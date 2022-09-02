ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chingy, Angela Lewis & Yogi Roth: Top Newsmakers This Week

Cheddar has been covering the biggest news of the week with some of the biggest names. In case you missed it, we've pulled together some of the highlights that will keep you informed as we get ready for the week ahead.

Chingy's New Single

Chingy is back! You might recall his 2003 smash Right Thurr, released under Ludacris' DTP label, but nearly 20 years later he's looking to take over again. The rapper appeared on Cheddar News this week to talk about his new single Can't Blame Me from his upcoming album Chinglish , which is slated for a 2023 release. " I wanted to get back to the roots of the Chingy sound, and I'm feeling good about this project ," he said.

Chatting With Angela

Actor Angela Lewis joined Cheddar News this week to discuss the final season of the hit FX series Snowfall . She plays Louie, a ruthless drug dealer who climbed to the top of the ranks in some very shocking ways and has become a focal point in the plot. The final season is expected to arrive in 2023. Lewis also talked about hosting Black Breastfeeding Week and why it was important for her to get involved with the movement, particularly as Black women experience poorer health outcomes before, during, and after childbirth. "I am a Black mother now, and the things that I learned about what is happening with other Black women, the dire straits that we're in, dying when we should be fully immersed in a joy-filled experience is really sad, " she said.

Yogi Roth on New Book

Emmy Award-winning Pac-12 analyst and author Yogi Roth joined Cheddar News this week to talk about his latest book, 5-Star QB: It's Not About the Stars, It's About the Journey , an account of the experiences of numerous college quarterbacks and others close to the game of football. He said the book is a guide for students, both current and prospective, as well as their parents as they look to navigate college life. "Chip Kelly, I did not realize he was the author and the writer that he was, and I remembered asking him about it, and I was like 'hey man, did you study English lit in college because what you said and what you wrote was fascinating and powerful, " he said.

The Patient

Actor Laura Niemi joined Cheddar News to talk about the new FX on Hulu limited series called The Patient, working alongside Steve Carell who plays a psychotherapist held captive by a serial killer on the show. Niemi talked about the show's unconventional approach to storytelling with 22-minute episodes (short for a drama). "I love that. Coming out of this pandemic, I feel like everyone's bandwidth is pretty limited, and it lends itself to this genre," she said. " I don't know if you could handle being at the edge of your seat for an hour – that kind of slow intensity ," she said.

