Timothée Chalamet Shared His Opinions On Social Media Culture And How It Impacts Those Who Participate In It

During a press conference for his new film Bones and All , Timothée Chalamet shared his opinions about societal pressures young people deal with while living in a social media age.

Daniele Venturelli / WireImage / Getty Images

"To be young now is to be intensely judged," Timothée said, according to Deadline .

Lionel Hahn / Getty Images

“It was a relief to play characters [in Bones and All ] who are wrestling with an internal dilemma absent the ability to go on Reddit or Twitter or Instagram or TikTok and figure out where they fit in."

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

Timothée acknowledged that if the internet is an outlet where you can find "your tribe," then he's not in a position to make a judgment about that, but he also revealed that he's still worried about the impact these social platforms have on people.

Samir Hussein / Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

"I think it’s tough to be alive now. I think societal collapse is in the air; it smells like it. And without being pretentious, I hope that’s why these movies matter because that’s the role of the artist [...] to shine a light on what’s going on.”

Tim P. Whitby / Tim P. Whitby / Getty Images for Warner Bros.

Bones and All is set in America's Midwest in the 1980s as two unlikely friends, Maren (Taylor Russell) and Lee (Timothée), set out across the country and bond over their compulsion to "feast on human flesh," as well as their struggles to fit into society.

And because the movie was filmed during the pandemic, Timothée was also able to connect with the isolation his character felt:

"A big part of it was being cut off from the social contact that helps us understand where we are in the world...not that we’re attention-hungry narcissistic beings, but nonetheless, you need that contact to understand where you are, and I felt a similar disillusionment that I think Lee was feeling in the script at that point.”

Bones and All is expected to hit theaters in November 2023. To learn more about Timothée, read the full article on Deadline .

