Charter school offers parents choices

Athens County may be getting a charter school, but many things must be done before that can happen.

Incorporated as a nonprofit entity in the state of Ohio, Southeast Ohio Classical Academy (SOCA) is in the planning stages of development.

“Our team is passionate about providing a high quality educational choice to our area,” said Kim Vandlen, a member of the proposed school’s Board of Trustees.

Vandlen said offering parents a high-quality school choice is important.

“One of the most important parts of this is that it is a choice, when there are few, and it is no cost to families. Athens County is in what’s called a ‘charter school desert,’ which means that there are no charter school alternatives offered for over an hour radius, perhaps farther — average income in an area also plays into the charter school desert metric. The best benefit, in our opinion, is that we will be able to offer this high quality educational choice at no cost to the families of Southeast Ohio.”

State Approval Required

Before it can take concrete steps toward opening the school, the Southeast Ohio Classical Academy founding group must go through a rigorous charter application process that examines proposed timelines, budgets, operations plans and curricula. In May, the school was approved for its 501c3 nonprofit status from IRS. Vandlen said if everything goes as planned, the school would begin classes in the fall of 2024.

The school has not filed any formal paperwork needed for approval from the State Department of Education.

“We are in the process of writing a charter application to be submitted in the fall of 2022,” Vandlen said. “The review process can take up to six months before hearing a response. We have been in the planning stages for one year, and are two years away from potential opening — this is a long process.”

Schools opening in the 2024-25 would need to sign and submit to the Ohio Department of Education a copy of their sponsor-school preliminary agreements by March 15, 2024.

“We have not received any information on that school,” said Lacy Snoke, interim chief of communications and press sectary of the State Department of Education.

Still in the planning stages and at least two years away from possibly opening, the school has not recruited any students nor hired a headmaster.

“Our projected timeline, if the charter is approved, would be to hire a principal about one year ahead of opening,” Vandlen said. “Opening would be in the fall of 2024, so therefore we would hope to hire a principal by fall of 2023.”

Emphasis on a classical education

The proposed school seeks to educate students between kindergarten and 12th grade, with grade levels evolving as the students advance through grade levels.

Vandlen said school would include kindergarten through sixth grades, with two sections per grade of about 20 students each. One grade level would be added each year until K-12 is served. She said, for example, students currently entering fourth grade would be the first sixth grade class at SOCA, and the first high school graduating class.

Curriculum would be based on classical education is traditional education that employs methods that have been used as far back as Ancient Greece and Rome.

According to the SOCA’s website, “Classical education derives its purpose, pedagogy and subject matters from the traditions of our Western civilization inheritance. These principles have proven their value over centuries. A classical education can be understood as a traditional education.”

According to the website, the foundational beliefs of classical education are:

• Truth exists and can be known through the exercise of reason.

• There are objective standards of truth, beauty and virtue.

• The purpose of education is to enable human happiness.

• Western and American traditions are precious to our heritage.

• It is our duty to tend the accumulated wisdom of Western civilization and transfer it to future generations.

Vandlen said there would be minimal screen being used as teaching tools in the classroom, uniforms would be worn, and an emphasis will be placed on reading an abundance of classical literature. She said one thing that makes this kind of education unique is that there are plentiful years of languages — a second language, as well as Latin, starts in elementary grades.

She said there is an emphasis on traditional teaching of all subjects. As an example of this, the school seeks to utilize a Singapore Math means of teaching — a teaching approach based on research of math mastery.

“Simply put, the curriculum is a time-tested classical curriculum. It is not religious,” Vandlen said. “I was educated at a Hillsdale K-12 classical school and have always hoped that my children would have the same opportunity because I was so grateful for my excellent education.”

Mention of Hillsdale College may be triggering to some folks because this private conservative liberal arts college offers a curriculum that is based on Western heritage as a product of Greco-Roman culture and Christian tradition.

Through an affiliation with Hillsdale College’s Barney Charter School Initiative, the school offers a classical education. The Barney Charter School, a Hillsdale College outreach program, is devoted to the revitalization of public education through the launch and support of classical K-12 charter schools.

Through this initiative, Hillsdale College promotes a model of education that is rooted in the liberal arts and sciences, offers a firm grounding in civic virtue, and cultivates moral character.

“We believe that a classical liberal arts curriculum is time-tested and provides children with a well-rounded education and love for learning,” Vandlen said. “Nearly all education was classical until recent generations, and it served our nation well. We aim to offer a high-quality, traditional education to the students of southeast Ohio.”

The school does not a have site, though organizers are actively looking for a place to house the school.

“Finding the right building is very important, and it will remain in the team’s top priorities until the right location has been selected,” Vandlen said. “The hope is for the school building to be located within a 15-mile radius of Athens.”

State funding?

Ohio’s community schools (charter schools) offer additional choices for families seeking nontraditional, K-12 public educational settings for their children. Tuition-free for Ohio students, these learning institutions are public, nonprofit, nonreligious schools that receive state and federal funds but are independent of traditional public school districts.

Though critics of the charter schools contend that it would divert taxpayer dollars away from public schools, obtaining state financing for charter school ventures is far from assured.

Public school districts use a combination of state funds, local property taxes (and in some cases income taxes) and federal funds.

The amount of state funding a district receives is based on a formula. There are four significant changes in how Ohio calculates and distributes state aid. According to the Department of Education, the formula:

• Funds students where they are educated rather than where they live. Generally, this eliminates the deduction and transfer of dollars from resident districts to other schools or districts for students who attend community schools, STEM schools, scholarship programs and open enrollment.

• Establishes an input-based funding model informed by professional judgment. The formula establishes a base cost methodology using student/teacher ratios, minimum staffing levels and actual costs. This results in a unique base cost per pupil for each school and district in the state.

• Acknowledges that school funding has always been a partnership between the State of Ohio and the local school district. The state formula works to equalize funding and provide additional money to schools and districts that do not have capacity and wealth to raise revenues locally. The new state and local cost methodology uses both assessed property values and income to determine the state share.

• Provides supplemental money based on student need and demographics. This includes funding for students with disabilities, English learners, gifted students, economically disadvantaged students and those participating in career-technical education. Generally, these supplemental dollars are restricted to support these student subgroups.

State funding for primary and secondary education totaled $10.88 billion in fiscal year 2021. It is estimated at $11.4 billion in fiscal year 2022, the first year of the state’s biennium budget (a $518.7 million increase); and is estimated at $11.65 billion in fiscal year 2023, the second year of the state budget (a $255.6 million increase).

General Revenue Fund portion of these appropriations is $8.27 billion in fiscal year 2022 and $8.45 billion in fiscal year 2023. Lottery appropriations exceed $1.3 billion in both fiscal years. State education spending in this biennium represents the largest commitment of state appropriations.

Fiscal year 2023 payments are based on the provisions of House Bill 110 and are calculated from data reported by the community school, such as the number of students enrolled in the school. Payments are made monthly according to the schedule shown in the payment letters. Annual amounts due to schools may be recalculated based on updated data.

HB 110 guarantees per-pupil amount for fiscal year 2022, none for 2023 yet.

Community school funding ranges from Ohio Virtual Academy in Lucas County, an electronic school, got in $126,628,041 total net state funding or $7,136 per pupil without executive budget reductions. On the low end, Coshocton Opportunity School in Coshocton received $337,869 total net state funding or $10,487.12 per pupil without executive budget reductions.

Athens County’s public schools received the following total net state funding for fiscal year 2023, according to a Department of Education report: Alexander Local Schools, $9,755,248; Athens City Schools, $8,472,301; Federal Hocking, $8,289,953; Nelsonville-York, $11,108,428; and Trimble Local Schools, $10,471,616.

SOCA’s founders

According to SOCA’s website, the founding board members live in Athens County who have strong educational backgrounds.

• Kim Vandlen has a bachelor’s degree from Hope College and a master’s degree from The Ohio State University. Kim and her husband Jeff are parents to three kids.

• Rich Schmaltz has a master’s in education from Southern Illinois University. He’s worked in field of Human Resources for many years.

• John Eckles is a Navy veteran who has worked in software industry.

• Courtney Kuhnert has earned a master's degree in social work from University of Illinois.

• Caleb Beasecker has a bachelor’s degree from OSU master’s degrees from Ohio University. He is currently assistant director of career and employee engagement at OU and he’s worked as associate director of OU alumni association.

• Linda Rice earned a bachelors degree from Grove City College, a master’s from Westminster College, and a doctorate from Kent state. She taught high school English before moving to Athens to teach at Ohio University.