‘Inspired by George Inness’
Studio Montclair is presenting “Inspired by George Inness: Life and Landscape,” a concurrent exhibition from Friday, Sept. 9, to Sunday, Nov. 6, at both the Montclair Art Museum and the Studio Montclair Leach Gallery, 641 Bloomfield Ave. An opening reception will be held Friday, Sept. 9, from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the museum and at the Leach Gallery. The exhibition showcases the work of Inness, Studio Montclair members and museum instructors and staff. Gallery hours, more information: studiomontclair.org, montclairartmuseum.org.
Environmental series begins at the library
The Montclair Public Library will be hosting “EV 101: A Brief Introduction to Electric Vehicles,” co-presented by Montclair Climate Action and the Sierra Club, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A will follow. “EV 101” is the first program of Living Green, a three-part series co-presented by Montclair Climate Action and the Sierra Club that will inform conservation-minded consumers about the latest in technology. In November, the library will present part two, on energy aggregation and renewable electricity, and in January 2023 part three, a session on rooftop solar energy. Register at bit.ly/EV_101. More information: montclairlibrary.org.
Autumn plant sale at Van Vleck
Van Vleck House & Gardens will have its 2022 autumn plant sale fundraiser Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Among the offerings will be mums, cabbages and other items for the garden and home. Interested volunteers can contact info@vanvleck.org; more information: vanvleck.org.
