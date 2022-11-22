Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
‘Bones And All’ Filmmakers Discuss The Cannibal Film’s Themes Of Loneliness, Identity & Desire – Contenders L.A.
Romance and cannibalism might seem like an unlikely pairing, but that’s exactly why Bones and All screenwriter David Kajganich thought that only director Luca Guadagnino could do justice to his script, which he adapted from Camille DeAngelis’ 2015 novel. “This really interesting and intimate story about a young woman discovering herself and unpacking conflict between who she thinks she ought to be in the world and who her body and her identity require her to be,” Kajganich said at the Deadline’s The Contenders Film: Los Angeles panel Saturday. “And then you add the relationship that’s just packed with desire with another...
How Bones and All Convincingly Transformed Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell Into Cannibals
When you hear the words “Timothée Chalamet cannibal romance,” perhaps you have a vision in mind: Timmy poised at the head of an elegant table, whipping a napkin around his neck, then delicately slicing into his dinner (people) with a nice Chianti. Bones and All is not that movie.
How to Watch ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery': When Is the Sequel Streaming?
The long-awaited “Knives Out” sequel is finally here, and while “Glass Onion” is a Netflix movie, it’s getting a hybrid release in theaters and on the streaming service at different times. This time murder is already in the air when Detective Benoit Blanc arrives in...
How Timothée Chalamet Became This Generation’s Leonardo DiCaprio, but with Fewer Hits
Timothée Chalamet, the 26-year-old costar of Luca Guadagnino’s “Bones and All” (United Artists), inspires slavish fans and critical praise — not unlike Leonardo DiCaprio 25 years ago when he made “Titanic.” The similarities in their trajectories are remarkable. Precociously talented; acclaimed portrayals of sensitive adolescents; risky roles; early, passionate followings by teenage girls; and acting Oscar nomination before the age of 27 (in Chalamet’s case lead). Their significant difference is Chalamet stands at the threshold of a major career. By the same point in his own work, DiCaprio could have retired and be considered an iconic star. None of this diminishes...
Christian Bale Wouldn’t Talk to Co-Star Johnny Depp Unless They Were Acting in ‘Public Enemies’
Christian Bale learned very little about Johnny Depp in the movie ‘Public Enemies’, mostly because the stars exchanged few words behind the scenes.
Bradley Cooper To Play Frank Bullitt In Steven Spielberg’s New Original Movie Based On The Classic Steve McQueen Character
EXCLUSIVE: Steven Spielberg looks to have found his Frank Bullitt as sources tell Deadline Bradley Cooper has closed a deal to play the no-nonsense San Francisco cop in the new original Bullitt story centered on the classic character famously played by Steven McQueen in the 1968 thriller, which is set up at Warner Bros. Cooper will also produce the pic along with Spielberg and his producing partner Kristie Macosko Krieger (marking their second collaboration after Maestro), with Josh Singer on board to pen the script. Steve McQueen’s son, Chad ,and granddaughter Molly McQueen will exec produce the new movie.
‘Gunsmoke’ Actor Dennis Weaver’s Chester Had an Easter Egg in Steven Spielberg’s ‘Duel’
'Gunsmoke' actor Dennis Weaver played Chester for a staggering 9 seasons before moving onto other projects, such as Steven Spielberg's 'Duel.' The character got his own Easter egg.
Linda Cardellini responds after finding out Velma is a lesbian in new Scooby-Doo
Linda Cardellini has shared her reaction to finding out that Velma is a lesbian in the new Scooby-Doo film. The actor has portrayed the character on two occasions: in the 2002 live adaptation film, and its sequel, Monsters Unleashed, two years later. Last month, the release of the latest iteration of the Scooby-Doo universe Trick or Treat Scooby-Doo! canonised Velma as having an attraction to women – something that had long been suggested, but has never been addressed directly as part of her story. As arguably the most recognisable representation of Velma so far, Cardellini was asked to weigh...
Quentin Tarantino Names The Best Movie He's Made, And It's Not 'Pulp Fiction'
The filmmaker's self-described "best" earned one of its stars an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.
Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum fall in love in new ‘Magic Mike 3’ trailer
Magic Mike is back, with some new faces and storylines thrown in the mix. “Magic Mike’s Last Dance”, which is billed as the last part of the succesful trilogy, brings back Channing Tatum in one of the most pivotal roles of his career, adding in a new love interest, played by none other than Salma Hayek.
thedigitalfix.com
Charlie Hunnam has an idea for possible Sons of Anarchy return
The popular drama series Sons of Anarchy, which ran for seven seasons from 2008-2014, was a Shakespearean or Greek tragedy surrounding Charlie Hunnam’s Jax. And like many tragedies, the hero ultimately had to sacrifice himself for the greater good – in this case, his sons. But as we’ve seen with Breaking Bad and The Sopranos, just because the main character dies at the end of the series, this doesn’t mean that there can’t be spin-offs, prequels or movies.
IGN
Steven Spielberg to Direct Bullitt Reboot Starring Bradley Cooper
Legendary filmmaker Steven Spielberg is taking on Bullitt. Spielberg is making a new original feature that’s based on the character of Frank Bullitt – the San Francisco cop famously played by Steve McQueen in the original 1968 film. According to Deadline, the picture will star Bradley Cooper as...
Collider
‘Beetlejuice 2’: The Story Behind the Sequel That Refuses to Die
In 1988, one undead figure showed up in movie theaters and captured the imaginations of moviegoers. That figure was Betelgeuse (Michael Keaton), the titular lead character of Tim Burton's Beetlejuice. A precursor to Burton and Keaton's further collaborations for the first two Batman movies, Beetlejuice reaffirmed Burton's interest in grotesque weirdos and strange streaks of dark humor. Turns out, he wasn't the only one interested in those elements since Beetlejuice turned into a sizable box office hit for Warner Bros. In fact, it was so profitable that Warner Bros. has been constantly pursuing a sequel ever since the original film came out. These efforts have never produced a follow-up, but that hasn't stopped the studio from trying.
Harrison Ford Knocked out Several of His Own Teeth on ‘Gunsmoke,’ According to James Arness
'Star Wars' actor Harrison Ford starred in 'Gunsmoke' a couple of times, one of which found him with several of his teeth knocked out of his head.
The Future of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ Now That Todd and Julie Have Been Sentenced to Prison
The star couple was sentenced to a combined 19 years in federal prison
‘Babylon’ Team Finds Just The Right Notes To Set Tone For Damien Chazelle’s Movie About Hollywood’s Decadent 1920s – Contenders L.A.
Drug-induced decadence is nothing new in Los Angeles, but director Damien Chazelle sought to capture it in its extreme in Babylon, his exploration of 1920s Hollywood during the advent of the “talkies era.” The film’s score was created by Chazelle’s frequent calibrator Justin Hurwitz, who during the Paramount Pictures film’s panel at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event discussed his struggle to create era-appropriate music. RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s Full Coverage “One of the big challenges right from the top was figuring out how to draw enough from the era without sounding anything like the era because the last...
ComicBook
Constantine 2 Director Fighting for Hard R-Rating for Keanu Reeves' Sequel
Constantine 2 is officially in development at Warner Brothers, featuring Keanu Reeves returning as the eponymous antihero. Filmmaker Francis Lawrence is also set to return, helming the picture based on a script being written by Akiva Goldsman. While the first film was R-rated, Lawrence wants to go even further into adult territory this time around. In a recent interview with TheWrap, Lawrence said he felt the first picture was more PG-13 than anything, something he hopes to change with his follow-up.
Jason David Frank, Original Green Ranger in ‘Power Rangers,’ Dies at 49
Frank played Tommy Oliver in the popular superhero series
‘Living’ Star Bill Nighy Finds Inspiration And Humor In His Role As A Dying Man – Contenders L.A.
“You know you’re in a hit when you get messages from people you were at school with or people you haven’t heard from in a long time,” Bill Nighy said during the Sony Pictures Classics panel for Living at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles awards-season event. He continued, “Everyone always says the same thing [in response to the film], which is they hit the street and they want to go do something they’re inspired to make the most of it. It’s a very inspirational film. It’s uplifting in the way that sometimes tragedy can be.” RELATED: The Contenders Film: Los Angeles – Deadline’s...
TheWrap
