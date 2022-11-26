ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheWrap

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole

Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
msn.com

Review: Tim Burton turns 'Wednesday' Addams into a gloriously goth 'Buffy' for Netflix

Creepy? A little. Kooky and spooky? Sure. Altogether ooky? I'll let you be the judge of that. The Addams Family, the enduring pop culture clan of macabre mischief makers, has returned yet again to the screen, this time in Netflix's high school drama focused on daughter Wednesday, the princess of scathing stares and perfect pigtail braids. .
Collider

10 of Stephen King's Most Unique Stories Turned That Have Been Adapted for Film

Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.
MAINE STATE
Variety

Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to Executive Produce Nuhash Humayun’s Live-Action Short ‘Moshari’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed are set to executive produce Nuhash Humayun’s live-action short film “Moshari,” Variety can reveal. The Oscar winners have boarded Humayun’s exploration of climate change in Bangladesh, which has caused both personal and global tragedies. “The film follows two sisters forced together to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons,” reads the logline. Peele, who won three Oscars (including for best director) for “Get Out” as well as a best picture statue for “BlacKkKlansman”), will EP through his company Monkeypaw Productions. Ahmed, who has previously won an Oscar for best live action short...
GoldDerby

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ scores big in semi-limited theatrical release, puzzling analysts

Talk about an unsolvable mystery. We’ll never quite know what would have happened at the box office had “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” stuck with a traditional theatrical release. Then again, would it exist at all in its current state without its enormous financial backing from Netflix? Not even Benoit Blanc can figure that one out.  The Big Red Streamer made an unprecedented tweak to its formula over the Thanksgiving holiday, offering a “sneak peek” of the upcoming comedy-thriller starring Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and others. It wasn’t a wide release, but it was far from...
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ On Paramount+, Where The BAU Profilers Have To Deal With A Network Of Serial Killers

Criminal Minds was known for being bloodier and creepier than the usual CBS procedurals that crowded the network in the 2000s, even bloodier than the various CSIs. But what it also had was a cast that gelled very well, even when major cast changes were made during its 15 year run, like when Joe Mantegna took over for Mandy Patinkin in Season 3. Two and a half years since the show ended its network run, a new season will be debuting on Paramount+, with most of the show’s final cast intact and a case that promises to make the ones from...
MARYLAND STATE
TheWrap

TheWrap

Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinion

 https://www.thewrap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy