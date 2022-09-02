After Drake Said 2020 Was Probably "The Hardest Year In Human History," The Internet Was Quick To Give Him A History Lesson On Far Worse Moments

There's no denying that 2020 was a pretty rough year for everyone. From the stress of the coronavirus pandemic and the presidential election to the continual social and political unrest, it was just...a lot.

But was it the absolute worst year ever? Eh, probably not, if you ask me, but Drake thinks it could very well be.

His comments came in the Untrapped documentary on Amazon Prime Video, which focuses on his friend and frequent collaborator Lil Baby — who was impacted by the pandemic when he was unable to go on tour. "[2020 was] the hardest year, maybe, in human history that we've ever been through," Drake said.

"Forget music — just as a people," he continued. "Like, the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people..."

While there is some validity to what he said, the suggestion that 2020 was the absolute worst year ever just didn't sit well with some viewers — and had many reminding him of what they say are far worse moments in world history.

Well, you can watch the documentary now on Amazon Prime Video , if you haven't already.