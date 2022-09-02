ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Russia’s Gazprom shuts European gas pipeline indefinitely as energy crisis escalates

By David Harding and Maryam Zakir-Hussain
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ml7cZ_0hfrcXC700

Russia ’s state-controlled natural gas supplier, Gazprom , heralded a major escalation in Moscow’s energy war with Western Europe on Friday when it announced that the Nord Stream 1 pipeline would remain closed indefinitely, a move that increases the prospect of blackouts and economic turmoil across the continent.

The decision was immediately condemned in capitals across Europe, but despite the anger, Gazprom’s decision will only serve to increase fears that Europe, which has long relied on Russian energy, is facing a harsh winter ahead, which is likely to include rationing along with potentially crippling price rises.

The underwater 1,200km (745-mile) gas link, which runs from under the Baltic Sea near St Petersburg to northeastern Germany, was due to reopen on Saturday after undergoing maintenance work for several days.

But the energy giant, long seen by its critics as a tool of Russian foreign policy, said on social media that the pipeline, which can send a maximum of 170 million cubic metres of gas each day, would remain shut indefinitely because engineers had discovered an oil leak.

Gazprom said on social media that the leak had been discovered in a vital turbine, and that “malfunctions” had been identified. It did not give a time frame to reopen.

It added that it had identified oil leaks from four turbines at the Portovaya compressor station at the Russian end of the pipeline, including the sole operational one.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WHaxK_0hfrcXC700

Gazprom also claimed to have received warnings from Russia’s industrial safety watchdog that the leaks “do not allow for safe, trouble-free operation of the gas turbine engine”.

“In connection with this, it is necessary to take appropriate measures and suspend further operation of the ... gas compressor unit in connection with the identified gross (safety) violations,” the company said.

In recent weeks, Nord Stream 1 has been running at only 20 per cent of its capacity.

The European Commission’s chief spokesperson, Eric Mamer, said that the decision to close the pipeline indefinitely had been made under “fallacious pretenses” and that it proved Gazprom’s “unreliability” as a supplier. He added that it was further “proof of Russia’s cynicism”.

European countries have been scrambling to find alternative sources of gas since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February. Many have bought expensive liquefied gas that comes by ship from countries including Qatar, while additional supplies have come by pipeline from Norway and Azerbaijan.

Friday’s announcement by the Russian gas giant came just hours after G7 finance ministers agreed a global price cap on Russian oil and petroleum products. The cap will be implemented via the introduction of a ban on services such as insurance and finance being provided to ships carrying Russian-origin crude and related products at above the permitted price.

In a statement, the G7 nations – the US, the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Canada, Japan and the EU – said the cap was “specifically designed to reduce Russian revenues and Russia’s ability to fund its war of aggression, whilst limiting the impact of Russia’s war on global energy prices”.

That, along with Russia’s swift response, will increase concerns that energy is becoming the latest proxy front line in the battle between Moscow and the growing number of European countries standing against the invasion of, and war in, Ukraine.

It could also see yet another calamitous hike in gas prices, threatening poverty for millions. The energy crisis is already affecting many countries that do not rely on Russian gas, including the UK.

Experts have warned of a looming “catastrophe” for millions in Britain, amid urgent calls for the government to come up with a plan to protect households and businesses from the impending crisis.

UK chancellor Nadim Zahawi said on Twitter that the cap was an “important measure” that would “reduce Russian revenues & mitigate the impacts of Putin’s war on global energy prices to support the most vulnerable”.

Meanwhile, US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said on Friday that Russia would find it advantageous to sell oil at a price capped by Western countries, because otherwise it would have to shut down production and its ability to restart output would suffer permanent damage.

Ms Yellen told MSNBC in a live interview that the G7’s price cap plan would reduce the funds available to support Moscow’s war in Ukraine.

“They will do much better economically if they choose to sell into the price cap than if they were to shut in that oil,” she said of Russia.

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China is sending troops to Russia – here’s what they’re doing

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) is sending troops to Russia to participate in joint military drills later this month, reports revealed this week. The PLA troops will head to Russia to take part in their “Vostok” military drills, Reuters reported Wednesday. The Russian military is also hosting India, Belarus, Mongolia, Tajikistan and other countries during the drills, which will run from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Janet Yellen
Daily Mail

China THREATENS US with 'counter measures' unless Biden revokes $1 billion arms package to Taiwan that includes missiles to destroy ships and aircraft

The United States on Friday announced a $1.1 billion arms package for Taiwan, vowing to keep boosting the island's defenses as tensions soar with Beijing, which warned Washington of 'counter-measures' if the deal was not stopped. China, calling Taiwan an 'inalienable' part of its territory, said the United States to...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Gas Pipeline#Business Industry#Linus Business#The Nord Stream 1#Russian#Portovaya
The Conversation U.S.

A winner is emerging from the war in Ukraine, but it's not who you think

The war in Ukraine is helping one country achieve its foreign policy and national security objectives, but it’s neither Russia nor Ukraine. It’s Iran. Iran is among Russia’s most vocal supporters in the war. This has little to do with Ukraine and everything to do with Iran’s long-term strategy vis-à-vis the United States. As Russia’s war on Ukraine passes six months and continues eroding Russia’s manpower, military stores, economy and diplomatic connections, leader Vladimir Putin has opted for an unlikely but necessary Iranian lifeline to salvage victory in Ukraine and also in Syria where, since 2015, Russian soldiers have been fighting to...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
Country
France
Country
Norway
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Country
Germany
Country
Russia
Daily Mail

Putin loses his 100th colonel as US says 80,000 Russian troops have been either killed or wounded during invasion of Ukraine

Vladimir Putin has now lost at least 100 colonels in the war in Ukraine, as the US says up to 80,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded in the fighting. Lieutenant-Colonel Vitaly Tsikul, 36 and a tank commander, was confirmed dead by Russian media which showed footage of his funeral taking place in the town of Chebarkul, central Russia.
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Model wife of Putin's spokesman sparks anger as she is filmed smashing plates during Greek holiday as Russia carries out bloody invasion of Ukraine

A top Kremlin wife has caused outrage after she was seen on video frantically smashing plates while on vacation during Vladimir Putin's bloody war with Ukraine. Former Olympic skater Tatiana Navka, 47, born in Soviet Ukraine, is married to Dmitry Peskov, 54, Putin's spokesman and also deputy chief of his Kremlin administration.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

827K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy