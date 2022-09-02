21 Shocking, Surprising, And Truly Unforgettable Facts I Learned This Week

Seeing may be believing, but is it also knowing? That question hovers over Three Minutes – A Lengthening, Bianca Stigter’s brilliant documentary adaptation of Glenn Kurtz’s 2014 book Three Minutes in Poland: Discovering a Lost World in a 1938 Family Film about a brief home movie and the facts and perspectives that can be gleaned from it. Deceptively simple and yet expertly constructed and hauntingly evocative, it’s a tribute to lives stolen and worlds destroyed that doubles as a meditation on the moving image’s capacity to provide insight—and, additionally, on its limits to do just that. A Holocaust film like...

MOVIES ・ 19 DAYS AGO