WSMV
Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive at local pharmacies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the green light from the CDC, people around the U.S. now have access to updated COVID booster shots. On Friday, doses started to roll out to locations like the Lebanon family pharmacy in Wilson County. “I believe our first patient might be Tuesday!” said Dr....
Chaos erupts at 100 Oaks movie theater, building evacuated
Police are on the scene and people have been evacuated following a riotous incident at the theater at 100 Oaks in Nashville.
Tennessee Tribune
Nashville-Area Pastor and Platinum-Selling Gospel Mogul Ben Tankard Launching SMOOTH LIFE TV Network
Nashville, Tenn. (TN Tribune) — Legendary artist and music mogul Ben Tankard has a resume that includes fifteen gold and six platinum-selling albums, multiple #1 Billboard Smooth Jazz Radio singles, seventeen Stellar Awards, and a Stellar Music Hall of Fame induction. He has numerous Dove, Grammy®, Soul Train, and NAACP Image Award nominations.
wilsonpost.com
Ms. Cheap: Second Saturday Super sales at GraceWorks supports ministries as well
It is hard to go into the GraceWorks Thrift Store and come out empty handed. Temptations abound at this well merchandised Franklin second-hand shop, which is known for its good quality, gently used merchandise, great prices and constant reminders that whatever you spend is helping the less fortunate in the Williamson County community.
Sumner County begins year with 175 students experiencing homelessness
Sumner County School District has more than double the number of students who are experiencing homelessness at the start of this school year compared to last, according to district McKinney-Vento Homelessness Assistance Coordinator Keica Ray.
williamsonhomepage.com
Smyrna murder suspect charged in Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery
A man charged in a Smyrna attempted robbery that resulted in the killing of a another man will also soon be charged in connection to a Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery. Thirty one-year-old Keanthony Williams allegedly robbed the Franklin Road Twice Daily at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 27, just three days before Smyrna Police said that Williams attempted to rob a Stonecrest Boulevard gas station. That attempted robbery resulted in the shooting death of the Smyrna gas station clerk, later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson.
Man charged in August 31 murder outside Nashville gas station
On Monday, Melvin Waters, 48, came to MNPD headquarters and admitted to his involvement in the fatal shooting of 25-year-old, Kendrick Frazier.
boropulse.com
Murfreesboro Crime in the 1950s, Tales of Sheriff Bill Wilson, Voodoo, Religion and Whiskey
I grew up here in Murfreesboro and have lived here most of my nearly 57 years on planet Earth. I grew up at a time when folks would leave the doors to their homes unlocked; you would always know if someone was not at home if they propped up their front porch sitting chair against the door leading into their home.
WSMV
Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
Escapee Captured in Cannon County
On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
Nashville Parent
Immersive King Tut is Coming to Nashville
Lighthouse Immersive is turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. The company — which premiered its Immersive Van Gogh in Nashville this past summer — plans to premiere this new exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on October 21, 2022. With the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, this experience will commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
Manchester Man Charged with Murder and more in Kentucky Crash
Thomas Anthony Catalina, 43, of Manchester is accused of driving the wrong way on Interstate 65 in Louisville, KY. Catalina is accused of hitting several cars and killing one person on August 28, 2022. WAVE-TV reports that Catalina entered not guilty pleas on charges of murder, assault, driving under the...
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Mt. Juliet
A man wanted for attempted murder out of Nashville was arrested in Mt. Juliet after the Mt. Juliet Police Department's Guardian Shield License Plate Recognition cameras alerted them to a suspect vehicle.
WSMV
PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history. The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an...
Police searching for missing teen in Columbia
The Columbia Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teenager.
Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October
The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
‘I don’t think there will ever be justice’: Mt. Juliet mother grieves after son’s killer found guilty of lesser charge
On September 2nd, Kesa Taylor was in the courtroom when a jury found Ethan Vanderpool guilty of second-degree murder after he was accused of shooting and killing JayShawn Taylor.
1 shot, killed outside gas station on West Trinity Lane
An investigation is underway after police say one person was shot and killed outside of a gas station late Monday night.
