This Free Family Festival Will Include Fireworks, Kids Crafts & Live MusicDianna CarneySomerville, MA
Italian Food Festival Will Include Over 40+ Amazing Tastings, Creative Cocktails & Live MusicDianna CarneyBoston, MA
Tufts updates fall COVID-19 protocol, ends mask mandate and surveillance testingThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Simultaneous Green and Orange Line closures frustrate commutersThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
First-years housed at The Court live in the shadow of The ModsThe Tufts Daily
nbcboston.com
Driver Suspected of OUI Rear Ends Trooper in Milton
A Massachusetts State Trooper was rear-ended in his cruiser by a driver suspected of an OUI who allegedly hit and ran, police said. The incident, which occurred around 10:36 p.m. on Insterstate 93 southbound near Adams Street in Milton, resulted in the trooper being transported to South Shore Hosptial, police said. No word has been given on his condition.
nbcboston.com
2 Killed in Dorchester Shooting, DA Confirms
Police in Boston responded to an early morning shooting in Dorchester in which three people were shot, two fatally, the Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed. A woman told NBC10 Boston that multiple people were shot, including one of her loved ones, a 29-year-old military veteran and father of a 4-year-old girl. The woman said that she and her daughter had to come by the scene on Melbourne Street to identify one of the victims.
nbcboston.com
Person Critically Injured in Stabbing at McDonald's in Quincy
A person suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday when they were stabbed by someone they knew at a McDonald's in Quincy, Massachusetts, police said. Quincy police were called to the McDonald's at 275 Hancock Street for a reported stabbing around 12:20 p.m. The victim received aid from first responders on scene and was taken to a local hospital with critical injuries. There was no immediate update on their condition.
nbcboston.com
Pedestrian in Swansea Hit By Car
Police say a 33-year-old man was hit by a car at Route 195 on Route 6 in Swansea, Massachusetts Sunday evening. According to police, the man was badly injured and taken to Rhode Island Hospital for treatment. Authorities are currently investigating the incident.
nbcboston.com
Police Identify Man Stabbed to Death on Recreational Trail
Police in New Hampshire have identified the 75-year-old man who was stabbed to death Friday on a recreational trail in Manchester. Investigators said Daniel Whitmore, of Manchester, was found at about 10:30 a.m. after Manchester police said they received a 911 call for an adult male suffering from stab wounds on a trail at the western edge of Nutt Pond.
nbcboston.com
Man Arrested After 75-Year-Old Stabbed to Death Near Pond in Manchester, NH
A man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 75-year-old to death near a pond in Manchester, New Hampshire, authorities announced. Raymond Moore, 40, is facing a second-degree murder charge in connection with Daniel Whitmore's stabbing death near Nutt Pond, according to a press release from Attorney General John Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg.
nbcboston.com
Neighbors Rescue Man Trapped in Submerged SUV During Flash Flood in Rhode Island
A small group of neighbors jumped into action to rescue a man trapped in his submerged SUV amid flash flooding in Providence, Rhode Island, on Monday afternoon. NBC10 Boston spoke with Rodolfo Flores, who injured his arm breaking the window of the SUV and pulling the man to safety off Pleasant Valley Parkway with the help of his neighbors.
nbcboston.com
2 People Killed, Another Injured in Crash Involving Motorcycle in Bedford, NH
Two people riding a motorcycle on Labor Day weekend are dead after a crash involving a car in Bedford, New Hampshire, police said. Bedford police were called around 4:30 p.m. Saturday to South River Road near Commerce Park North for reports of a motorcycle crash. First responders found three injured people, as well as a damaged car and motorcycle.
nbcboston.com
Officers Assist Man From Burning Vehicle in Worcester
Two officers in Worcester were able to remove a man from a burning vehicle moments before the entire car became engulfed in flames, authorities said. Worcester Police officials said that an officer located a vehicle flipped on its roof and on fire around 1 a.m. Sunday near Southwest Common Plaza, where a 22-year-old male operating the car was found unresponsive.
