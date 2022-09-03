ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

2 young children, man injured in West Philadelphia hit-and-run; driver sought

6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wgdQD_0hfw4sQC00

Police are searching for a pickup truck driver who hit three people, including two children, in West Philadelphia and then fled the scene.

According to police, the crash happened just before 12 p.m. Friday near the intersection of 55th and Vine streets.

Police said a 5-year-old girl was taken to an area hospital and then airlifted to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where she was placed in critical condition.

A 3-year-old girl was also taken to an area hospital and then transferred to CHOP via ambulance. She was placed in stable condition, police said.

A 43-year-old man also sustained injuries in the crash. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center in stable condition.

Police found the striking vehicle in the 5300 block of Race Street. When police arrived, the truck was empty.

In video obtained by Action News, you can see the pickup truck traveling through the intersection. We paused the video before the truck hit one of the victims.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j9lv4_0hfw4sQC00

Philadelphia police released this picture of a man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured three people including several children.

On Friday evening, Philadelphia police released an image of the wanted man.

The driver is described as a man in his 50s, who was last seen wearing a white T-shirt with dark lettering and tan pants, police said. He was last seen heading eastbound on Race Street from 53rd Street.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Philly

Man shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man was shot several times in Southwest Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted just after 3 a.m. Tuesday on South Felton street, that's just off South 62nd Street in Elmwood.Police say the man was shot multiple times, one bullet hitting the back of his head.He is now in critical condition. 
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Accidents
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Accidents
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Officials: Teen dies after road rage argument leads to shooting at West Philly restaurant

MILL CREEK - Police say a teenager was shot to death in broad daylight at a West Philadelphia fried chicken restaurant on Sunday. The 19-year-old victim was sitting in his car with a passenger in the chicken restaurant drive-thru line when a person in another vehicle, also in the drive-thru line, reportedly got into some sort of argument with the 19-year-old, on the 4600 block of Lancaster Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 1:45.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Two killed, four injured in Philadelphia shooting

PHILADELPHIA — Two people were killed and four others wounded in a shooting early Monday morning in North Philadelphia. It happened around 1 a.m. in the Franklinville neighborhood. Police said a 33-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene and five other victims, including a 17-year-old, were taken to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West Philadelphia#Police#Race Street#Traffic Accident#Action News
CBS Philly

Philadelphia police arrest 5 juvenile males following shooting incident in Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia police say they arrested five juvenile males after responding to reports of gunshots in Center City on Sunday. No one was injured in the shooting.   The shooting happened in the area of 10th and Market Streets in the Fashion District around 5:45 p.m., according to police. Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted that officers in the area of 10th and Market Streets heard several gunshots. Officers then ran toward the gunshots and eventually apprehended a juvenile at 9th and Chestnut Streets. The male allegedly dropped a bag that was containing a gun, according to Outlaw. A second juvenile...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police release video of sedan allegedly involved in fatal North Philadelphia hit-and-run

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 26-year-old woman was struck and killed in a car crash in North Philadelphia Saturday morning. The driver of the vehicle fled the scene after the incident.The woman, who was later identified as LesMarie Velazquez, was crossing the street at Whitaker Avenue and Luzerne Street at around 3 a.m. A car traveling westbound on Luzerne Street turning southbound on Whitaker Avenue hit her.Velazquez suffered severe trauma and was later rushed to Temple University Hospital by medics. She was put on a ventilator first but pronounced dead at 5:14 a.m, police say.Police released photos of the vehicle wanted in the crash. Police say the vehicle is a gray or silver colored sedan. Authorities say the sedan should have damage to the right front side and possibly the windshield. No other vehicle parts were located at the scene.   Anyone with information is urged to contact the Philadelphia's Police Department's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477), or call the Accident Investigation Division at 215-685-3180/3181 or call 911.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Man critically shot in the head and back in Wissinoming, police say

WISSINOMING - A 23-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in Philadelphia's Wissinoming neighborhood. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday evening, just after 7:30, on the 5700 block of Tacony Street. Responding officers found the 23-year-old victim with gunshot wounds in his head and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
phillypolice.com

Wanted: Suspects for Homicide in the 19th District [VIDEO]

On August 23, 2022, at 4:48pm a shooting by handgun occurred in the 19th Police District in the area of 6000 Race Street Philadelphia Pa. During this incident a total of four people were shot, two of the victims died from their injuries. Victim #1 was a 55-year-old, black male....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Decomposed body pulled from Cobbs Creek in West Philadelphia

WEST PHILADELPHIA - The 14th Philadelphia Police District Marine Unit pulled a body found in Cobbs Creek. Investigators say the body is a man. The body is badly decomposed and he was missing his right hand. The body was found under the bridge at 63rd and Spruce, in West Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Hammonton Gazette

Pedestrian struck on White Horse Pike

HAMMONTON—Police received a call of a pedestrian who was struck by a motor vehicle on the 100 block of S. White Horse Pike at 10:12 a.m. on August 26, Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel said. A preliminary investigation revealed Bobbie Molina, 42, of Millville ran into the roadway and...
HAMMONTON, NJ
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
112K+
Followers
15K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy