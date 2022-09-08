ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Shop the Winning Looks and More From ‘Making the Cut’ Season 3, Episodes 5 and 6

By Suzy Forman
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Just a couple of episodes left! Season three of the Prime Video hit series, Making the Cut , has been a fun and fashionable ride — especially as after each episode, we've been able to shop winning looks and pieces inspired by the winners’ additional sketches!

If you haven't started yet, the fashion design series is hosted by icons Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn , featuring judges Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott , plus famous guests along the way. The top prize? One million dollars for the winner to invest in their business — and more. If you have been watching and are caught up on episodes five and six, then we know what you're here for. It's shopping time!

Spoiler alert! The content below reveals winning pieces from the third week of Making the Cut season 3!

Episode 5

Jeanette's Cropped Blouse

Amazon

So beautiful! This asymmetrical, cropped blouse perfectly blends vintage inspiration with modern style. This is a statement-maker, and it's easy to see why it won!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Winning Look Jeanette's Cropped Blouse for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Jeanette's Maxi Skirt

Of course, you'll want to shop the matching maxi skirt to go with the above top! Flowy and soft, this pocketed skirt can pair with tons of other tops in your wardrobe too!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Winning Look Jeanette's Maxi Skirt for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Crepe Sash Wrapped Midi Dress Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look

Amazon

Perhaps you prefer a one-piece outfit — or just want more of this vibe in your wardrobe. In either case, definitely check out this dress inspired by the winning look. It can be worn multiple ways, and it comes in solid black or this floral red!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Crepe Sash Wrapped Midi Dress Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look for just $80 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Crossover Blouse Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look

Amazon

This blouse wraps around the body for a flattering sophistication that will work everywhere from the office to a candlelit dinner!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Crossover Blouse Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Pleated Wide Leg Pant Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look

Amazon

Get ready to meet the pants you'll want to wear all throughout fall and beyond. These shiny, silky beauties are so good!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 5 Pleated Wide Leg Pant Inspired by Jeanette's Winning Look for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Episode 6

Georgia's Printed Knit Maxi

Amazon

We feel like we just stepped into the future. This artsy dress is going to catch every eye in the room and garner some serious envy!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Winning Look Georgia's Printed Knit Maxi for just $99.90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Long Sleeve Printed Knit Bodysuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

We know the people want more of that amazing print — and this bodysuit is here to deliver! This will definitely be one of the star pieces in your closet!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Long Sleeve Printed Knit Bodysuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $60 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Puff Sleeve Printed Knit Cropped Top Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

More? More. Puff sleeve lovers will definitely appreciate the option of this crop top. Cute with denim shorts, high-rise jeans, skirts and more!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Puff Sleeve Printed Knit Cropped Top Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Georgette Printed Maxi Slip Dress Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

Meet your next vacation dress! Or dinner dress. Or walk-around-town-like-the-style-icon-you-are dress!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Georgette Printed Maxi Slip Dress Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Printed Catsuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

How cool is this? This catsuit is a style statement for sure, but you can create so many different outfits with it depending on your shoes and layers!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Printed Catsuit Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $90 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

Printed High Waist Legging Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look

Amazon

Yes! Leggings! These stretchy leggings have a double layer waistband, clean seams and obviously an out-of-this-world print!

See it!

Get the Making the Cut Season 3 Episode 6 Printed High Waist Legging Inspired by Georgia's Winning Look for just $70 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 1, 2022, but are subject to change.

The 21 Hottest Picks in the Nordstrom Summer Sale — Save Up to 60%

Read article

Looking for more? Shop more from Making the Cut here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

Not done shopping? Check out more of our favorites below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team . The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits , purses , plus-size swimsuits , women's sneakers , bridal shapewear , and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com . Happy shopping!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Heidi Klum
Person
Nicole Richie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Episodes#Fashion Design#Advertising
Us Weekly

These Cropped Yoga Pants Are Bringing Together Comfort and Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s no secret that we can’t get enough of leggings — and we know that statement rings true for almost every shopper out there. The comfort! The ease! There’s just one real downfall. A simple pair of leggings […]
YOGA
Daily Mail

Cat Deeley poses up a storm in a strapless purple gown as she shares a behind-the-scenes look at her Creative Arts Emmy Awards preparation

Cat Deeley put on a glamorous display as she shared a gallery of snaps to Instagram on Sunday after attending the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. The British presenter, 45, was 'so excited' to present at the awards that she made sure she captured her stunning look ahead of leaving for the show.
THEATER & DANCE
Us Weekly

Earn Rewards Just for Brushing Your Teeth With This Smart Toothbrush

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Remember the good old days when you’d get a gold star for completing even the simplest of tasks? We often wish something like that could exist in adult life too. Yes, we’ll complete our daily essential activities regardless, […]
TRAVEL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Amazon
Refinery29

Fall 2022’s Top Hair Trends

It's fall and we're manifesting good hair days. Whether you're looking to switch up your color, or you need some fresh haircut inspo, we asked top hairstylists from New York to L.A. to predict what will trend during this upcoming fall-winter transition — so you have something to bring to your next salon appointment.
HAIR CARE
Us Weekly

This Free People-Style Pullover Has Us So Excited for Sweater Weather

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There’s something we’ve been craving lately. That cozy, comfy, no-responsibilities, clear-schedule kind of feeling. Pumpkin spice, spooky movies, red leaves, corn mazes — you know what we’re talking about. Fall! And everything we do during the much-anticipated season […]
APPAREL
The Conversation U.S.

Barbara Ehrenreich helped make inequality visible – her legacy lives on in a reinvigorated labor movement

Have you heard of Jaz Brisack, Liz Fong-Jones and Chris Smalls? Those names might not be familiar to all Americans, but their recent accomplishments amount to a potential sea change in labor rights. As union organizers or advocates for better work conditions at some of the biggest and most powerful companies in the world – Starbucks, Google and Amazon, respectively – these three young people have highlighted just how far out of whack the balance between workers and organizations has grown. I believe that their work, part of a surge in labor organizing and other kinds of community-building efforts, has its roots...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

203K+
Followers
21K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy