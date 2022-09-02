ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ventura County, CA

Ventura County needs more high-paying jobs, economists say

By Mike Harris, Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
VC Star | Ventura County Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1izSKn_0hg22Qqe00

Ventura County needs more high-paying jobs to attract unemployed white-collar workers back into the labor force, economists say this Labor Day weekend.

"We're not creating the jobs that people want where the pay is greater," said Miguel Delgado Helleseter, director of CSU Channel Islands' Institute for Global Economic Research.

"We have all these people getting degrees, but if those jobs aren't here, they're going to have to go somewhere else or they're going to have to take a job they're overqualified for," he said.

Bruce Stenslie, president and CEO of the Economic Business Collaborative, a Camarillo-based business consulting nonprofit, agrees.

"Ventura County is not creating enough high-paying jobs to attract workers back into the labor force," he said.

Stenslie said he's also concerned about "whether our workforce has the skills to compete for the higher wage jobs should they materialize."

According to the state Employment Development Department, the highest paying jobs in California start at about $100,000 annually.

In July, the county had a non-farm labor force of 409,200 with 396,000 employed and 13,000 unemployed, equaling a low 3.2% unemployment rate, according to the state EDD's latest jobs report.

The labor force includes all people age 16 and older who are classified as either employed or actively looking for work, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The county's June unemployment rate also was 3.2%, a bit higher than May's 2.7% rate, but half of its 6.5% rate in July 2021.

The state's July unemployment rate was 3.9%, down from 4.2% in June and 7.4% in July 2021.

The nation's July unemployment rate was 3.8%.

Opportunities?: What's the local jobs market like for 2022 college grads? It depends, say local economists

The Economic Business Collaborative's July labor market report notes that besides there not being enough local high-paying jobs, there are other factors also keeping people out of the county's workforce. Workers have retired or are still "health and home impacted" by the pandemic, the report says.

Through June, the county had about 14,000 fewer people in the non-farm labor force than it did in January 2020, prior to the pandemic, according to the labor statistics bureau. Through June, there were about 10,000 fewer people employed in the county than in January 2020, the bureau says.

Projected job openings

Low unemployment rates are good for job seekers, Stenslie said. Such rates mean there are fewer available workers for each job opening.

Still, many local workers are choosing to stay out of the labor force, he said.

While there are many job openings in the county, they tend to be in relatively low-paying sectors such as leisure and hospitality, Stenslie said.

"A lot of workers on the sidelines aren't taking these jobs," he said. "They're holding out for better wages."

EDD forecasts tens of thousands of job openings in Ventura County in selected occupations through 2028.

The smallest number of them – 18,660 – are in high-skill occupations such as general and operations managers, substitute teachers, registered nurses, elementary school teachers except special education and accountants and auditors.

The largest number of them – 101,430 – are in entry-level occupations, including farmworkers and laborers, cashiers, personal-care aides, food preparation and serving workers including fast food, and retail salespersons.

Slightly above the number of projected high-skill jobs are the 21,560 openings forecast for such middle-skill occupations as bookkeeping, accounting and auditing clerks, teacher assistants, medical assistants, heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers and nursing assistants.

Expensive Ventura County

Helleseter said companies that could create high-paying jobs in general aren't coming to Ventura County in large part because of how expensive it is to live there.

All of the state’s wealthiest communities are found in coastal areas, according to the state's Legislative Analyst's Office.

High-paying jobs tend to be in white-collar sectors such as professional and business services, information and financial activities.

But some construction jobs pay well, too, Helleseter said.

"If I have a company and I'm thinking about setting up shop in Ventura County, I have to think about 'What is it going to cost me to attract people to come work for me?'" he said. "'I need to pay them a high salary so they can afford to live here.'"

Thus, such companies may choose to go somewhere else where the cost of living isn't as pricey, he said.

"It's difficult justifying hiring employees here when you can hire them some place else for much less," Helleseter said.

Indeed, from June to July, there were no new hires in Ventura County in the information and financial activities sector, according to the EDD. But another white-collar sector, professional and business services, gained 200 jobs.

Still, the sector that had the most hires in that period was the leisure and hospitality sector. It added 900 jobs, the EDD says.

Educational and health services added 600 jobs, construction gained 500 jobs and manufacturing had 100 new hires.

But government lost 3,700 jobs, while trade, transportation and utilities shed 200 positions.

Looking ahead: Here's what you need to know about the job outlook in Ventura County

Helleseter said that according to the labor statistics bureau, four sectors in the county currently have the same amount, or slightly more jobs than they did in January 2020.

They are construction, leisure and hospitality, manufacturing and professional and business services.

Other sectors have fewer jobs than they did in January 2020.

They are education and health services, financial activities, government, information, mining and logging, other services and trade, transportation and utilities.

Openings at Amgen, St. John's

One of the largest employers in the county, biotech giant Amgen in Thousand Oaks, has hundreds of job openings, said spokesman Michael Strapazon.

"We encourage job seekers interested in starting a career at Amgen to apply for one of the many open roles by visiting careers.amgen.com," he said.

St. John’s Regional Medical Center in Oxnard and St. John’s Hospital Camarillo, another one of the county's largest employers, also has numerous available positions, President and CEO Barry Wolfman said in a statement.

