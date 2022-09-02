ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Supreme Court strikes out its own team ahead of 2022 elections

The views expressed by contributors are their own and not the view of The Hill. Just as the bases were getting loaded for a grand slam home run for the Republican team in the 2022 general election, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) managed to strike out its own team. Instead of taking control of both Houses of Congress, the GOP will likely end the election cycle with roughly 48 senators and a razor-thin margin, either way, in the House.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

Miranda Devine on 'shocking' new Hunter Biden reporting: 'Overwhelming evidence that Joe Biden lied'

New York Post columnist and "Laptop from Hell" author Miranda Devine ripped President Biden on Brian Kilmeade's radio show Tuesday, pointing to "overwhelming evidence" that the president was directly involved in his son Hunter's shady business dealings. Devine pointed to testimony from one of Hunter's former associates Tony Bobulinski who claimed the "Big Guy" mentioned in controversial emails surrounding the scandal is President Biden himself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jon Tester
Washington Examiner

Joe Biden is the real threat to democracy

President Joe Biden is scheduled to give a speech tonight in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where he will call his political opponents a threat to democracy and urge everyone to vote for Democrats instead. If Biden wants to see a real threat to democracy, he need only look...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Salon

"Corrupt as hell": Ginni Thomas effort to overturn Trump's loss even more extensive than reported

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas faced fresh calls to step down Thursday after new reporting revealed that his wife's involvement in efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election was broader than previously known, extending to the battleground state of Wisconsin as well as Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Circuit Judge#Appeals Courts#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Politics Whitehouse#The University Of Montana#The 9th Circuit#The U S Senate
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Republicans Losing the Midterms Would Be a Political Chokejob for the Ages

United they stand, divided they fall. That seems to be the normal midterm election mantra, where the president’s party (having governed and predictably overreached) is divided and on defense, while the “out” party is united with jaws slavering to rip apart the presidency.But as the 2022 midterms approach, President Joe Biden’s party isn’t the one engaged in the most bitter backbiting (for a change).“Sen. [Mitch] McConnell and I clearly have a strategic disagreement here,” Sen. Rick Scott, chair of the National Republican Senatorial Committee, told Politico this week, adding: “If you trash talk our candidates… you hurt our chances of...
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Jan 6 committee member Jamie Raskin says he wants Ginni Thomas to testify

A member of the January 6 committee said on Sunday that he believes the wife of a Supreme Court justice, who assisted in the campaigns to overturn election results in two states, has “relevant” testimony that his fellow lawmakers would like to hear.But he stopped short of indicating that the panel would issue a subpoena targeting Ginni Thomas, wife of Justice Clarence Thomas, as the panel has done for numerous allies of former President Donald Trump.Congressman Jamie Raskin made the comments Sunday on CBS’s Face the Nation.“I, speaking as one member and only as one member, I would say...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Biden’s Reichstag blunder

President Joe Biden’s Thursday speech in front of Philadelphia’s Independence Hall would have been a disturbing abuse of presidential power had it not been so ineptly bungled in every phase of execution. Paid for by taxpayers as a supposedly nonpartisan speech, Biden attacked half the country as extremists...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecentersquare.com

Biden calls Trump and 'Maga Republicans' a threat to democracy

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden gave a speech Thursday night on the "soul of the nation" and called out what he sees as threats to American democracy. Biden's prime-time speech from Philadelphia honed in on former President Donald Trump and his supporters, saying they pose a significant threat to democracy itself.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Fox News

Fox News

785K+
Followers
179K+
Post
653M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy