Knoxville Storytellers Project explores 'Food & Family' at our next show. You're invited!

The Knoxville Storytellers Project welcomes you to our upcoming show about "Food & Family."

For the Storytellers Project shows, Knox News journalists coach community members for a compelling night of live storytelling. This time, we're hosting the event Sept. 12 at Schulz Brau Brewing Company.

Schulz Brau, 126 Bernard Ave. in Knoxville, opens just for us at 6 p.m. with food, beer and drinks available for purchase. The show is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $12 and available at storytellersproject.enmotive.com.

Here are our tellers:

Jenna Baker, who made a name for herself in the local culinary scene through Cook to Be Well, is now working to open Vid'l for dining in the Old City

Cora Hall, a Knox News reporter covering University of Tennessee women's athletics

Tina Parlier, known to friends as Greta's Girl in honor of her grandmother, she now proudly answers to the name "Mamaw"

Ryan Sheley, managing partner of Babalu and Maple Hall, which were honored together as the Top small workplace in 2021 by Knox News

Jess Tezak, a Knoxville Botanical Gardens horticulturist and freelance photographer

Tickets also are available for our final show of 2022:

Nov. 14: Holidays — You’ll feel comforted and ready for loved ones, presents, and the lights of the season as we share stories about the holidays.

The Knoxville Storytellers Project is designed to inspire community connection through a series of nights featuring true, personal stories told live on stage.