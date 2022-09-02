ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

14 Hysterical Married People Who Made Their Spouses The Butt Of A Joke And Paid Royally For It

By Asia McLain
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ye7Vs_0hfrBfPY00

1. This husband, who got a 3-D printer, and promptly made these cookie cutters for his wife:

Instagram: @tamiw31

2. This husband, who went all out in trying to annoy his wife:

trying to trigger my wife 😂😂 from mildlyinfuriating

3. This wife, who saved the best part of the bachelorette party charcuterie board for her spouse:

My wife is making a charcuterie board for a bachelorette party. She gave me the scraps. from funny

4. This spouse, who used the microwave to annoy the hell out of their wife:

Drives my wife crazy when I set my microwave times… from mildlyinfuriating

5. This wife, who eats the best nuts and leaves only the peanuts for her spouse:

My wife ate everything from my can of mixed nuts except for the peanuts. from mildlyinfuriating

6. This husband, who pokes fun at his spouse's need for organization in the least OCD-friendly way possible:

I swear my husband does this on purpose just to annoy me from mildlyinfuriating

7. This wife, who hung a hysterically rude kitchen towel as a message to her spouse — and probably everyone else:

My wife’s new kitchen towel from funny

8. And this husband, who wrote this hilarious note to their loud neighbors — totally throwing his wife under the bus in the process:

Please keep the noise down, I sort of like my wife - and will give you some MDMA in return from funny
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qr93z_0hfrBfPY00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

9. This wife, who was supposed to be taking a photo of a rabbit, but instead, took this photo of her spouse taking a photo...from behind:

My picture versus my wife's picture. from funny
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Pa7ji_0hfrBfPY00
reddit.com / Via reddit.com

10. This husband, who did a little redecorating his wife surely doesn't appreciate:

Switched out a word on my wife's sign. How long til she notices? from funny

11. This wife, whose spouse asked her to write a grocery list, and she did this:

Asked my wife to write a grocery list for me... from funny

12. This husband, who was in charge of getting the card for his sister-in-law, and he did this:

Instagram: @maxicoast

13. This husband, who gets hilariously ruthless with his wife's personal belongings:

When my husband gets mad at me, he puts things where I can't reach them (I'm 5'3"). Then, he hides my step ladder. from mildlyinfuriating

14. And this husband, who added a little something extra when he made the bed, and I'm guessing he won't be sleeping there for a long, long while:

Instagram: @detroitgrindhouse

Comments / 0

Related
SheKnows

A Brother Asked His Sister and Her Baby to Leave a Fancy Dinner & His Reasoning Actually Makes Sense

On the surface, kicking your breastfeeding sister out of a restaurant sounds awful. But hear this Reddit user out. He took to the “AITA” forum to share his story, and there are so many people who took his side in this situation. The user explained that he had planned to purpose to his girlfriend Jessy during a family dinner at a Michelin-star restaurant. The spot, he said, is very high end, has a strict dress code, and doesn’t allow children under 14. He made the booking 10 months in advance and put his credit card down for 12 people. In the...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married People#Hysterical
PopCrush

Woman’s ‘Joke’ DNA Test Exposes Huge Family Secret

DNA tests can reveal some wild family secrets. Just ask Farrah Khiji-Holmes, who discovered she had a secret sibling. Khiji-Holmes, 52, always joked she must have been "switched at birth" because she felt "nothing like" her family. She often teased her family for being weird, telling them "there's no way I could be part of such a bizarre family."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Tyla

Bride Gets Married A Week Early After Discovering Sister's Boyfriend Was Going To Propose On Her Wedding Day

A bride decided to get married a week earlier than planned after finding out her sister's boyfriend was going to propose on the very same day. The bride says her parents ended up revealing the plan to turn her wedding day into an engagement party for her sister – which she wasn't happy about, adding that it was presented as 'a matter of fact and it was decided', she said in an anonymous post on Reddit.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
Tyla

Woman wears pigtails at work and discovers she made way more money in tips

We’re all for getting on that grind, but one woman discovered that by wearing her hair in a particular hairstyle, she made significantly more money in tips at work. This would be all well and good if the TikToker, who goes by the name @semiattractivementallyok on the site, racked up the extra cash by curling or straightening her hair - but it’s when she ties her locks up into pigtails that she earns the most money.
HAIR CARE
Tyla

Psychologist reveals the way to make someone instantly like you

If you're trying to get a guy's attention, but all the love letters, sonnets, and winky-face emojis are getting you nowhere, we've found the woman for the job. A psychologist and relationship therapist has shared her favourite tips and tactics to get a man to like you using the power of *the mind* - and some psychology basics.
MENTAL HEALTH
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy