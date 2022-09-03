ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Boris Johnson accused of intimidation tactics over Partygate lying probe

By Andrew Woodcock
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VylIU_0hfm7nMK00

Boris Johnson has been accused of trying to intimidate the parliamentary committee investigating whether he lied to the Commons over Partygate , after Downing Street released a legal opinion suggesting its inquiry would be viewed as “unlawful” by the courts.

Eminent lawyer Lord Pannick was paid nearly £130,000 in public money to scrutinise the privileges committee’s procedures, which he concluded were “unfair” because it will pass judgement not only on whether Mr Johnson deliberately lied to MPs but also on whether he simply “misled” them.

And he said it was wrong for the cross-party committee – which is chaired by Labour’s Harriet Harman but has an in-built Conservative majority – to take anonymous evidence and to deny Mr Johnson the right to be represented in hearings by a lawyer and to cross-examine witnesses.

But Lord Pannick’s arguments were branded “odd” by the government’s former top legal adviser, Sir Jonathan Jones, who said the peer was deploying arguments based on court practices which do not apply to parliamentary hearings.

Cambridge University professor of public law Mark Elliott described Lord Pannick’s broadside on the committee as “like criticising rugby players for not playing by the rules of football”.

And privileges committee chair Chris Bryant said the release of the document was reminiscent of the “kangaroo court” tactics the PM used to try to save his ally Owen Paterson from punishment for sleaze.

“You would have thought that Boris Johnson would want to clear his name in front of the privileges committee instead of trying to intimidate it,” said Mr Bryant, who has stood aside from the inquiry due to his previous criticisms of Mr Johnson.

“I saw the same intimidation over Owen Paterson. The kangaroo court of his mates found him innocent despite the evidence.

“It’s time this disgraceful bullying stopped. Let’s hear and see the evidence. If Johnson has a good case to make, he’ll be vindicated. If not, he should take his punishment. The families who abided by the rules when Johnson’s Downing Street didn’t, deserve the truth.”

Pannick received £129,700 in taxpayers’ money to scrutinise the privileges committee, according to contract details published on Friday . Sources confirmed to The Guardian that a Cabinet Office document detailing the payment - for “legal advice” provided over four months – refers to the peer’s contract.

Mr Johnson’s decision to commission an opinion from Lord Pannick, who has previously appeared against the government in Brexit cases, was seen by some in Westminster as part of a concerted effort to derail an inquiry which could find the PM in contempt, potentially leading to suspension from parliament and recall as a constituency MP.

His likely successor as prime minister, Liz Truss, has said she would vote for the probe to be called off. But no vote has been called, and it is questionable whether she would order one and risk provoking a backbench rebellion at the outset of her premiership.

Halting the inquiry would require a vote in parliament because a motion ordering it was passed by the Commons without opposition earlier this year.

Lord Pannick’s 22-page opinion focused on the committee’s decision to follow the interpretation of senior Commons official Eve Samson, clerk of the journals, who said that intention was “not relevant” to making a decision on whether a contempt has been committed by a minister who misleads parliament.

He insisted that an inaccurate statement by a minister “is only a contempt if the minister knew that the statement was false and intended to deceive the House”. There was “no basis for the novel approach which the committee has adopted”, he said.

He also said that anonymous evidence would not be allowed in a criminal trial because it would be unfair to the defendant, and it was “impossible to understand why such unfairness should be tolerated in the present context”.

“In our opinion, the committee is proposing to adopt an approach to the substantive issues, which is wrong in principle in important respects, and the committee is also proposing to adopt an unfair procedure,” said the QC.

“But for parliamentary privilege, a court hearing a judicial review brought by Mr Johnson would in our view declare the approach taken by the committee to be unlawful.”

But Prof Elliott said that it was a matter of “basic and sound constitutional principle” that parliamentary hearings were subject to different rules from courthouses and could not be taken to judicial review.

“It seems extremely unwise to me to go down the route of seeking to impose legal standards on parliamentary, political processes,” he said. “Paradoxically, Johnson’s government itself has railed against lawyers’ ‘interference’ in political matters.”

Sir Jonathan, who quit as head of the government legal service in 2020 in protest at plans to break international law over Brexit border arrangements for Northern Ireland, said: “The whole point is that the system is a parliamentary one – MPs sitting in judgement on MPs. The committee is not a court, and it’s not subject to supervision by the courts.

“The committee will no doubt want to adopt a fair process, perhaps learning from good practice in other contexts. But the legal rules which might apply elsewhere don’t apply here. They just don’t.”

Both experts said that, even if the PM managed to convince the committee that he did not mean to mislead MPs when he insisted no lockdown rules had been broken at No 10, it was still within its rights to consider whether he committed a contempt by deliberately failing to correct the information as soon as he learnt it was untrue.

Allies of Mr Johnson have argued that exposing ministers to contempt inquiries for inadvertently providing incorrect information would limit what they could say in the Commons.

Nadine Dorries, the culture secretary, said: “As a minister, you simply cannot verify every single piece of trusted advice and information you are given in good faith by well-intentioned and conscientious senior officials. What this potentially does is set a trap for every minister in the future and it’s a chilling prospect for the future of our democracy.”

Ms Dorries said: “This expert legal opinion shows that the inquiry was a biased, Kafkaesque witch hunt – it should now be halted before it does any more damage.”

Thangam Debbonaire, Labour’s shadow cabinet minister, said: “The House of Commons debated this fully on 21 April. Nobody voted against it.

“This government knew what the rules were then. They know what the rules are now.

“It just feels a lot like, yet again, there’s people in this current – I’m afraid to say future – Tory government playing fast and loose with these rules and with standards.”

Liberal Democrat spokesperson Christine Jardine demanded to know how much taxpayer money had been spent on obtaining the advice.

"People are tired of these expensive attempts by this government to manufacture ways for Boris Johnson to wriggle out of any consequences of his actions,” she said.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

What does Liz Truss mean for Joe Biden and Britain’s ‘special relationship’ with US?

Joe Biden and his government may not be utterly thrilled with the idea of Liz Truss as British prime minister, but they will make the relationship work.Liz Truss may like the idea of putting some space between Britain and the United States. But the importance of Washington to the UK – especially a UK without the supporting guardrails of the EU – means she will not stray so far from the script followed by her predecessors.That appears to be the boiled-down essence of what is likely to change and what is likely to stay the same, as Truss navigates her...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss says Britain can ‘ride out the storm’ in first speech as PM

In her first speech as prime minister Liz Truss has said she will help Britain “ride out the storm” with a “bold plan” for the economy, the energy crisis and the NHS.Speaking outside 10 Downing Street after returning from Balmoral, where she accepted the Queen’s invitation to form a government, Ms Truss acknowledged that difficult times lie ahead for the UK.But she said: ”We shouldn’t be daunted by the challenges we face. “As strong as the storm may be I know the British people are stronger. Together we can ride out the storm, we can rebuild our economy.”As Ms...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss rewards allies Coffey and Kwarteng after sacking Sunak supporters

Liz Truss rewarded close allies Kwasi Kwarteng and Therese Coffey with top Cabinet jobs as she culled a number of prominent Rishi Sunak supporters during a major reshuffle of the Government.The new Prime Minister appointed Mr Kwarteng as Chancellor and Ms Coffey as Deputy Prime Minister and Health Secretary, as she made James Cleverly her successor as Foreign Secretary on Tuesday.Former attorney general Suella Braverman was appointed Home Secretary, replacing Priti Patel after she pre-emptively resigned.The Rt Hon Suella Braverman QC MP @SuellaBraverman has been appointed Secretary of State for the Home Department @UKHomeOffice.#Reshuffle pic.twitter.com/blwJ7LVySt— UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) September...
POLITICS
The Independent

Suella Braverman: Brexit-supporting barrister who has risen through Tory ranks

A barrister who said the courts should stay out of politics and criticised the civil service for being too “woke” has risen through the Tory ranks to her most senior government appointment to date.Suella Braverman, who became the first person to launch a bid to become the next prime minister before being knocked out of the race and deciding to back Liz Truss, has held on to her place in Cabinet and gained a promotion to Home Secretary, taking over from Priti Patel.The 42-year-old was made the Government’s most senior lawyer in February 2020, taking the role of Attorney General...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Owen Paterson
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Boris Johnson
Person
Christine Jardine
The Independent

Biden unveils new nickname for Trump fans as he replies to heckler: ‘Everyone is entitled to be an idiot’

President Joe Biden quipped that a heckler was “entitled to be a idiot” when he was interrupted during a speech on Monday.Mr Biden was giving remarks in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, to mark the Labor Day public holiday, where he used the nickname “Trumpies” to describe followers of his predecessor.As he addressed the crowd at LaborFest — a family-focused event themed on the labour union promise to “organise for the future — a man could be heard shouting from the crowd.Reporters say that the man was seated near the stage, but it was unclear what he was yelling.The heckler was quickly...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Independent

What happens to Larry the cat when Boris leaves?

