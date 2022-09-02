Don’t Be discouraged

Everyone wants immediate results. If a person plants a garden, they want to see something growing in a few days. If we ask someone to do work around the house for us, like a plumber, an electrician, or any other kind of work, we want it done now. No one enjoys waiting.

The same thing carries over into our spiritual lives as well. Once we pray about a situation, we expect things to change right then. We expect God to do something soon. But often nothing happens right away.

Our prayers are not always answered when we want them and the way we want them. It is during these times that we may get discouraged. We may even begin to doubt.

Discouragement is not a part of God’s plan for His children. To remain free from discouragement we must remember the promise God gave us in His Word.

Galatians 6:9: “And let us not be weary in well doing; for in due season we shall reap, if we faint not.”

We may not see immediate results from our prayers, but the scripture teaches at the right time our faithfulness will be rewarded.

Discouragement will become a way of life if we are not willing to wait on the Lord. His time and way is much better. He does things for our good and His glory.

Patsy Lambert is from Whitmire. Her columns appear weekly in The Newberry Observer.