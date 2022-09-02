ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Football Playoff Expected To Expand From 4-Team Format

By Nate Kotisso
News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City
 3 days ago

After extensive discussion, the College Football Playoff's board of managers are ready to expand the format.

The College Football Playoff announced the format will go into effect by 2026, but it could go into effect at an earlier date.

The 11-member board, made up of university presidents and chancellors from 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences as well as University of Notre Dame president John Jenkins, made its decision during a previously scheduled Friday meeting.

Although the board made its decision Friday, the playoff's management committee is set to meet next Thursday in Irving, Texas.

The management committee could discuss the formatting of the expanded playoff and when it could make its official debut at next week's meeting.

This is a developing story.

News 9 KWTV - Oklahoma City

Oklahoma City, OK
