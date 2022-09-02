"The Crown" Casting Of Prince William And Kate Middleton Is Here, And It's Bloody Good

Related
Body Language Expert Says Prince William ‘Carries Himself’ in a Way That Suggests Princess Diana Is an ‘Integral Part’ of His Everyday Life
One royal expert explained how Prince William carries himself in a way that illustrates what an important role Princess Diana continues to play in his everyday life.
Camilla Is Already Using the Title “Queen Consort,” But Not Without Controversy
The woman once known to the public as Camilla Parker-Bowles is now officially known as Camilla, Queen Consort of the United Kingdom. She assumed the title upon the death of her mother-in-law Queen Elizabeth II with her husband, formerly known as Prince Charles, officially becoming the King Charles III. An official statement from the Royal Family posted on the Royal.UK website has already used the title for Camilla. She’s become the first person to assume the post since Queen Elizabeth II’s mother, the wife of King George VI.
Queen Elizabeth Laid Down The Law Months Before Her Death, Set Time Limit For King Charles' Reign
The late Queen Elizabeth was nervous that her family, including her son Charles, would not rise to the occasion following her death which led to her having a series of private meetings where she laid out a specific plan on how to move forward, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Queen Elizabeth passed away on Thursday at 96 years old.But before her recent passing, Her Majesty not only continued her royal duties as the Queen but she also issued a series of royal decrees in an effort to shape the monarchy and United Kingdom for years following her death.“Her...
Prince Harry Looks Grief-Stricken In First Photo Arriving In Scotland After Queen Elizabeth’s Death
Prince Harry, 37, arrived at Balmoral Castle in Scotland where his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II died on September 8. Paparazzi captured Harry looking understandably solemn in the back of a black car. The father of two sat behind a male driver and a male passenger in the vehicle. He was dressed up in a black jacket and matching tie with a white button up shirt.
Queen Elizabeth II’s Death Miraculously Inspires Kanye West to Let Go of ‘All Grudges’
The impact of Queen Elizabeth II’s death can not be underestimated, apparently. The loss of the long-standing British monarch has inspired Kanye West, of all people, to settle his many beefs. In a new Instagram post this morning, West posted a series of slides reflecting on the Queen’s death at age 96. “Life is precious,” the rapper wrote alongside two vintage photos of Her Majesty. “Releasing all grudges today. Leaning into the light.” It’s currently unclear exactly which grudges the post refers to, or whether West plans to release them for longer than today. The rapper has been involved...
Whoopi Goldberg Is Tired Of Racist Fans Trying To Gatekeep Fantasy Franchises For White Audiences Only
A tale as old as time: Racist fans don't want Black people in fantasy realms, and Whoopi Goldberg is sick of it!
People Are Sharing Movies They Loved But Could Never Watch Again, And I'm Having Flashbacks Just Thinking About Some Of These Plots
"The person I was dating at the time brought this over for a date night because we figured it would be a good lead-up to some sexy time. We spent the rest of the night laying in bed, holding each other."
"ICarly" Actor Jennette McCurdy Read A Disturbing Email From Her Mother On "Red Table Talk," And It's Heartbreaking: "You Are An Ugly Monster"
"'I told your brothers about you, and they all said they disown you just like I do,'" McCurdy read out loud from the email. "'We want nothing to do with you.'"
Courteney Cox Responded To "Friends" Criticism From Kanye West
"I bet the old Kayne thought Friends was funny."
Jennifer Lawrence Explained The Moment She Converted From A Republican To A Democrat
"For the greater good, I guess it makes sense."
There Was A CGI Error In "House Of The Dragon" Episode 3, And A Lot Of People Noticed
Throwback to the infamous coffee cup incident.
Hunter Schafer Addressed Rumors That She Has "Hatred Towards Nonbinary People"
The Euphoria star recently addressed liking and commenting on a controversial post regarding nonbinary people and their experiences.
Breaking Down The "House Of The Dragon" Episode 4 Trailer
Daemon is back in King's Landing! What will happen next?
Florence Pugh Took Her Grandma As Her Date To The "Don't Worry Darling" Premiere In Venice
"Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name."
Chris Pine's Reps State That Harry Styles Did Not Actually Spit On Him At The "Don't Worry Darling" Venice Film Festival Premiere
Maybe — just maybe — the entire internet can get some peace and quiet on this topic, for a little bit at least.
People Have Absolutely Lost It Over Daemon Targaryen In "House Of The Dragon" Episode 3
"Just realized that Daemon said not one word from the moment he came off the dragon till he walked out with you know what. Matt Smith is killing this role."