As Boris Johnson addresses the nation, the key question on the public’s mind will be - what happens to Larry the cat?More beloved than any serving prime minister Larry is a pillar of British government and has been the friendly furry face of No 10 for more than a decade. The tabby cat was recruited by then-Prime Minister David Cameron to deal with a pack of rats seen scuttling close to the British leader’s official residence, and has been in residence since February 15, 2011.“I am willing to serve as caretaker Prime Minister because that’s frankly less ridiculous than the...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Trump-appointed judge blocks FBI from using evidence seized at Mar-a-Lago and orders special master review

A Florida federal judge named to the bench by Donald Trump has barred the Department of Justice from using the thousands of government-owned documents seized during the 8 August search of his property to further an ongoing criminal investigation into the ex-president. The Monday order by US District Judge Aileen Cannon blocks — temporarily — the federal government’s law enforcement apparatus from acting on which most legal experts say is overwhelming evidence that Mr Trump violated several federal laws laying out criminal penalties for mishandling national defence information and obstructing justice. The government will not be able to use...
POTUS
The Independent

FBI Mar-a-Lago search uncovered Trump’s medical records and accounts

Among documents uncovered during the FBI search of Mar-a-Lago in early August were non-governmental records relating to Donald Trump’s health and accounts, according to US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon’s ruling on the appointment of a “special master”.She wrote that among the government records seized by the FBI, agents found some of Mr Trump’s “medical documents, correspondence related to taxes, and accounting information”.Agents with security clearance sifted through the trove of documents found at the former president’s Palm Beach, Florida residence and say they have already returned anything unrelated to the investigation.The warrant for the search allowed agents to...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Commons#Labour#Conservative#Cambridge University
The Independent

Trump news – live: ‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office as former president rails against McConnell

A New Mexico judge has ordered that Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – be removed from office and barred for life, effective immediately, for his role in the Capitol riot.Meanwhile, a video obtained by CNN, dated 7 January 2021, appears to show a fake elector guiding pro-Trump operatives inside a Georgia county elections office, on the same day a voting system there is known to have been breached.The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is now looking into the breach and it has become a point of interest for the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Liz Truss makes close ally Coffey first female deputy prime minister as she builds cabinet of supporters

Liz Truss has appointed her close ally and friend Thérèse Coffey deputy prime minister as well as health secretary.Ms Coffey is the first female deputy prime minister in UK political history, and creates the first pairing of female PM and DPM.She backed Ms Truss’s bid for the leadership from the beginning and was always expected to be rewarded with a senior post. MP for Suffolk Coastal since 2010, Coffey served as a junior environment minister under Theresa May and was promoted within the same department by Boris Johnson before entering the cabinet as work and pensions secreary in September 2019. Read More 'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson bids an ambiguous goodbyeLiz Truss makes first speech as leader beneath stormy skies at Downing StreetTruss sets out priorities to build an ‘aspiration nation’
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump said ‘weirdo’ Mark Zuckerberg joined him at the White House for dinner ‘last week’

Donald Trump held a rally in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, on Saturday where he appeared to briefly forget that he is no longer in the White House.The ex-president was sharing an anecdote about Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg when he bizarrely suggested that the Meta CEO had attended a dinner at the White House as his guest “last week”."Last week, the weirdo — he’s a weirdo — Mark Zuckerberg came to the White House, kissed my ass all night," said the presidentHe then went on, mimicking Mr Zuckerberg: "’Sir, I’d love to have dinner, sir. I’d love to have dinner. I’d love...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
The Independent

Right-winger Suella Braverman appointed as home secretary in Liz Truss’s first cabinet

Former attorney general Suella Braverman has been appointed home secretary in prime minister Liz Truss’s first cabinet.Ms Braverman is a hardliner firmly on the right of the Conservative party, a Brexit “Spartan” who is a fervent supporter of the policy of deporting asylum seekers to Rwanda.Ms Truss is likely to be hoping that the former attorney general and barrister will be able to use her legal expertise to break the deadlock in the courts which has so far blocked the removal of any migrants in a scheme which has already cost Britain £120m.In her own unsuccessful bid for the leadership, Ms Braverman called for Britain to pull out of the European Court of Human Rights in order to allow the scheme to go ahead.
POLITICS
The Independent