He said that while St. John's often looks to hire registered nurses, clinical lab scientists, surgical techs and certified nursing assistants, it also has openings in various clinical and nonclinical specialties.

"We are motivated to employ committed and passionate people who share our vision of caring for patients and are deeply invested in the community and seek to hire local talent," he said. "We have a great culture and offer competitive salaries and benefits."

Job candidates can apply at commonspirit.careers.

Mike Harris covers the East County cities of Moorpark, Simi Valley and Thousand Oaks, as well as transportation countywide. You can contact him at mike.harris@vcstar.com or 805-437-0323.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM and get all the latest Moorpark, Simi Valley, Thousand Oaks, and transportation news from Star reporter Mike Harris. Get a digital subscription.

Comments / 3

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura County, CA
Government
City
Moorpark, CA
City
Oxnard, CA
State
California State
County
Ventura County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Simi Valley, CA
foxla.com

LA County outdoor watering ban in place

LOS ANGELES - Starting Tuesday, Sept. 6, Metropolitan Water District customers in portions of LA County must stop outdoor watering for 15 days as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs. According to officials, the 36-mile Upper Feeder pipeline, which delivers Colorado River water into Southern...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

15-day outdoor watering shutdown begins for more than 4 million Los Angeles County residents tomorrow

More than four million Los Angeles County residents will be forced to go without outdoor watering for more than two weeks starting Tuesday, as Metropolitan Water District crews work to repair a leaking pipeline. The fixes are expected to take up to 15 days, after a major delivery Upper Feeder pipeline that brings water to Southern California from the Colorado River was found to have a large leak. After a temporary fix earlier this year, MWD officials are set to repair the pipeline in its entirety.Residents living in Beverly Hills, Burbank, Glendale, Long Beach, Pasadena, San Fernando and Torrance will be...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
citywatchla.com

Gascón Rolls Out the Welcome Mat (for Drug Dealers?)

An hour later his mom, TV therapist Dr. Laura Berman, went into his room in their Santa Monica home to talk with him about a summer internship and Sammy was dead – poisoned from a single Xanax pill, illicitly manufactured and laced with fentanyl. Sammy had been feeling isolated throughout the pandemic and ordered the pill from a brightly colored menu of “prescription” drugs on Snapchat and had it delivered to the house. What Sammy didn’t know is that the pill he bought on Snapchat was spiked with fentanyl.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unemployment Rates#Job Market#Csu Channel Islands#Edd
KTLA

Los Angeles Unified School District hit with crippling ransomware attack

The Los Angeles Unified School District confirmed late Monday that a major system outage that emerged over the weekend was due to a ransomware attack targeting its Information Technology infrastructure. “Since the identification of the incident, which is likely criminal in nature, we continue to assess the situation with law enforcement agencies,” the district said […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Santa Clarita Valley Downpour Drenches Streets and Shoppers

Santa Clarita, Los Angeles County, CA: The Santa Clarita Valley experienced a summer shower in the midst of a heat wave around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 4. Key News Network interviewed a resident from the area about the rainfall while at the “The Plaza at Golden Valley” on the 19100 block of Golden Valley Road in Santa Clarita. Overall, the resident was pleased to see rain.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
KTLA

L.A. and San Bernardino Counties under Severe Thunderstorm Warnings

Hail and strong winds resulted in the National Weather Service issuing severe thunderstorm warnings for Los Angeles and San Bernardino counties Sunday afternoon. This came as a heat wave continues to scorch Southern California. The warnings were issued after two thunderstorms were detected. One thunderstorm in L.A. County was seen near Pinon Hills, 9 miles […]
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
kvta.com

Everywhere In Ventura County Sunday Was 100+

Updated--Everywhere in Ventura County Sunday was at least 100 degrees with daily records falling in Camarillo and Oxnard. And Fillmore topped them all at 113 degrees according to the National Weather Service. Meanwhile, Simi Valley was 111, Ojai and Westlake were at 110, and Thousand Oaks hit 108. Camarillo set...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Some LA County beaches closed after reaching capacity

MALIBU, Calif. - If you're looking to cool down amid the California heat wave, make sure to double-check the beach you're headed to is open this Labor Day. Officials announced Sunday Zuma and westward beaches in Malibu were at capacity and closed. SUGGESTED:. Traffic was backed up on the Pacific...
MALIBU, CA
Bakersfield Channel

California experiences longest heat wave of the year

(KERO) — The golden state is in the midst of its longest heat wave of the year , which is a major concern especially in large cities like Los Angeles, where dark pavement and buildings can easily absorb heat, bringing little relief overnight. In response to the never-ending heat...
CALIFORNIA STATE
piedmontexedra.com

LAUSD, CSBA and others call on Newsom to veto bill requiring schools to buy mostly US-grown food

One day after the California Legislature passed Senate Bill 490, a bill requiring California K-12 schools, community colleges and California State Universities to purchase mostly U.S.-grown food for school-provided meals, Los Angeles Unified superintendent Alberto Carvalho, the California School Boards Association and others are calling on Gov. Gavin Newsom to veto it.
CALIFORNIA STATE
VC Star | Ventura County Star

VC Star | Ventura County Star

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ventura County Star is your source breaking local news, sports and entertainment news from Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Ventura and Simi Valley, California.

 http://vcstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy