Internet

Brands Are Playfully Tweeting The One Word That Best Describes Them, And I Am Thoroughly Amused

By Jen Adams
 3 days ago

On Sept. 1, something ✨strange✨ happened on Twitter: Brands were memeing themselves and tweeted the singular word that best described their account.

It all started when Amtrak posted this — note the time stamp 👀:

trains

@Amtrak 07:00 PM - 01 Sep 2022

Other brands quickly followed suit, and some social media managers got pretty silly with it. They were rather entertaining, so I've rounded up 25 of the best tweets I've seen. Hope you enjoy them:

1.

rebellion

@starwars 08:50 PM - 01 Sep 2022

2.

Revolution

@franceintheus 08:48 PM - 01 Sep 2022

3.

pineapple

@dominos 09:05 PM - 01 Sep 2022

4.

democracy

@POTUS 01:30 AM - 02 Sep 2022

5.

universe

@NASA 09:06 PM - 01 Sep 2022

6.

burgers

@BurgerKing 09:55 PM - 01 Sep 2022

7.

clown

@McDonalds 09:19 PM - 01 Sep 2022

8.

bowl

@ChipotleTweets 09:42 PM - 01 Sep 2022

9.

slurpee

@7eleven 10:24 PM - 01 Sep 2022

10.

waffles

@eggo 10:21 PM - 01 Sep 2022

11.

slime

@Nickelodeon 08:58 PM - 01 Sep 2022

12.

breaking news

@CNN 08:28 PM - 01 Sep 2022

13.

reverse card

@realUNOgame 10:55 PM - 01 Sep 2022

14.

blocks

@Minecraft 10:01 PM - 01 Sep 2022

15.

horny vampires

@theshadowsfx 09:43 PM - 01 Sep 2022

16.

bricks

@LEGO_Group 12:00 AM - 02 Sep 2022

17.

tacos

@tacobell 12:05 AM - 02 Sep 2022

18.

banana

@Minions 09:29 PM - 01 Sep 2022

19.

donuts

@dunkindonuts 12:32 AM - 02 Sep 2022

20.

coffee

@Starbucks 09:16 PM - 01 Sep 2022

21.

chaos

@SourPatchKids 08:56 PM - 01 Sep 2022

22.

corn

@tiktok_us 09:23 PM - 01 Sep 2022

23.

Stonks

@Fidelity 09:37 PM - 01 Sep 2022

24.

vibin'

@FortniteGame 10:22 PM - 01 Sep 2022

And finally, 25.

meats

@Arbys 09:36 PM - 01 Sep 2022

Which brand did it best? Let me know in the comments.

