"House Of The Dragon" Episode 3 Will Feature A Time Jump, Lannisters, And Dragons

By Jenna Guillaume
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xIoY1_0hfpM1Cq00

HBO has released a trailer as well as some preview images for House of the Dragon Episode 3 — and because half the fun of fandom is analyzing and speculating, let's do just that and prepare for what's to come. First, the trailer:

Let's break it down. First we see Rhaenyra walking away from Viserys in the Small Council chamber.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21G27E_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Viserys looks downcast — and older. This is our first clue that we've skipped ahead in time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06vT13_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Meanwhile, Alicent — now wearing Targaryen red, indicating her marriage to Viserys has taken place — is having a conversation with Otto.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Oa0l_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Otto says, "The road ahead is uncertain but the end is clear. Aegon will be king. He is the firstborn son of the king." He is, of course, talking about Alicent's son with Viserys.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hD8t6_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

In the next shots we get to see a toddler-aged Aegon being handed to Viserys, while Alicent appears to be pregnant again already.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oX4Nd_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

The trio are at some kind of gathering in the woods with some noble houses.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xY1Qf_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Notably, the Strongs are present as well as...wait for it...the Lannisters!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0H49D5_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

We get a shot of Rhaenyra looking pretty miserable — she is obviously not happy with her new stepmother, or the threat to her place as heir that her new brother represents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kXGVj_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

In a carriage that appears to be part of the above sequence involving the gathering in the woods (perhaps a hunting party?), Viserys attends to Aegon while talking to Rhaenyra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fxM3x_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Viserys says to Rhaenyra, "You would be with your own child sooner than late" in an apparent attempt to comfort her — she does not look impressed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zzLS_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

We then see Viserys (whose hairline is noticeably thinner) actually yelling at Rhaenyra in response to her saying "I do not wish to get married".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m5lpi_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Viserys says, "Even I do not exist above tradition and duty, Rhaenyra". It seems he is trying to convince her to marry and is very frustrated by her resistance.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25SduQ_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

In the godswood, Alicent is seen pleading with someone, saying "None of it needs be this way, in truth". It's obviously Rhaenyra she's talking to here — from Episode 1, the godswood seems to be the place they'd meet. Alicent seems to be trying to heal their fractured relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QhoyQ_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

But we hear Rhaenyra say, "No one is here for me" — she is obviously feeling very isolated, and we see her running away from the camp in the woods on her horse in the next shots, watched by Ser Criston Cole, who shouts after her.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pczx_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jKudJ_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

In a shot that appears to be that night, Rhaenyra is seen on the ground in the woods, seemingly being confronted by some kind of animal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6DlS_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

The next part of the trailer switches gears and shows us the Crabfeeder, who we got a glimpse of in Episode 2 . We hear how he has dug in for siege at Bloodstone, one of the islands in the Stepstones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24ckcI_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Corlys has finally got the fight he wanted. The War for the Stepstones has begun.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05L304_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

We get a shot of a sea battle with a dragon flying in the sky.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2v5oij_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

We briefly cut back to Viserys attacking something — presumably part of a royal hunt.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mEzHj_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Then we're back to the war scenes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NYOZ7_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

Daemon stands looking battle-weary in his armor, and behind him we see Vaemond Velaryon, Corlys' brother, and a teen Laenor Velaryon — Corlys' son, who we briefly saw as a child in Episode 1.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VFoZE_0hfpM1Cq00

It seems at least two or three years have passed between episodes.

HBO

We get shots of Corlys and Daemon in battle, with the voiceover proclaiming, "We are losing."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FN1XW_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nQnRE_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

We even see Daemon get shot by an arrow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MVd1t_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31mfze_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

And that's when a dragon comes flying in to fuck the enemy up! It's just like old times on Game of Thrones !

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KeEkJ_0hfpM1Cq00
HBO

So, from the trailer, we know that Episode 3 will include a small but not insignificant time jump, the introduction of Aegon, Rhaenyra struggling, and Daemon and Corlys and their allies at war in the Stepstones. In the preview images released by HBO, we can see even more details.

There's a shot of Rhaenyra reading while sitting below a tree — this is possibly the scene in which she's talking to Alicent in the godswood.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02ocWc_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

Here's Rhaenyra and Viserys talking in their camp — likely of marriage — while Otto Hightower looks on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14Ze9a_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

Now for a really exciting shot — we have a Lannister! This is one of the Lannister twins (yes, another set!) — either Jason or Tyland, presumably the former, who is the elder and therefore Lord of Casterly Rock. He's holding up the spear we saw Viserys wielding in the trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SN2B0_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

There's a shot of Jason or Tyland Lannister talking to Rhaenyra — perhaps he is the suitor Viserys is pressuring his daughter about in the trailer.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziALn_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

Here's a look at Rhaenyra riding her horse through the royal camp.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dBfXA_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

And here's Ser Criston Cole accompanying Rhaenyra in the woods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2B7MBw_0hfpM1Cq00

Maybe he chases after her when she runs off?

Ollie Upton / HBO

There's an image of Viserys and Alicent in front of a bonfire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P1Z1g_0hfpM1Cq00

It looks like perhaps they are holding a baby between them.

Ollie Upton / HBO

Here's Otto getting in the ear of Viserys as he always does.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oIsbf_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

We also have some better shots of the War for the Stepstones — here's Corlys in action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18iLow_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

And here's another look at his brother, Vaemond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YGHF5_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

Here's a shot of Vaemond and Corlys having what appears to be a rather intense conversation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18rbTQ_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

We also have a better shot of teen Laenor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OaeVj_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

And Laenor and Vaemond flanking Daemon.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cQwt1_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

Finally, we have a shot of Corlys and Vaemond in discussion about something with Laenor. The blonde guy with them is Joffrey Lonmouth, who is a knight that is very close to Laenor.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LWlbI_0hfpM1Cq00
Ollie Upton / HBO

All in all, there seems to be a lot happening in Episode 3! What are you most looking forward to?

