Laramie County, WY

Man arrested following Thursday standoff with law enfocement

Wyoming News
 4 days ago

CHEYENNE – Officials with the Laramie County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following a standoff Thursday, according to a Friday morning news release.

The department said it received a call saying a suspect, with a felony warrant out of California, was at a residence in the 800 block of East Jefferson Road. When the suspect was contacted in the 100 block of Avenue C, he reportedly produced a hand grenade and threatened to pull the pin, leading to a standoff.

A code red was issued for the surrounding area, and residents were asked to shelter in place. Members of the Cheyenne Police Department, as well as joint SWAT, EOD (which often stands for explosive ordnance disposal) and CNU/Hostage Negotiation teams were called out to assist. The suspect eventually complied with law enforcement and was taken into custody without incident. The announcement said EOD was later able to determine the hand grenade posed no explosive hazards.

The suspect was being held at the Laramie County jail on three counts of aggravated assault, terroristic threats and the California warrant, the sheriff's office release said.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle is a daily newspaper published in Cheyenne and distributed primarily in Laramie County, Wyoming.

