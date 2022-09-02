ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boone County, IN

WTHI

One person killed in Parke County crash

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man

INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to […]
HENDRICKS COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Shelby County teen dies in car accident

FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Nick Winter, 16, attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post. Winter was...
SHELBY COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an alleged drunk driver after he hit a Mooresville High School student with his car as she was about to board her school bus at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, 35-year-old Michael Simpson, stayed at the scene on Indiana Street just south...
MOORESVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Weekend crash involving suspected drunk driver kills 1, injures 6 others

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a four-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver that killed one person and injured six others Saturday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. Investigators say...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
PARKE COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Frankfort man dies after car goes off road, slams into utility pole

CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a weekend crash in Clinton County. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1734 S. Prairie Ave. around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 1998 Ford Taurus that had sustained significant damage. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Casey Bybee-McGill […]
FRANKFORT, IN
WTHR

Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN

