ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Jabeur pushes past Rogers to reach U.S. Open fourth round

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YfVhb_0hfvTeAX00

NEW YORK, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Tunisian fifth seed Ons Jabeur survived a thrilling duel to down home hope Shelby Rogers 4-6 6-4 6-3 at the U.S. Open on Friday, making the fourth round at Flushing Meadows for the first time.

The Wimbledon finalist squandered six of the eight break points she earned in the opening set but hit her stride in the second as she dropped just two first-serve points.

Rogers called on the trainer to receive some treatment on her right arm before the start of the third set. With Jabeur sprinting through the first four games it seemed all over.

But the American refused to cave in and fought off five match points from 0-40 down in the seventh game to hold serve.

She then broke Jabeur in the next game to roars of approval from the Louis Armstrong Stadium crowd.

A couple of errors from Rogers, however, handed Jabeur victory on her sixth match point and she yelled out in relief.

"Crazy match," Jabeur said in an on-court interview. "Even down 5-1, 40-love she doesn't make the mission easy for me ... I'm very happy that I kept fighting and went until the end."

The Tunisian faces a tough road ahead after suffering early exits at hard court tune-up events in Toronto and Cincinnati, with a fearsome fourth round opponent in Russian Veronika Kudermetova, against whom she has a withering 0-3 record.

But Jabeur, who has made a career out of defying expectations as the first Arab player to reach a Grand Slam final, struck an optimistic tone with reporters.

"I just don't want to stop here. You know how much I love New York, how much I want to be here," she said.

"Even though the preparation for the hard court season wasn't great ... I'm just going to keep fighting and keep pushing and breaking records here."

Reporting by Amy Tennery in New York, editing by Pritha Sarkar and Ken Ferris

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
theScore

Tiafoe stuns Nadal to reach 1st career US Open quarterfinal

NEW YORK (AP) — Frances Tiafoe’s vision was blurry from the tears. He was thrilled — overwhelmed, even — when the last point was over and it hit him that, yes, he had ended Rafael Nadal’s 22-match Grand Slam winning streak Monday and reached the U.S. Open quarterfinals for the first time.
TENNIS
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Nick Kyrgios committed boneheaded mistake at US Open

Nick Kyrgios may have won his 4th-round match against Daniil Medvedev at the US Open on Sunday night, but it was no thanks to moves like this. The Australian tennis player decided to make a boneheaded play during the third set. The players split the first two sets, and Kyrgios was up 1-0 in the third set. It was 30-all when Medvedev tried to return a hard shot and popped a ball up. The was set to bounce out to give Kyrgios a break point. Instead of just letting the ball bounce out, Kyrgios decided to run to Medvedev’s side of the court and hit the ball while it was in the air.
TENNIS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
NBC Sports

2022 U.S. Open women’s singles results, bracket

At the 2022 U.S. Open, world No. 1 Iga Swiatek headlines the women’s singles draw, while Coco Gauff remains in the hunt for the U.S. Open title. Serena Williams’ title chances ended Friday when Ajla Tomljanović of Australia took her down in three sets. Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam champion, announced that she plans to retire from tennis in an article published in Vogue earlier this month. While Williams did not give an exact timeframe surrounding her retirement, this U.S. Open could be her last. Williams’ record 23 Grand Slam titles includes six wins at the U.S. Open, three wins at the French Open, and seven wins at both the Australian Open and Wimbledon.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Mail

Frances Tiafoe knocks out No. 14 seed Diego Schwartzman in straight sets to reach the US Open last 16 - after top American seed Jessica Pegula, the daughter of Buffalo Bills owners, progresses

Frances Tiafoe progressed to the second week of the US Open with a straight-sets victory over Diego Schwartzman Saturday afternoon. The No. 22 seed upset the No. 14 seed on Louis Armstrong coming out on top 7-6, 6-4, 6-4. Tiafoe has entertained at the Grand Slam tournament and he's found...
NFL
NBC Sports

Jabeur in U.S. Open quarterfinals for first time

NEW YORK – Ons Jabeur extended her career-best run at Flushing Meadows by beating Veronika Kudermetova 7-6 (1), 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. The No. 5-seeded Jabeur was the runner-up at Wimbledon in July and now is into the quarterfinals at a major tournament for the fourth time. Jabeur...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
The Associated Press

Serena Williams gets well-earned rest following US Open exit

NEW YORK (AP) — Serena Williams has reached her break point — she caught up on her rest following her last match at the U.S. Open. The 40-year-old Williams posted a photo on Instagram Monday of herself under a “Moana” blanket and seemingly asleep as she used a stuffed animal as a pillow. The mother of 5-year-old Olympia, Williams wrote, “How was your weekend? This was mine.” Her career seemingly came to an end when she lost last week in her final U.S. Open. Williams won 23 Grand Slam titles and was celebrated by celebrities, fellow competitors and fans throughout her matches at Flushing Meadows. The tributes from tennis players to the NFL stretched into Monday. Rising American standout Frances Tiafoe recalled after his upset win Tuesday over Rafael Nadal the inspiration he received from watching Serena and her older sister, Venus.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Open#First Match#American#Tunisian#Russian#Arab#Grand Slam
Reuters

Reuters

573K+
Followers
352K+
Post
266M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy