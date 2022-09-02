Read full article on original website
WTHI
One person killed in Parke County crash
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One Indiana man is dead after a weekend crash in Parke County. The Parke County Sheriff's Office says this happened around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. This was near U.S. Highway 41 near the 132-mile marker between Coxville Road and Mecca Road. This area is often referred to as "Snake Holler."
wbiw.com
Crash on I-65 claims the life of a Tennessee man
INDIANAPOLIS – A crash on I-65 Saturday afternoon has claimed the life of a man from Tennessee. Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving calls about a serious crash involving a car and a semi on I-65 at the 113-mile marker around 3:36 p.m. Trooper Kari Woodard was on the scene of the crash within two minutes and reported a passenger car had struck a semi and the car was fully engulfed in flames.
Silver Alert declared for missing Hendricks County man
HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. – The Hendrick’s County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing Danville man. Police are looking for 69-year-old Charles Adkins, a 6-foot, 1-inch. 176-pound man who has been missing since Monday evening. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans. Adkins has grey hair and blue eyes, according to […]
Franklin man arrested, accused of drunk driving, firing gun in cornfield as police approached truck
JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. — A Franklin man was arrested after police say he drove into a cornfield and fired a gun several times while under the influence. The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office was initially called to the area of Graham Road and County Road 400 North just after 7 p.m. on Monday for what was […]
Police: Drunk driver ran red light, caused deadly 4-vehicle crash on south side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died and several others were sent to the hospital following a weekend crash that police believe was caused by a drunk driver who ran a red light. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the four-vehicle crash was reported around 8:30 p.m. Saturday near U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue on the […]
WISH-TV
Shelby County teen dies in car accident
FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office. Nick Winter, 16, attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post. Winter was...
1 killed, 5 others injured in crash on Indy's south side
One person was killed and five other people were injured in a crash Saturday involving four vehicles in the city's south side, police say.
Mooresville student hit by alleged drunk driver
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested an alleged drunk driver after he hit a Mooresville High School student with his car as she was about to board her school bus at 6:55 a.m. Tuesday. Police said the driver, 35-year-old Michael Simpson, stayed at the scene on Indiana Street just south...
WISH-TV
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
WISH-TV
IMPD: Weekend crash involving suspected drunk driver kills 1, injures 6 others
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating a four-car crash involving a suspected drunk driver that killed one person and injured six others Saturday night. Just after 8:30 p.m., officers responded to a crash at U.S. 31 and Edgewood Avenue, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said Monday. Investigators say...
Two-vehicle fatal crash in Parke County
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) –UPDATE: Excessive speed is deemed a contributing factor in a 2-vehicle fatal crash. According to a press release sent by the Parke County Sheriff’s Office, a 2012 Toyota Camry driven by 47-year-old Brad Pollock of Veedersburg was northbound on US-41. At the same time, 61-year-old Michael Myers of Waynetown was driving […]
Man killed after tire on car 'fails,' causes car to strike utility pole
Casey Bybee-McGill was killed after the right rear tire of the 1998 red Ford Taurus "failed," causing the vehicle to slide, cross the center line and strike a utility pole.
wbiw.com
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update
INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
Frankfort man dies after car goes off road, slams into utility pole
CLINTON COUNTY, Ind. – A 32-year-old Frankfort man died in a weekend crash in Clinton County. According to the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to 1734 S. Prairie Ave. around 3:35 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, deputies found a 1998 Ford Taurus that had sustained significant damage. The driver, identified as 32-year-old Casey Bybee-McGill […]
Suspect in custody after east Indianapolis chase
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD says a suspect is in custody after an east side chase where shots were possibly fired at police. Officers told 13News there was a brief chase with a suspect late Monday afternoon. The chase ended on the east side at 21st Street and Arlington Avenue. At...
Woman fatally shot outside Lafayette Walmart
A woman was shot to death late Sunday outside a Walmart on Commerce Drive in Lafayette, according to police.
WISH-TV
Mooresville High School student hit near bus stop by suspected drunk driver
MOORESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police arrested one person for drunk driving after a Mooresville High School student was hit by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Mooresville Police Chief Kerry Buckner tells News 8. The student, identified only as a female, was hit at around 6:50 a.m. while crossing the street...
Hamilton County celebrates the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822
A once destructive part of Hamilton County's past is now a point of celebration for central Indiana Hoosiers.
Man shot on city’s south side in very critical condition
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “very critical” condition following a shooting Sunday afternoon on Indianapolis’ south side. Indianapolis Metro police were called just before 6 p.m. to Community Hospital South for a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim, who had been driven to the hospital after being shot, was in critical condition, IMPD said. The […]
Triton Central High School student killed in Labor Day weekend car crash
FAIRLAND, Ind. — A Shelby County school district announced Sunday that a student at Triton Central High School died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend. Nick Winter, a student in the Class of 2024 at Triton Central High School, died over the weekend in a tragic car crash, the Northwestern Consolidated School District […]
