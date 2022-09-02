The TV Series You Can't Miss On Amazon Prime In September
September is almost here, and with a new month comes more opportunities to watch the best TV additions on Amazon Prime Video.
What's New?
These series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning in September 2022...
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power
Friday Night Lights
Jungle
Prisma
Thursday Night Football
What's Fresh?
In case you missed them, these recent Amazon originals are still available in case you're worried about missing the cultural conversation.
A League of Their Own
Cosmic Love
The Outlaws
What’s Relevant?
For one reason or another, these series have entered the zeitgeist again, so it might be time to cross these classics off of your watchlist.
Community
Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace
NewsRadio
House (aka House, M.D. )
The Affair
If you like The Rings of Power...
If you're itching for more fantasy thrills after the debut of the Lord of the Rings series, Amazon Prime Video has you covered.
The Legend of Vox Machina
The Wheel of Time
Vikings
What’s Bingeable?
Got some time on your hands this September? You should give these spectacular modern classics a shot on Amazon Prime Video.
Comments / 0