Everlasting Love

By Newberry Observer
 3 days ago
Nothing can comfort us or nourish us any more than knowing how much God loves us. God’s love will never disappoint us and never let us down.

The more we think about Christ and His love, the more joy we will have in our lives. The more we understand Gods’ love the more exciting our walk with Jesus will be. The love of Christ will keep us, sustain us, uphold us, and satisfy the deepest longing in our hearts. The more we understand the Bible, the more we understand Gods’ love. We should never doubt the love God has for us.

When we think of Jesus dying on the cross. That shows us how much love He had for everyone. He hung there so we could have that everlasting love and life.

Romans 8:31: “What shall we then say to these things? If God be for us, who can be against us? He that spared not his Son, but delivered him up for us all, how shall he not with him also freely give us all things?”

Have you accepted this everlasting love? God is willing that none perish, and it’s free for the asking. No money or work can earn this love.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.

