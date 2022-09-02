ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

The TV Series You Can't Miss On Amazon Prime In September

By Ken W. Hanley
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DRQa6_0hfuwrMi00

September is almost here, and with a new month comes more opportunities to watch the best TV additions on Amazon Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Op8t1_0hfuwrMi00

With titles both new and old coming to the platform as well as fan favorites you'd be a fool to miss, here are some of the best television series on Amazon Prime Video you can catch this September.

New Line Cinema / Warner Bros. Television / Amazon Studios / Album / Alamy

What's New?

These series will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video beginning in September 2022...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wHnYf_0hfuwrMi00

Sporting rave reviews from critics, The Rings of Power may be the most hotly anticipated series in the history of the streamer (though it’s absolutely the most expensive). Featuring an impressive ensemble cast and a production that went above and beyond to bring Middle Earth back to life, chances are you’ll find yourself seduced by The Rings of Power when it hits Amazon on Friday, September 2.

Watch it online here .

New Line Cinema / Warner Bros. Television / Amazon Studios / Album / Alamy

Friday Night Lights

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fymPS_0hfuwrMi00

One of the most critically and commercially beloved contemporary dramas of the '00s, Friday Night Lights helped launch the careers of Kyle Chandler, Zach Gilford, Minka Kelly, Jesse Plemons, and Taylor Kitsch while garnering a strong and vocal audience over the years. For those who have yet to enjoy this seminal sports drama, all five seasons will arrive on Amazon Prime for your binging pleasure on September 1.

Watch it online here .

NBC Studios Inc. / Collection Christophel / Alamy

Jungle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WCu8L_0hfuwrMi00

With stunning visuals and a metric ton of hype behind it, the UK-produced Jungle has the potential to not only become Amazon's next hit streaming series but to help the multiple drill and grime artists that make up its cast become crossover stars in the US when the show bows on Amazon Prime Video on September 30.

Amazon Studios / Via youtube.com

Prisma

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kZo7M_0hfuwrMi00

From the creators of SKAM Italia , Prisma is another international co-production for Amazon Studios following a pair of twin teenagers who navigate the drama of gender identity, sexual orientation, physical insecurities, and their own aspirations. Grounded in the reality of today's youth and the complexities of coming-of-age in the 2020s, Prisma debuts on Amazon Prime Video on September 21.

Amazon Studios / Cross Productions / YouTube

Thursday Night Football

What's Fresh?

In case you missed them, these recent Amazon originals are still available in case you're worried about missing the cultural conversation.

A League of Their Own

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aYlPN_0hfuwrMi00

Starring Broad City 's Abbi Jacobson, A Journal for Jordan 's Chanté Adams, and The Good Place 's D'Arcy Carden, this new and hilarious serialized adaptation of the iconic 1992 comedy about World War II-era women's baseball is sure to be a home run for both newcomers and fans of the original film alike.

Watch it online here .

Amazon Studios / Via youtube.com

Cosmic Love

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gMW7r_0hfuwrMi00

Reality television fans have been clamoring over Amazon's latest dating show following four people searching for the love of their life solely based upon their astrological signs, a bizarre yet unique concept that truly has to be seen to be believed.

Watch it online here .

Amazon Studios / Via youtube.com

The Outlaws

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ScIaK_0hfuwrMi00

The second season of Extras and The Office co-mastermind Stephen Merchant's comedic thriller hit Amazon Prime on August 5; if you're in the mood for some demented humor and legitimately exciting crime drama, The Outlaws will keep you laughing and gasping for the remainder of the summer.

Watch it online here .

Amazon Studios / Via youtube.com

What’s Relevant?

For one reason or another, these series have entered the zeitgeist again, so it might be time to cross these classics off of your watchlist.

Community

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJFai_0hfuwrMi00

Heading back to school? Hoping to start college off on the right foot? If so, you won't want to miss this irreverent and stylized comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon, which notably helped launch the careers of Donald Glover, Joel McHale, Alison Brie, Danny Pudi, Yvette Nicole Brown, and Gillian Jacobs.

Watch it online here .

Viva / AJ Pics / Alamy

Garth Marenghi’s Darkplace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eAm3t_0hfuwrMi00

With the recent announcement that British comedian Matthew Holness has penned an in-character novel due for release this fall, fans of this six-episode comedy series have found the perfect excuse to revisit this cult favorite about a horror writer's "lost" vanity project surrounding a haunted hospital.

Watch it online here .

Channel 4 / Via youtube.com

NewsRadio

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3T6TL4_0hfuwrMi00

Widely unavailable on streaming platforms for years, this iconic '90s sitcom starring Dave Foley, Maura Tierney, Stephen Root, and Phil Hartman has finally became available to binge on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch it online here .

NBC / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy

House (aka House, M.D. )

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1EeC_0hfuwrMi00

With Olivia Wilde's sophomore directorial effort Don't Worry Darling hitting theaters in three weeks, it would be fitting to revisit the gripping medical drama that made her a house hold name (pun definitely intended), which can be streamed in its entirety on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch it online here .

20th Century Fox Television / PictureLux / The Hollywood Archive / Alamy

The Affair

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mFoMc_0hfuwrMi00

With the Brendan Fraser renaissance in full effect with the imminent festival debut of his potentially Oscar-worthy performance in The Whale, you may want to check out his acclaimed supporting performance in Showtime's steamy and sensational drama, The Affair, which reminded audiences why the actor is still a dramatic force to be reckoned with.

Watch it online here .

Showtime Networks / Album / Alamy

If you like The Rings of Power...

If you're itching for more fantasy thrills after the debut of the Lord of the Rings series, Amazon Prime Video has you covered.

The Legend of Vox Machina

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03YQ9h_0hfuwrMi00

Amazon's R-rated animated adaptation of the Dungeons & Dragons campaign from the hit YouTube streaming series Critical Role is funny, frenetic, and infectiously fun.

Watch it online here .

Amazon Studios / Via youtube.com

The Wheel of Time

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rqhAP_0hfuwrMi00

Based on the incredibly popular novel series from Robert Jordan, this critically celebrated fantasy epic show starring Rosamund Pike makes for a stellar watch for those with the post- Rings of Power blues.

Watch it online here .

Amazon Studios / Pictorial Press Ltd / Alamy

Vikings

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HYkLu_0hfuwrMi00

This bloody and dramatically rich series that originally flourished on the History Channel was renowned by fans of historical epics as the Norse equivalent of Game of Thrones , with all six seasons currently available to stream on Amazon.

Watch it online here .

MGM Television / TCD / ProdDB / Alamy

What’s Bingeable?

Got some time on your hands this September? You should give these spectacular modern classics a shot on Amazon Prime Video.

Mr. Robot

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IvVXP_0hfuwrMi00

Sam Esmail's brilliant and bold Emmy and Golden Globe-winning drama about anarchists and hacktivists not only put Rami Malek in the spotlight but helped to revive the career of Christian Slater, who offers one of his absolute best performances throughout the series.

Watch it online here .

Universal Cable Productions/ AJ Pics / Alamy

Utopia (UK)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sPv5L_0hfuwrMi00

Though Amazon's 2020 adaptation of this shocking apocalyptic drama is strong on its own merits, the UK original 2013 cult series will melt your mind over and over throughout its 12-episode run (which, conveniently, is also available on Amazon Prime Video).

Watch it online here .

Amazon Studios / Via youtube.com

Hunters

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MbSaa_0hfuwrMi00

While updates on the series' long-gestating second season have been few and far between, this exceptional and suspenseful 2020 series about Nazi hunters in 1970s New York City from producer Jordan Peele served as Al Pacino's first-ever leading role in a television series.

Watch it online here .

Amazon Studios / Monkeypaw Productions / TCD / ProdDB / Alamy

