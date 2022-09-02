Penn State’s James Franklin to arrive via helicopter to watch Quinton Martin, Belle Vernon play Laurel Highlands

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn State hopeful to have TE Theo Johnson available vs. Ohio
Penn State’s tight end room — a source of confidence entering the season for James Franklin and his staff — was missing a key member in the opener. Theo Johnson, a breakout candidate this fall, traveled with the team but didn’t suit up against Purdue. Franklin...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
New coach leading Belle Vernon girls volleyball in quest for playoff appearance
Belle Vernon never has made the playoffs in girls volleyball. In fact, the Leopards usually are lodged in the bottom portion of the section standings each season. Last season, however, the Leopards had their most success in recent years when they won six games. This season, Belle Vernon will hope...
State College
Ohio University Returns to Beaver Stadium; Penn State Football Never Went Away
At The Tavern restaurant in State College, hanging on the brick wall at the end of its renovated bar, is a relatively small photo, centered in an ornate gold frame. The Tavern has dozens of such photographs hanging throughout, and part of the joy of the place is that so many have local historical significance.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Remains Firmly in the Running for Hometown 2024 4-Star LB Anthony Speca
When a team is recruiting a player, especially one that they really are interested in landing, one of the biggest goals is to try and get that player to make a visit, including game day visits. The Pitt Panthers were able to do that last Thursday against West Virginia and...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
When Purdue kept throwing at Joey Porter Jr., the Penn State CB kept delivering
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Joey Porter Jr., standing outside the visitor’s locker room at Ross-Ade Stadium after a relieving win, allowed himself to crack a smile. “Aww man,” Porter Jr. said with a hint of regret. “I’m gonna watch that one back.”. Porter Jr....
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer ineligible for basketball playoffs
Hampton transfer Peter Kramer, a standout shooting guard who won a WPIAL basketball title at Shady Side Academy, is ineligible for the playoffs this winter. The 6-foot-4 junior had an eligibility hearing Tuesday with the WPIAL, which didn’t find enough evidence to grant him a postseason waiver, WPIAL executive director Scott Seltzer said. PIAA rules make all transfers ineligible for the postseason for one year, if the transfer occurs after the start of 10th grade.
‘We are in the Pee Wee league’: Pittsburgh football HC Pat Narduzzi’s hilarious take on underdog role ahead of game vs. SEC’s Tennessee
Pittsburgh football emerged from the ‘Backyard Brawl’ against West Virginia with a win, though they’ll immediately face a tough SEC test in Week 2 when they take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Evidently, many think it’s going to be a very tough test, as the Panthers, who beat the Volunteers last year and won the ACC […] The post ‘We are in the Pee Wee league’: Pittsburgh football HC Pat Narduzzi’s hilarious take on underdog role ahead of game vs. SEC’s Tennessee appeared first on ClutchPoints.
nittanysportsnow.com
Stuff Somers Says: Too Little but not too Late From Yurcich, Clifford
With about two minutes left, I had a thought I’d had once before in the opening game of a Penn State football season. During the 2018 Appalachian State game as it went to overtime, I remember having the same thought I had Thursday in West Lafayette. “Oh well, this...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland high school notebook: WCCA girls golf championship tees off Friday
The Westmoreland County Coaches Association will host its girls golf championship Friday at Champion Lakes Golf Course in Bolivar. Last year, Caroline Tragesser of Franklin Regional held off her teammate in a scorecard playoff to win the individual title with a nine-hole score of 41. Neither player is back for...
skooknews.com
Schuylkill County Rallies to Support Penn State Starting Linebacker Elsdon
On Thursday evening, the community came together to celebrate Schuylkill County native Tyler Elsdon starting his first game as a Penn State linebacker. Whether or not, you love or hate Penn State, when a local earns a spot on the team, all of Schuylkill County will support them. Early last...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Favored Significantly Over Ohio
Penn State is set as 24.5-point favorites in its home opener against Ohio. Ohio (0-1) is coming off a close 41-38 victory over Florida Atlantic, and Penn State is coming off a last-second 35-31 win at Purdue. Penn State (1-0, 1-0 Big Ten) covered the -2.5 point spread in its...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 4, 2022: Jeannette boys win Coliseum Clash
Jordan Taylor scored five goals and Austin Emery had a hat trick and five assists as Jeannette defeated Derry, 9-1, to win the Clash at the Coliseum boys soccer tournament Sunday at South Allegheny. Jared Vincent, Dean Farraj and Ryan Ritson had one assist apiece for the Jayhawks (3-1), who...
Wyoming Area’s Dominic DeLuca makes quick impact for Penn State at Purdue
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. For Dominic DeLuca, it was three months shy of three years between tackles in a live game. The last one had come in the first week of December in 2019. Playing quarterback and safety despite a torn ACL, DeLuca helped lead Wyoming Area to an incredible rally and a state championship in Hershey.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn-Trafford notebook: Hershberger scores twice as field hockey team opens with win
Penn-Trafford’s field hockey team opened the season with a 4-2 victory against Peters Township on Aug. 30. Ava Hershberger scored two goals and added an assist on Ella Morocco’s goal. Early in the fourth quarter, Megan McBarron scored off a reset. Golfers bounce back after loss. The Warriors...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Freeport boys golf off to strong start against local rivals
After taking some knocks the past two seasons in Class 3A, the Freeport golf team is back in Class 2A and putting Section 1 on notice. “We bumped up into Class 3A in the last two-year cycle playing against the likes of Fox Chapel and Kiski,” Freeport coach Joe Sprumont said. “Our kids got some good experience playing some of the best teams in the state, and against that type of robust competition, wins were hard to come by.”
Digital Collegian
Scott's Roasting comes to Beaver Stadium for 2022 football season
Scott’s Roasting, a food stand serving pork and other dishes, will be at all home games for the 2022 Penn State football season, according to a Facebook post from the company. According to the post, they will be located inside Beaver Stadium at Gate C on the ground level.
Players to Know for Pitt Panthers Against Tennessee
Part two of the Johnny Majors’ Classic is set to take place in six days, and Tennessee is currently the favorite heading into the matchup against the defending ACC champions. Still, Pitt is going to be well-coached and have weapons to battle the Vols in what will likely be a top-25 matchup. We take ...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC tops Loudoun United for 4th straight road win
Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC secured its fourth straight road victory Sunday night, topping Loudoun United, 2-1, in Northern Virginia. The Riverhounds (15-7-6), who moved into the top four in the USL Championship Eastern Conference, got on the board in the 26th minute when Russell Cicerone finished a Albert Dikwa feed for a 1-0 lead.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
UPG women's tennis team hoping to continue recent run of success
There could be a dynasty in the making at Pitt-Greensburg. Last fall, the women’s tennis team won its second consecutive Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference regular-season title. The Bobcats followed that with their first AMCC Tournament title. Fifth-year coach Doug Smeltzer’s team seems poised to continue its recent dominance with...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Sewickley Academy golf team set for another excellent season
One of the standards of the Sewickley Academy boys golf program is its “commitment to excellence.”. With coach Win Palmer as the team architect, Sewickley won eight consecutive WPIAL championships from 2013-2020. “Commitment to excellence speaks to the goals of a strong work ethic to best prepare both before...
