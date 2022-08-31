The Montclair Public Library will be hosting “EV 101: A Brief Introduction to Electric Vehicles,” co-presented by Montclair Climate Action and the Sierra Club, on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 6:30 p.m. A Q&A will follow. “EV 101” is the first program of Living Green, a three-part series co-presented by Montclair Climate Action and the Sierra Club that will inform conservation-minded consumers about the latest in technology. In November, the library will present part two, on energy aggregation and renewable electricity, and in January 2023 part three, a session on rooftop solar energy. Register at bit.ly/EV_101. More information: montclairlibrary.org.

MONTCLAIR, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO