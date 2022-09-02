16 Photos, Tips, And Jokes That'll Catch You Up On The California Heatwave, AKA Hell On Earth

Hello, readers. I'm writing to you from my stifling 70-year-old Los Angeles apartment that's infested with termites and has a ghost-flushing toilet. Hopefully this makes it to your screens before I'm consumed by the sun over the next week. Thanks, global warming!

Peace, love, mini fans. BuzzFeed / Daniella Emanuel

According to the Los Angeles Times , there is a large dome of hot air sitting over Central and Southern California that is responsible for the scalding temperatures California residents are about to experience over the next several days. My weather app for Central Los Angeles predicts high 90s through the weekend, but other areas are expected to reach three digits. Riverside County, for example, is currently 109 degrees — and the temperature isn't expected to lower anytime soon:

This isn't a joke, guys! There is literally nothing protecting us from the sun right now — not a cloud in sight:

Oh, and fire season has started:

A wildfire near Castaic (northwestern Los Angeles) has burned more than 5,208 acres, and the heat in the area was so intense that firefighters on the front lines were ordered to pause their work. Several were treated for heat-related injuries:

It's so hot that if you leave a candle outside, it will turn to liquid:

But I'm loving some of the tips I've been seeing on Twitter and Reddit, like getting your hands on one of these tabletop AC units :

LA heat hackThis is a table top AC unit, got it on Amazon for 50$ and it works pretty well! @ElainaCScott 04:32 PM - 01 Sep 2022

Or this highly powerful desk fan that's only $16.99 :

My LA friends! If anyone is in need of a tiny yet insanely powerful desk fan to keep you cool during the heat wave, I highly recommend this one !! https://t.co/zUG9OkirMO @jackieskribbls 08:06 PM - 31 Aug 2022

It's also important to think about the wildlife that have no choice but to suffer through these temperatures, so definitely leave a water source outside your home if you can!

It’s so hot in LA right now 🥵. Our heat wave isn’t going to break till next Friday. Put out water for wildlife if you can and check in on your neighbors! @Mort3mer 05:40 PM - 01 Sep 2022

And if you feel the urge to plunge yourself into the ocean (relatable), please, please, please wear sunscreen, drink a ton of water, have shade, and stay in close proximity to the lifeguard towers:

{Excessive Heat Warning} - A Long duration heat wave is expected across Los Angeles County. If you plan to visit the beaches be sure to pack an umbrella, sunscreen, and plenty of fluids! When cooling off in the Ocean, be sure to swim in front of an OPEN Lifeguard Tower! @LACoLifeguards 06:06 PM - 31 Aug 2022

Thankfully, there are dozens of public cooling centers where you can escape the heat:

Here’s a list of LA County cooling centers for the heatwave this weekend: https://t.co/BLB73K65Jr @fraycosplay 07:06 PM - 01 Sep 2022

And as if we couldn't love libraries more, 24 different locations in Los Angeles County will be open as cooling centers on Sept. 4 and 5:

#HeatWave We have 24 libraries that will be open on Sep 4 and Sep 5 as Cooling Centers. View the full list of Cooling Centers here: https://t.co/V0yfi3UaH3 @LACountyLibrary 11:00 PM - 01 Sep 2022

Last but not least, memorize this chart. The last thing you want is heat stroke or exhaustion, so please stay cool and SUPER hydrated:

Okay, now for the fun stuff! Here are a few grade A jokes that had me laughing through my tears (or is this sweat?):

People in LA when it’s Pumpkin Spice Latte season and it’s gonna be 105° this weekend: @americanamemes 06:35 PM - 30 Aug 2022

Stay cool out there!