nbcboston.com
Nasty Suffolk DA's Race Comes to a Head Tuesday as Primaries Get Underway
The race for Suffolk District Attorney has been filled with mud-slinging and controversy for both candidates, as voters now head to the polls to decide who comes out on top of a very tight race. Incumbent Kevin Hayden and Boston City Councilor Ricardo Arroyo have been sparring in recent weeks,...
nbcboston.com
Two Jet Skis Collide in South Boston
Two jet skis out on the water as people enjoyed the beautiful start to Labor Day weekend crashed into each other in South Boston, police said, sending at least one person to the hospital. Boston police received a call around 5:33 p.m. Saturday and confirm two jet skis collided near...
nbcboston.com
Drone Credited With Locating Missing Child Safely in Duxbury
Modern technology had an assist in helping to safely located a boy who'd gone missing from his family at a beach party in Duxbury on Saturday, according to police. Moments after a child had been reported missing by his family at Duxbury Beach, officers said that the department's drone was deployed to aid in the search.
nbcboston.com
Kathy Curran Joins NBC10 Boston as Chief Investigative Strategist Beginning Sept. 12
NBC10 Boston/WBTS announced Tuesday that Kathy Curran will join the team as chief investigative strategist. Curran -- an Emmy and Murrow award-winning journalist who has been covering Boston for close to 30 years -- will begin her new role with NBC10 Boston on Monday, Sept. 12. “Kathy’s incredible experience in...
nbcboston.com
Man, 41, Killed In Head-on Crash in Melrose
One person was killed in a head-on crash late Sunday in Melrose, Massachusetts, state police said. The crash, which occurred around 11:30 p.m. on the Lynn Fells Parkway at the intersection with Elm Street, involved a 2015 Mercedes CLS and a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta. The impact was so violent, the Mercedes ended up on its side up against the two cars parked a driveway.
nbcboston.com
Dog Found Dead in Woods After Being Lit on Fire: Lynn Police
Police are investigating after a dog that had been lit on fire was found dead in the woods in Lynn, Massachusetts. Very little information was available Saturday night but Lynn police confirmed they're looking into the dog's death after the animal was discovered near Curwin Terrace earlier in the day.
nbcboston.com
Labor Day Fire Destroys Medford Home, Several Families Displaced
Several families are without a place to live after an early morning fire tore through their multi-family home in Medford, Massachusetts. Flames started shooting from the back of the Forest Street house just after 6 a.m. on Labor Day. Neighbor Gregg Danilchuk says he was having coffee with his wife...
nbcboston.com
Transgender Pride Flag Found Burned at Brookline Church
The United Parish of Brookline tries to be welcoming to everyone so you’ll find rainbow-colored Adirondack chairs on the front lawn, black and brown chairs as well -- and until a few days ago a Trans Pride Flag. “We believe the Christian faith is a progressive faith,” said Rev....
nbcboston.com
I-95 Under Water? Rhode Islanders Urged to Avoid Unnecessary Travel as Flooding Closes Major Highways
Soaking rain has been unfolding Monday in much of southern New England, resulting in several flash flood warnings in Rhode Island, including Bristol, Kent and Providence counties. NECN and NBC10 Boston remain in a First Alert through Tuesday due to the impact on travel and the potential for localized flooding...
nbcboston.com
Massachusetts, Rhode Island Rainfall Totals: How Much Did We Get?
Flood watches were in effect for much of the northeast on Monday as heavy rains caused issues in Rhode Island and other areas of New England. Life threatening flash flooding was reported Monday in the Rhode Island cities of Providence and Cranston, the National Weather Service reported. While there were no reports of injuries in the area, a number of roads were closed by Monday afternoon, including a section of Interstate 95, and Route 10 — one of the main arteries into and out of Providence. A building also collapsed in Providence, where a man also had to be rescued from a submerged car.
nbcboston.com
Hotel Proposed for Middle East Space in Cambridge's Central Square
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. The exact future of one of the region's best-known music complexes continues to be unknown, especially based on a new proposal now on the table that mentions the potential tearing down of the building. According to an article from Cambridge Day (via...