New PM Liz Truss vows tax cuts and energy bill help to ‘ride out the storm’

New Prime Minister Liz Truss said the UK would ride out the economic storm as she promised a multibillion-pound package of help with energy bills, pledged to slash taxes and appointed allies to her new-look Cabinet.In her first speech in the role, she acknowledged there were “severe global headwinds” caused by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine but the UK should not be daunted by the challenges it faces.She promised a package of reforms to “transform Britain” including measures to boost growth and put the NHS “on a firm footing”.Tackling the soaring cost of energy for households and businesses...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Suella Braverman: New home secretary given long list of demands after Priti Patel

The new home secretary has been given a lengthy list of demands amid pressure to tackle a significant mountain of issues left by Priti Patel.Suella Braverman takes her post as the legality of the government’s agreement to forcibly send asylum seekers to Rwanda is examined by the High Court.Several humanitarian groups called for the new administration to seize the opportunity to scrap the deal, which has not yet been implemented and is not legally enforceable, but new prime minister Liz Truss has indicated her support.Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said that with record waiting times for asylum...
POLITICS
The Independent

Wife of sacked minister calls Liz Truss an ‘imbecile’ in cronyism row

The wife of a minister fired by Liz Truss has called the new prime minister an “imbecile” in a social media post about her husband’s sacking.Felicity Cornelius-Mercer hit out at the new prime minister saying the “system stinks” just hours after Ms Truss began her reshuffle.She also said her husband had questioned Ms Truss: “Why would you do this, who is going to be better at this role than me, which of your mates gets the job, you promised a meritocracy?”And she claimed the new Conservative leader replied: “I can’t answer that, Johnny.”He asked her ‘why would you...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss’ Cabinet reshuffle: Key statistics and major milestones

Here are some of the records set and milestones reached by the Cabinet reshuffle:– Nadhim Zahawi has become the second shortest serving chancellor of the Exchequer in modern political history.Mr Zahawi was given the job by former prime minister Boris Johnson on July 5 and clocked up 63 days until being replaced by Kwasi Kwarteng on September 6.This was more than double the time spent in the role by Iain Macleod, who became Conservative chancellor on June 20 1970 but died suddenly just 30 days later.It is necessary to go back almost 200 years to find a chancellor who served...
POLITICS
The Independent

'This is it, folks': Boris Johnson bids an ambiguous goodbye

Boris Johnson’s term as British leader was a mix of high drama and low disgrace. But he left office Tuesday with a casual shrug of a farewell: “Well, this is it, folks.”The prime minister’s final speech outside 10 Downing Street, delivered before he offered his resignation to Queen Elizabeth II, was vintage Johnson — a quixotic blend of humor, classical erudition, ego and an elastic relationship with the truth. And it left many observers wondering whether this really is the end for a leader who has long defied political gravity.“It was a classic Boris speech,” said Hannah White, acting...
U.K.
The Independent

James Cleverly: Who is the new Foreign Secretary?

An old ally of Boris Johnson and staunch backer of Liz Truss, James Cleverly was widely considered a shoo-in for a top role at the new prime minister’s side.It is a big promotion for the MP for Braintree, who was shuffled to the position of Education Secretary – making him the third person in that role in 48 hours – as Mr Johnson’s premiership collapsed around him in July.Asked by the PA news agency before the Tory leadership result if he would take the foreign secretary job, should it be offered by Ms Truss, he replied simply: “Who wouldn’t accept...
POLITICS
The Independent

Hong Kong doctor arrested on suspicion of issuing over 6,000 fake vaccination exemption certificates

A 64-year-old doctor has been arrested in Hong Kong on the suspicion of selling thousands of fake Covid-19 vaccine exemption certificates amid a spike in virus infections.Annie Choi Suk-mui was accused of issuing over 6,000 Covid “Vaccination Medical Exemption Certificates” to those unwilling to receive their jabs since August this year. The certificates were valid for 90 days.The doctor was arrested on Monday following a police raid at her private clinic in Hong Kong’s Yuen Long town. Ms Choi’s personal computer and other electronic records were seized during the raid, Hong Kong-based newspaperThe Standard reported.She was charging HK$500 (£55)...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

828K+
Followers
261K+
Post
390M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy