Shop the Winning Looks and More From ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3, Episodes 5 and 6

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Just a couple of episodes left! Season three of the Prime Video hit series, Making the Cut , has been a fun and fashionable ride — especially as after each episode, we've been able to shop winning looks and pieces inspired by the winners’ additional sketches!

If you haven't started yet, the fashion design series is hosted by icons Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn , featuring judges Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott , plus famous guests along the way. The top prize? One million dollars for the winner to invest in their business — and more. If you have been watching and are caught up on episodes five and six, then we know what you're here for. It's shopping time!

Spoiler alert! The content below reveals winning pieces from the third week of Making the Cut season 3!

Episode 5

Jeanette's Cropped Blouse

Amazon

So beautiful! This asymmetrical, cropped blouse perfectly blends vintage inspiration with modern style. This is a statement-maker, and it's easy to see why it won!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Winning Look Jeanette's Cropped Blouse for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Jeanette's Maxi Skirt

Of course, you'll want to shop the matching maxi skirt to go with the above top! Flowy and soft, this pocketed skirt can pair with tons of other tops in your wardrobe too!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Winning Look Jeanette's Maxi Skirt for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Crepe Sash Wrapped Midi Dress Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look

Amazon

Perhaps you prefer a one-piece outfit — or just want more of this vibe in your wardrobe. In either case, definitely check out this dress inspired by the winning look. It can be worn multiple ways, and it comes in solid black or this floral red!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Crepe Sash Wrapped Midi Dress Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Crossover Blouse Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look

Amazon

This blouse wraps around the body for a flattering sophistication that will work everywhere from the office to a candlelit dinner!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Crossover Blouse Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Pleated Wide Leg Pant Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look

Amazon

Get ready to meet the pants you'll want to wear all throughout fall and beyond. These shiny, silky beauties are so good!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Pleated Wide Leg Pant Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Episode 6

Georgia's Printed Knit Maxi

Amazon

We feel like we just stepped into the future. This artsy dress is going to catch every eye in the room and garner some serious envy!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Winning Look Georgia's Printed Knit Maxi for just $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Long Sleeve Printed Knit Bodysuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

We know the people want more of that amazing print — and this bodysuit is here to deliver! This will definitely be one of the star pieces in your closet!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Long Sleeve Printed Knit Bodysuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Puff Sleeve Printed Knit Cropped Top Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

More? More. Puff sleeve lovers will definitely appreciate the option of this crop top. Cute with denim shorts, high-rise jeans, skirts and more!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Puff Sleeve Printed Knit Cropped Top Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Georgette Printed Maxi Slip Dress Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

Meet your next vacation dress! Or dinner dress. Or walk-around-town-like-the-style-icon-you-are dress!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Georgette Printed Maxi Slip Dress Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Printed Catsuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

How cool is this? This catsuit is a style statement for sure, but you can create so many different outfits with it depending on your shoes and layers!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Printed Catsuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Printed High Waist Legging Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

Yes! Leggings! These stretchy leggings have a double layer waistband, clean seams and obviously an out-of-this-world print!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Printed High Waist Legging Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.



Looking for more? Shop more from Making the Cut here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below: