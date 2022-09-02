ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Student, faculty member found dead on UofSC campus

By Bill Bates
WSPA 7News
WSPA 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IGIZN_0hg1zfZa00

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – The University of South Carolina confirmed the death of a student and faculty member on campus Friday morning.

The student was discovered in a residence hall, and the faculty member was found near the Discovery parking garage on campus, according to President Michael Amiridis.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office has confirmed the name of one the deceased at the University of South Carolina campus. Anna M. Gawlicka-Chruszcz, 48, of Columbia, SC was discovered on Friday around 8:30 a.m.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office and the State Law Enforcement Division are investigating, though it is clear that there is no threat to safety.

The University has resources in place for students and faculty that need support. Students can call (833) 664-2854 for free, 24-hour access to a counselor. Faculty and staff can call the Employee Assistance Program at (800) 633-3353 for free help 24 hours a day.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSPA 7NEWS.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wach.com

Second body found at USC identified by coroner

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has identified a second body found at the University of South Carolina on Friday, Sept. 2. According to Rutherford, the body discovered has been identified as Stephen J. Black, 20, of Greenville, SC. Officials say the body was discovered around...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Cayce DPS: Shooting at The Retreat at Columbia near UofSC campus

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Cayce Police say a shooting occurred overnight at a student apartment complex near the University of South Carolina’s campus. It happened before 1:30 a.m. at The Retreat at Columbia complex on Bluff Road. Officers haven’t said if anyone is hurt or if any arrests...
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Man missing from medical transport found safe

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department said a missing man has been found safe. Theodor Cooley, 53, was reported missing on Aug. 30 after traveling in a Colleton Co. Medical Center vehicle while in West Columbia. Cooley was found safe and in good condition. He was taken to...
COLUMBIA, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Education
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Columbia hobby store robbed of more than $10,000 in cards

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pillar of Columbia’s game hobby community was robbed over the holiday weekend. Firefly Toys and Games, located on St. Andrews Rd., reported a group of shoplifters had taken a high-end binder of Magic the Gathering cards from an employee-only area on Sept. 1. It is valued at least $10,000. The business said there have been arrests but the binder has yet to be recovered.
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Irmo residents want clarification on busking

IRMO, S.C. — A few chords strummed on the guitar and a few notes creating a melody. It's something Irmo wants to hear more of. In other words, busking, also know as street performing through song or instrument, collecting donations. It's more commonly seen in downtown Columbia. "This is...
IRMO, SC
wach.com

School district responds to threat made against Chapin Middle School

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — The Lexington-Richland School District Five sent out a statement to Chapin Middle School families after several attendees overheard a student make threats against the school at a Chapin High School football game on Sept. 2. The district released the following statement:. At the September 2,...
LEXINGTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uofsc#The Faculty#College#University#Nexstar Media Inc
WFAE

Pregnant Black SC activist serving 4 years for protest comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison for her behavior at racial justice protests will have her sentence reconsidered as she struggles to reach her due date behind bars. Raising questions about free speech and equal justice, Brittany Martin, 34, was found guilty this...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Body discovered at UofSC identified by County coroner

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford has released the identity of a body discovered on the campus of the University of South Carolina Friday morning . According to Rutherford the deceased was found around 8:30 this morning and has been identified as 48 year old Anna M. Gawlicka Chruszcz from Columbia.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Chapin Labor Day Parade enjoyed by community residents

CHAPIN, S.C. (WOLO)—Residents of the Lexington County Town and the surrounding area came out to watch the parade which began at 9:30 this morning. Around 80 floats, Chapin Band and cheerleaders, politicians and more strolled down Chapin Road. Even with the weather, people managed to enjoy themselves.
CHAPIN, SC
Aiken Standard

New assistant principal announced for Aiken High School

A new assistant principal has been announced for Aiken High School for the 2022-23 school year. Joshua Snipes is a graduate of Aiken High School and is looking forward to returning to his alma matter, according to a press release from Aiken County Public School District. Snipes has a Bachelor of Arts in secondary and middle education from USC Aiken and a masters in educational administration from the University of South Carolina in Columbia.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
coladaily.com

14-year-old among two injured in Columbia shooting

Columbia police are looking for a male suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two people including a 14-year-old girl. Police said the shooting happened Saturday during a large gathering at the Latimer Manor housing complex on Lorick Circle off North Main St. Investigators believe there was a fight...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Local nurse snags national title for Miss South Carolina Plus USA

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Pageants are a form of entertainment where people compete using their talents and beauty, with proceeds going towards different causes. Some pageants focus on typical beauty norms, while other pageants like Miss Plus America aim to challenge those norms by creating a platform for full-figured women to be able to promote causes close to their hearts without that feeling of exclusion.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Family holds prayer vigil for missing mother of four

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Midlands family is pleading for help to find 30-year-old Krystal Anderson, who was last seen two weeks ago in Wagener. The mother of four recently moved to the area from Columbia, where she grew up. Tonight, her family held a prayer vigil for Anderson at...
WAGENER, SC
wach.com

U.S. Dept. of Labor finds child labor violations at 9 SC Burger King restaurants

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A U.S. Department of Labor investigation found child labor violations at nine Burger King franchise locations in the Columbia area. According to the department, these findings have prompted the restaurant’s operator to enter into a compliance agreement and change the way it operates to improve working conditions for minor-aged workers at all current and future locations.
COLUMBIA, SC
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WSPA 7NEWS is a CBS affiliate serving Greenville, Spartanburg and Anderson, S.C. and Asheville, N.C. For the latest local news and weather, visit wspa.com.

 https://www.wspa.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy