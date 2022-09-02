Speculators' net long bets on USD rise -CFTC, Reuters

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $14.21 billion for the week ended Aug. 30, compared with a net long position of $13.79 billion last week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Reporting by Saqib Iqbal Ahmed; editing by Jonathan Oatis

