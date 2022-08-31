ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lebanon, TN

Rutherford Source

Photo of the Week: September 5, 2022

Each week, we will bring you a photo of the week, showcasing the sights of Rutherford County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event, or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Updated COVID-19 boosters arrive at local pharmacies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - Following the green light from the CDC, people around the U.S. now have access to updated COVID booster shots. On Friday, doses started to roll out to locations like the Lebanon family pharmacy in Wilson County. “I believe our first patient might be Tuesday!” said Dr....
LEBANON, TN
City
Lebanon, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
Local
Tennessee Health
williamsonhomepage.com

Smyrna murder suspect charged in Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery

A man charged in a Smyrna attempted robbery that resulted in the killing of a another man will also soon be charged in connection to a Aug. 27 Brentwood armed robbery. Thirty one-year-old Keanthony Williams allegedly robbed the Franklin Road Twice Daily at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 27, just three days before Smyrna Police said that Williams attempted to rob a Stonecrest Boulevard gas station. That attempted robbery resulted in the shooting death of the Smyrna gas station clerk, later identified as 34-year-old Nicholas Patterson.
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Home repairs get a woman in trouble with her HOA

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Nashville woman paid thousands of dollars for a home repair, and she said after it was supposedly completed, the work landed her in hot water with her Homeowners Association. She turned to WSMV 4 for help. When you look at the flooring at Cassandra Tormes...
NASHVILLE, TN
On Target News

Escapee Captured in Cannon County

On Sunday, 36-year-old Devin Anthony Young escaped custody while being placed under arrest in Cannon County. On Monday afternoon, Devin Young was located, arrested and transported to Cannon County Jail. Young was wanted for felony possession of meth, theft under a thousand, violation of probation, and resisting arrest. One of...
CANNON COUNTY, TN
Wilson County Source

Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Murfreesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team (FACT) is investigating a single car wreck that left one person dead and four others injured on Sunday, Sept. 4. The fatal crash occurred on E. Clark Blvd. at N. Tennessee Blvd. at 1 a.m. The intersection was closed for hours while the FACT […] The post Lebanon Man Killed in Fatal Car Crash in Murfreesboro appeared first on Wilson County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Nashville Parent

Immersive King Tut is Coming to Nashville

Lighthouse Immersive is turning its sights on the most famous of Egyptian rulers, the Pharaoh Tutankhamun in Immersive King Tut. The company — which premiered its Immersive Van Gogh in Nashville this past summer — plans to premiere this new exhibit at Lighthouse ArtSpace Nashville on October 21, 2022. With the assistance of the Egyptian Council for Tourism Affairs, this experience will commemorate the 100th anniversary of archeologist Howard Carter’s discovery of the tomb of the legendary “boy king” in November 1922.
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

PowerNation hosting auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) - The automotive gurus at PowerNation Studios are taking their show to the racetrack this weekend, hosting an auto festival at Nashville Superspeedway. It’s the first event of its kind that PowerNation has hosted in its 30-year history. The two-day event, called PowerNationals, will feature an...
LEBANON, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Tour Tennessee’s Chilling Bell Witch Cave and Enjoy Hayrides, Music, and More this October

The Bell Witch Cave in Tennessee is known for being quite eerie, and this October you can experience it with fun festivities too!. Located in Adams, Tennessee is the Bell Witch Cave. The Bell Witch Cave is said to be inhabited by the infamous Bell Witch who tormented a farmer and his family many years ago. The lore of the Bell Witch says that she vowed to return to the area, and according to many locals and paranormal investigators, she has made good on that promise and returned to the area.
ADAMS, TN

