16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth
Hello, readers. I'm writing to you from my stifling 70-year-old Los Angeles apartment that's infested with termites and has a ghost-flushing toilet. Hopefully this makes it to your screens before I'm consumed by the sun over the next week. Thanks, global warming!
According to the Los Angeles Times , there is a large dome of hot air sitting over Central and Southern California that is responsible for the scalding temperatures California residents are about to experience over the next several days. My weather app for Central Los Angeles predicts high 90s through the weekend, but other areas are expected to reach three digits. Riverside County, for example, is currently 109 degrees — and the temperature isn't expected to lower anytime soon:
This isn't a joke, guys! There is literally nothing protecting us from the sun right now — not a cloud in sight:
The heat wave, as seen from Space. The whole State is virtually clear right now. from LosAngeles
Oh, and fire season has started:
Ah yes, that special time of year in LA when the season changes from summer to fire. ❤️🔥 from LosAngeles
A wildfire near Castaic (northwestern Los Angeles) has burned more than 5,208 acres, and the heat in the area was so intense that firefighters on the front lines were ordered to pause their work. Several were treated for heat-related injuries:
Castaic Fire. Could briefly see flames during my drive home on the 5. from LosAngeles
It's so hot that if you leave a candle outside, it will turn to liquid:
The citronella candle in my patio completely melted this afternoon 🕯🔥 from LosAngeles
