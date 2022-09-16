ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September

By Cynthia Measom
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 6 hours ago

It's September, and you know what that means -- Labor Day savings at Walmart. In honor of the official end of summer, the retail giant has rolled back prices on thousands of items -- from auto parts to home decor. And the prices are amazing.

One thing to keep in mind, though, is that these deals are part of Walmart's "Labor Day Rollbacks" promotions, so it's unknown how long they will last. So, be sure you don't miss out on some of the best savings of the year. Here are the 7 biggest deals at Walmart for September .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0En8KQ_0hfuWLhW00

Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker

Price: $199.99

"These countertop appliances are meant to make ice cream and the latest 7-mode model retails for $199.99" said consumer analyst Julie Ramhold with DealNews .

"At Walmart, you can currently get it in a few colors for $199. However, Walmart also has a smaller model with 5 modes starting at only $149. While the 7-mode model is available elsewhere, and other big-box stores may have it for the same price, Walmart is the only place I've seen the cheaper, simpler version, which may be plenty for many people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gnddQ_0hfuWLhW00

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven, Griddle, and Grill

Price: $147

Outdoor pizza ovens are super popular right now, with some brands priced up to $800 or more. That makes this deal on the Cuisinart 3-in-1 Pizza Oven even more enticing.

It's priced at $147 , which is $100 off the regular price at Walmart. But even at Walmart's regular price of $247, it's still a good deal. Home Depot's regular price for the oven is $284, while Best Buy's is $299.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nv2aT_0hfuWLhW00

Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker

Price: $24.98

"Walmart has a couple of colors for only $24.98 right now, and it's a super affordable way to get an iced coffee fix which is preferable since temperatures are still too high to entertain the idea of hot coffee in the mornings," Ramhold said.

"Other retailers are charging around $40 to $45 for the same machine, so Walmart is a clear winner."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uoMWY_0hfuWLhW00

Chefman French Door Air Fryer + Oven, 26 Quart

Price: $69

If you want an air fryer you can roast a whole chicken in, this one is the perfect size at the perfect price. Right now, it's a whopping $130 off the regular Walmart price of $199.

This 9-inch by 13-inch oven features double French doors and allows you to bake, broil, air fry, rotisserie and toast. Plus, the current sale price at Walmart is a rock-bottom deal if you compare it to other retailers.

Kohl's has this air fryer oven for $179.99, and Wayfair has it for $148.83 on sale.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y0BhU_0hfuWLhW00

Shark ION Robot Vacuum, Wi-Fi Connected

Price: $139

"Walmart has this model for $139 , while other retailers are charging around $229 and may even be out of stock at some. So Walmart is a safe bet if you're looking for a new robot vacuum that won't break the bank," Ramhold said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ski1j_0hfuWLhW00

Coleman 20' Oval 48" Deep Metal Frame Above Ground Pool

Price: $403

Summer is coming to an end, and so is spending lazy afternoons in the swimming pool. But there's always next year. If you really wanted to surprise the family with a pool this summer but couldn't bring yourself to spend $700 for one big enough to accommodate everyone, now's your chance.

Walmart has this large above-ground swimming pool priced at a $295 savings . While you might find the same pool on eBay -- for more than twice the price -- Walmart is the only big-box retailer that stocks this particular model. Now the only problem you'll face is where to store the box until next year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34w71M_0hfuWLhW00

Schwinn Sidewinder 26" Men's Mountain Bike

Price: $198

"Walmart has this item for $198 , while other retailers may only have similar Schwinn bikes for more than $300 each," said Ramhold.

"Even if you can find this model elsewhere, most seem to be charging anywhere from $228 to $255, so Walmart should be your first stop if you're looking for a new bike."

Disclaimer: Photos are for representational purposes only. Prices may vary based on location or online availability.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 7 Biggest Deals at Walmart for September

