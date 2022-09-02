Student, faculty member found dead on UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.



The student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the name of one the deceased at the University of South Carolina campus. Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating, though it is clear that there is no threat to safety.

The University has resources in place for students and faculty that need support. Students can call (833) 664-2854 for free, 24-hour access to a counselor. Faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program at (800) 633-3353 for free help 24 hours a day.

