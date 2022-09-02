ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"The Crown" Casting Of Prince William And Kate Middleton Is Here, And It's Bloody Good

By Jon-Michael Poff
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iV2Hk_0hfviyTS00

Season 5 of The Crown hasn't even arrived on Netflix yet (it's expected in November), but we just found out who will play Prince William and Kate Middleton in Season 6, which will likely focus on the 1990s and 2000s.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C7w0A_0hfviyTS00
Jo Hooper / Kim Hardy / Diana Field Photography / Netflix

Rufus Kampa, 16, will make his television debut playing Prince William as a young teenager:

He will take over from Senan West , who will play Prince William in Season 5.

Jo Hooper / Netflix

For context, here is what a 14-year-old William looked like in 1996:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wdrua_0hfviyTS00
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

And here the two are side by side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N9vuW_0hfviyTS00
Jo Hooper / Netflix, Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Kampa's portrayal will give way to that of 21-year-old Ed McVey, who will play the prince during his late-teen and early-adult years:

Kim Hardy / Netflix

This is what the prince looked like in 2001 at the age of 19:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xdO2A_0hfviyTS00
Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

And here are McVey and William side by side:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLB1C_0hfviyTS00
Kim Hardy / Netflix, Anthony Harvey / Getty Images

Also making her TV debut, Meg Bellamy will play Kate Middleton, who met Prince William at college in 2001:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LzZvg_0hfviyTS00
Diana Field Photography / Netflix

Here is Kate in 2005 at the age of 23:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SIQYx_0hfviyTS00
Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

And here the two are side by side:

Diana Field Photography / Netflix, Tim Graham / Tim Graham Photo Library via Getty Images

Season 6 will reportedly go into production this fall, although there's no word about when the season might air. Stay tuned.

