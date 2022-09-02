ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb County, IL

Driver killed in DeKalb County crash

By John Clark
 4 days ago

SHABBONA, Ill. (WTVO) — A motorist was killed Thursday in DeKalb after running a stop sign and being hit by an SUV, according to police.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a white 2002 Toyota sedan disobeyed the stop sign at University Road at Route 30 and was hit in the driver’s side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other vehicle, a black 2020 Ford SUV, was taken to the hospital for minor injuries, authorities said.

Police say the incident is under investigation, but at this time no citations have been issued.

