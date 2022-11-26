Read full article on original website
A trailblazing horror film from a deeply controversial filmmaker remains excellent over 50 years later
The late 1960s and early 1970s were a hotbed of films that changed the industry forever. The likes of 2001: A Space Odyssey, Planet of the Apes, and A Clockwork Orange are all doing massive things for the art form. Horror had several trailblazers during this era, but perhaps none...
Netflix’s creepy new series is already sending viewers down a supernatural rabbit hole
Netflix loves nothing more than pumping out creepy original series intended to invoke detective-like senses in its viewers, and its latest entry is so meticulously mysterious audiences are already becoming Sherlock Holmes. 1899 combines the best elements of Lost, Das Boot, Titanic, alongside bits of BioShock and the mixture is...
A hit horror from an unpopular creator that didn’t deliver the promised sequels gets stranded on streaming
It speaks volumes about how far M. Night Shyamalan’s stock had plummeted in the eyes of the general public that a video went viral in the buildup to the release of 2010’s Devil that showed audiences audibly groaning and laughing in the theater when his name appeared in the trailer, almost as if they were expecting disappointment.
Review: Tim Burton turns 'Wednesday' Addams into a gloriously goth 'Buffy' for Netflix
Creepy? A little. Kooky and spooky? Sure. Altogether ooky? I'll let you be the judge of that. The Addams Family, the enduring pop culture clan of macabre mischief makers, has returned yet again to the screen, this time in Netflix's high school drama focused on daughter Wednesday, the princess of scathing stares and perfect pigtail braids. .
The horror film that's had people fainting and puking in the cinema is now doing insane numbers at the box office
Terrifier 2 has now made over 30 times its original budget, and even the film's own director can't believe it
‘Exorcist’ star Linda Blair reflects on ‘The Masked Singer,’ if she ever experienced paranormal activity
"The Exorcist" star Linda Blair discussed with Fox News Digital her experience being on "The Masked Singer," and why she stopped acting to focus on her animal rescue foundation.
New ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Deleted Scenes Add Dark Subplot to Thanksgiving Classic
The newly released deleted scenes from 'Planes, Trains and Automobiles' include one dark subplot it's maybe best they left on the cutting room floor.
Horror fans are hoping a recent recurring trend doesn’t become a full-blown subgenre
There’s a worry new trend emerging out of modern horror, something so perverted you’ll be wondering what has happened behind the scenes. We are of course talking about naked old people as villains. The trend is hard to fully understand the origin of, with it seen as early...
14 Disturbing Stories About Scary Movies That The Studios Probably Never Wanted Anyone To Know
Welp, guess I'm not sleeping tonight.
‘White Noise’ Review: Adam Driver Fears Death in Noah Baumbach’s Don DeLillo Adaptation
The Marriage Story filmmakers reverent, stylish tribute to a great comic novel about American panic isnt always the post-pandemic release you need, but it entertains
‘Exorcist’ Star Linda Blair Once Admitted She Actually Hates Horror Movies
Linda Blair recently opened up about her time working on the popular horror film The Exorcist. She is best known for her incredibly scary character, Regan MacNeil. Even though she stars in one of the scariest movies of all time, she admitted that she hates horror movies, especially the ones they create these days.
10 of Stephen King's Most Unique Stories Turned That Have Been Adapted for Film
Stephen King is a prolific writer who has transformed the horror genre and often subverted readers’ expectations to create wholly unique stories—aptly earning him the title of the "King of Horror." His work ventures through horror, thrillers, fantasy, crime, and science-fiction-related plots, where, as of 1974, he has written 65 novels and counting through his punctilious daily writing schedule. Because of his cult-like status in the literary world, many of his works have been picked to be adapted to film, often gaining notoriety and success in the horror and psychological thriller genres.
‘Wednesday’ Finale Ending Explained: Who Is the Monster?
The Netflix series' conclusion was both creepy and kooky
Everything coming to — and leaving — Netflix in December
Plenty of new titles will be added to the streamer next month, including season four of "Emily in Paris" and "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery."
Jordan Peele, Riz Ahmed to Executive Produce Nuhash Humayun’s Live-Action Short ‘Moshari’ (EXCLUSIVE)
Jordan Peele and Riz Ahmed are set to executive produce Nuhash Humayun’s live-action short film “Moshari,” Variety can reveal. The Oscar winners have boarded Humayun’s exploration of climate change in Bangladesh, which has caused both personal and global tragedies. “The film follows two sisters forced together to survive in a strange new world while battling their own inner demons,” reads the logline. Peele, who won three Oscars (including for best director) for “Get Out” as well as a best picture statue for “BlacKkKlansman”), will EP through his company Monkeypaw Productions. Ahmed, who has previously won an Oscar for best live action short...
Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion’ scores big in semi-limited theatrical release, puzzling analysts
Talk about an unsolvable mystery. We’ll never quite know what would have happened at the box office had “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery” stuck with a traditional theatrical release. Then again, would it exist at all in its current state without its enormous financial backing from Netflix? Not even Benoit Blanc can figure that one out. The Big Red Streamer made an unprecedented tweak to its formula over the Thanksgiving holiday, offering a “sneak peek” of the upcoming comedy-thriller starring Daniel Craig, Janelle Monáe, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and others. It wasn’t a wide release, but it was far from...
‘KPOP’ Broadway Review: A Behind-the-Scenes Musical About Korean Pop – Without BTS
The concert-style show has a pulsing energy but not much plot
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ On Paramount+, Where The BAU Profilers Have To Deal With A Network Of Serial Killers
Criminal Minds was known for being bloodier and creepier than the usual CBS procedurals that crowded the network in the 2000s, even bloodier than the various CSIs. But what it also had was a cast that gelled very well, even when major cast changes were made during its 15 year run, like when Joe Mantegna took over for Mandy Patinkin in Season 3. Two and a half years since the show ended its network run, a new season will be debuting on Paramount+, with most of the show’s final cast intact and a case that promises to make the ones from...
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Exits as Co-Showrunner Ahead of Production
Ademu-John, who replaced Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved as executive producer on the HBO Max project
‘The Masked Singer': Snowstorm Is Ready to Pursue a Real Singing Career Thanks to the Show – And Bob Saget
Season eight of “The Masked Singer” is quickly winding down, airing its semifinals on Thanksgiving night. And though Snowstorm ended up getting eliminated, she’s still pretty thankful for what the show has given her: the start of a real music career. Competing against the Lambs and Harp...
