Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO