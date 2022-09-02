ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speculators' net long bets on USD rise -CFTC, Reuters

 4 days ago
NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Speculators' net long bets on the U.S. dollar rose in the latest week, according to calculations by Reuters and U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday.

The value of the net long dollar position was $14.21 billion for the week ended Aug. 30, compared with a net long position of $13.79 billion last week.

U.S. dollar positioning was derived from net contracts of International Monetary Market speculators in the Japanese yen, euro, British pound, Swiss franc, and Canadian and Australian dollars.

Japanese Yen (Contracts of 12,500,000 yen)

EURO (Contracts of 125,000 euros)

POUND STERLING (Contracts of 62,500 pounds sterling)

SWISS FRANC (Contracts of 125,000 Swiss francs)

CANADIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Canadian dollars)

AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 Aussie dollars)

MEXICAN PESO (Contracts of 500,000 pesos)

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (Contracts of 100,000 New Zealand dollars)

