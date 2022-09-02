14 Hysterical Married People Who Made Their Spouses The Butt Of A Joke And Paid Royally For It
1. This husband, who got a 3-D printer, and promptly made these cookie cutters for his wife:
2. This husband, who went all out in trying to annoy his wife:
trying to trigger my wife 😂😂 from mildlyinfuriating
3. This wife, who saved the best part of the bachelorette party charcuterie board for her spouse:
My wife is making a charcuterie board for a bachelorette party. She gave me the scraps. from funny
4. This spouse, who used the microwave to annoy the hell out of their wife:
Drives my wife crazy when I set my microwave times… from mildlyinfuriating
5. This wife, who eats the best nuts and leaves only the peanuts for her spouse:
My wife ate everything from my can of mixed nuts except for the peanuts. from mildlyinfuriating
6. This husband, who pokes fun at his spouse's need for organization in the least OCD-friendly way possible:
I swear my husband does this on purpose just to annoy me from mildlyinfuriating
7. This wife, who hung a hysterically rude kitchen towel as a message to her spouse — and probably everyone else:
My wife’s new kitchen towel from funny
8. And this husband, who wrote this hilarious note to their loud neighbors — totally throwing his wife under the bus in the process:
Please keep the noise down, I sort of like my wife - and will give you some MDMA in return from funny
9. This wife, who was supposed to be taking a photo of a rabbit, but instead, took this photo of her spouse taking a photo...from behind:
My picture versus my wife's picture. from funny
10. This husband, who did a little redecorating his wife surely doesn't appreciate:
Switched out a word on my wife's sign. How long til she notices? from funny
11. This wife, whose spouse asked her to write a grocery list, and she did this:
Asked my wife to write a grocery list for me... from funny
12. This husband, who was in charge of getting the card for his sister-in-law, and he did this:
13. This husband, who gets hilariously ruthless with his wife's personal belongings:
When my husband gets mad at me, he puts things where I can't reach them (I'm 5'3"). Then, he hides my step ladder. from mildlyinfuriating
