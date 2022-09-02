ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

What Republicans are saying about Biden calling MAGA a threat to democracy

By Dennis Romboy
Deseret News
Deseret News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hR7xh_0hfuu4ZI00
President Joe Biden speaks outside of Independence Hall on Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022, in Philadelphia. Republicans say Biden’s speech Thursday widened political division in the country and maligned millions of Americans. | Evan Vucci, Associated Press

Republicans say President Joe Biden’s speech Thursday widened political division in the country and maligned millions of Americans.

Speaking in front of Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the president said America’s democratic values are under attack by extremists loyal to former President Donald Trump. He called the upcoming midterm elections a “battle for the soul of this nation.”

“Too much of what’s happening in our country today is not normal,” Biden said. “Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic.”

MAGA Republicans, he said, don’t respect the Constitution, don’t believe in the rule of law and refused to accept the results of a free election.

Related

Utah GOP Sen. Mike Lee, a staunch Trump supporter who explored avenues to overturn the 2020 presidential election, responded to the speech with a sarcastic tweet, “Joe Biden = such a uniter.”

In an Instagram video summing up his week, Rep. John Curtis, R-Utah, said the low for him was Biden’s speech.

“What a perfect time to try to unite. An individual president who promised in his campaign to unite, continues to divide and drive that wedge even deeper,” Curtis said, adding the president is not providing the type of leadership he promised.

Republicans, including members of Utah’s all-GOP congressional delegation, have said since Biden took office that he has failed to keep his promise to be a president for all Americans, something the president repeated Thursday.

“But I’m an American president — not the president of red America or blue America, but of all America,” he said.

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, tweeted one word “unity” with a photo of Biden raising both fists during the speech.

Related

Biden said not every Republican embraces extreme ideology and that he has been able to work with “mainstream” Republicans in Congress.

“But there is no question that the Republican Party today is dominated, driven and intimidated by Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans, and that is a threat to this country,” he said.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy said Biden owes the country an apology.

“Instead of trying to bring our country together to solve the MANY problems he has created, President Biden has chosen to divide, demean, and disparage his fellow Americans— simply because they disagree with his policies,” he tweeted .

“Mr. President: you owe millions of Americans an apology.”

Related

McCarthy said Biden doesn’t understand the soul of America.

“It’s the tens of millions of hard-working people, loving families, and law-abiding citizens whom he vilified — simply for wanting a stronger, safer, and more prosperous country,” he tweeted .

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., said there’s nothing wrong with the soul of America. People are hurting because of the president’s policies, he said, adding in a tweet, “Stop lecturing & change your policies before it’s too late.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said Biden “vilified” millions of Americans in a “divisive and angry” speech that was detached from the reality of his political failures.

“He isn’t actually interested in restoring the soul of the nation, he’s only interested pitting his fellow Americans against one another,” Cruz tweeted .

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican National Committee, said, “Joe Biden is the divider-in-chief and epitomizes the current state of the Democrat Party — one of divisiveness, disgust and hostility towards half the country.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Newsweek

To Impeach Biden Now Would Be Unconstitutional | Opinion

As I predicted when Democrats sought to impeach then-President Donald Trump on unconstitutional grounds, conservative Republicans are planning to try the same unconstitutional gambit if and when they take control of the House of Representatives. It has now been reported that efforts are underway to begin this process.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Government
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Elections
City
Unity Township, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Elections
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
State
Utah State
Washington Examiner

Trump blasts Biden MAGA speech, accuses him of being 'insane' and having 'dementia'

Former President Donald Trump blasted President Joe Biden's prime-time speech calling for voters to unite against "Make America Great Again" Republicans. The former president characterized Biden's address as "awkward and angry" on his social media platform on Friday. He also accused Biden of threatening the United States and alleged the president is "suffering from late stage dementia."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronna Mcdaniel
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Ted Cruz
Person
Lindsey Graham
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republicans#Maga#Election Local#Democracy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Associated Press#Gop
MSNBC

'The chickens have come home to roost for Donald Trump'

Oregon Gov Will Cover The Cost To Install Solar If You Own A Home In These Zip Codes. Mom Stuns Specialists By Removing Her Wrinkles With This Tip. If You Need to Kill Time on Your Computer, this City-Building Game is a Must-Have. No Install. NewRetirement /. SPONSORED. How Much...
U.S. POLITICS
Rolling Stone

Trump Is Big Mad About Mar-a-Lago Search, Uses Family to Play the Victim During Rally

“There can be no more real example of the very clear threats to American freedom than just a few weeks ago when… we witnessed one of the most shocking abuses of power we have witnessed from any administration in American history,” former President Donald Trump said at his rally Saturday night — the first since the FBI searched his Mar-a-Lago compound. Trump used the opportunity to spread lies about the investigation, the 2020 election, and a bevy of other topics. At the Pennsylvania rally in support of GOP candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, Trump claimed that the Democratic...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Terrorism
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
35K+
Followers
26K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Deseret News is the longest-running news organization in Utah and the state’s oldest continuously operating business.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy