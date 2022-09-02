After Drake Said 2020 Was Probably "The Hardest Year In Human History," The Internet Was Quick To Give Him A History Lesson On Far Worse Moments

Related
Hillary Clinton reveals sad reason behind why she wears pantsuits instead of skirts
Hillary Clinton has revealed why she started wearing pantsuits instead of skirts following a 1995 Brazil state visit.The former presidential candidate revealed that she wore a cream skirt suit during her visit to Brazil when photographers shot her from below.“I was sitting on a couch, and the press was let in,” she told CBS Sunday Morning’s Norah O’Donnell. “There were a bunch of them shooting up.”According to reports, some photos from that trip, in which her underwear was allegedly visible, were later used in ads for a Brazilian lingerie brand.“All of a sudden the White House gets alerted to...
Abby De La Rosa Showed Off The House Nick Cannon Just Bought For Her And Said That She's "So Grateful"
It comes amid rumors that Nick Cannon is expecting a third child with Abby De La Rosa and his 10th overall.
People Are Sharing The Worst Parts Of "Van Life," Revealing The Reality Behind The Trend
Too much pooping in buckets for my liking.
"I Did That Once, Then Quit": Employees Are Sharing The Grossest Things Management Made Them Do At Restaurants
"When someone orders a whole pizza, they’ll take an older pizza (with some slices sold from it) that's getting close to its hold time, fill the missing slices in with the new pizza, and serve the Frankenstein pizza to the customer."
21 Of The Scariest Horror Movie Endings Of All Time, According To Horror Fans
" Hereditary is like the coconut oil of horror movies at this point: 'What’s the scariest movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most disturbing scene in a movie you’ve ever seen?' Hereditary. 'What’s the most shocking scene in a movie?' Hereditary. "
Plz, Why Does Every Dad Do These 32 Things — It's Freaking Me Out
Dads love an ellipses.
People Are Sharing The Advice Their Parents Gave Them When They Were Younger That They Ended Up Being Right About
"When I was a kid I didn't know what they were talking about. Now that I'm an adult I see that it's true."
Florence Pugh Ignored The "Don't Worry Darling" Drama And Brought Her Grandma To The Movie's Premiere
"Next thing I know she’s dancing for all the photographers calling her name."
Millions Watched This Groom Walk Down The Aisle, And They Can't Get Over How Iconic His Suit Is
Millions and millions of people stopped their scrolling when coming across AJ Gibson and Emile Ennis Jr.'s Mexico destination wedding — but it's not the location they're enthralled by. It's their show-stopping suits.
"Guess Who Anonymously Tipped Off The Health Department?": 15 Times When Petty People Got Even With Their Bad Bosses
"Boss was fired. My good buddy was promoted to his place. I am an office legend now, especially since no one is 100% sure whether or not it was intentional."
The TV Series You Can't Miss On Amazon Prime In September
These must-watch series should be at the top of your queue next month.
21 Professions That People Believe Are "Disgustingly Overpaid" Given What Their Job Description Is
" The fees realtors charge are from 20 years ago when 3.5% and 1.75% were based on homes that cost $100K to $400K. With current prices, the fees make no sense. How many assets have a 2% transaction cost?"
If You're Ready For Spooky Season, Here Are 17 Brand-New Books That'll Help Set The Vibe
Twisty thrillers, cozy autumnal romances, and eerie dark academia coming right up!
John Legend Broke Down His Issues With Kanye West And The Reason They "Stopped Being Friends"
"I don’t want to live a life that’s so consumed by politics that it’s the sole determinant of who can be my friend and who can’t. But values matter and character matters and moral compass matters."
Dating And Mental Health Professionals, What Are The Biggest Red Flags People Should Look Out For In The First Six Months Of Dating?
We need the professionals to weigh in...
People Are Sharing The Most Useless "Hacks" That Actually Make Cooking Way Harder Than It Needs To Be
Sure, you *can* do it this way, it just calls for more effort and takes basically forever.
If You're Millennial, Then You're Either Oblivious Or Very Aware Of These 25 Things That We All Tend To Do
Okay, so we all really do have to — as a generation — stop texting purely in emojis. 🙃
12 "She-Hulk" Details From Episode 3 That Are Simply Great, But You Just Might've Missed Them
She-Hulk Episode 3 features a fun Easter egg involving where Wong used to work before meeting Doctor Strange and working at Kamar-Taj, and I love it.
Brands Are Playfully Tweeting The One Word That Best Describes Them, And I Am Thoroughly Amused
The latest viral meme trend.
