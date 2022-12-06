10 Most Popular Disney Parks Snacks: What They Cost and Where You Can Get Them

There are plenty of popular, delicious snacks available at Disney Parks , many of which can be found at Walt Disney World and Disneyland and purchased year round. Some are also specific to certain parks and available on a seasonal basis.

GOBankingRates spoke to several Disney enthusiasts to determine which snacks are among the most popular, their price points and what makes them worth the splurge when visiting the Magic Kingdom.

Churros

Keep your eyes peeled for the many churro carts found throughout Disneyland and Walt Disney World. Churros average $5 each for a pastry wand of fried dough coated in cinnamon and sugar.

There are also gluten-free churro options available at the parks. Heather King, owner of Go Gluten Freely , recommends stopping by the Nomad Lounge at Walt Disney World's Animal Kingdom for gluten-free churros.

"This is the only place you can find gluten-free churros at Disney Parks and they are amazing," King said. "For $9, you get five small churros and two dips. This treat is a good size for two to share, but you will have to flip for the extra churro."

Dole Whip

Swing by the Tiki Juice Bar in Disneyland and enjoy a Dole Whip: a frozen treat made from pineapple soft serve. Dole Whip desserts are $6.49 while a Dole Whip Float is $7.29, according to the Disneyland website.

Ziggy Oskwarek, owner at Ziggy Knows Disney , recommends Walt Disney World visitors stop by Tamu Tamu Refreshments in Disney's Animal Kingdom and pick up a Simba Sunset. This is Dole Whip pineapple with strawberry. Priced at $5.99, it's another version of the classic pineapple Dole Whip treat.

Ronto Wrap

Heading to Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland or Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World? Oskwarek recommends grabbing a Ronto Wrap at Ronto Roasters. The Ronto Wrap is $12.49 at Walt Disney World and $13.99 at Disneyland.

"It's basically the best hot dog you will eat. Spicy and crunchy sausage link on the inside, wrapped in a pork loin, coleslaw, peppercorn sauce and then covered in a warm pita," Oskwarek said. "They also make a breakfast version, which is equally as good and has the sausage, egg and cheese in the same pita."

Mickey's Premium Ice Cream Bar

Dole Whip aside, there were several ice cream treats highlighted by Disneyland and Walt Disney World enthusiasts. Universally, however, everyone loves Mickey's Premium Ice Cream Bar. This sweet treat can be found at any ice cream cart in either park location. Each bar is generally around $6 apiece and is a gluten-free treat.

"Even though it's a simple ice cream bar covered in chocolate, there is something about it which just tastes so amazing," Oskwarek said. "I don't know if it's the Mickey shape or the atmosphere where you are eating it, but the combination of creamy vanilla contrasted with the rich dark chocolate shell has never tasted as good as this."

Mickey-Shaped Beignets

While many look to the Mickey waffle as a classic Disney Parks treat, Michael L. Moore, owner of the Disney travel website Countdown to Magic , doesn't want anyone to miss out on the Mickey-shaped beignets.

Mickey-shaped beignets are available at the Mint Julep Bar in Disneyland and Scat Cat's Club in Disney's Port Orleans Resort - French Quarter. A 3-pack of Mickey-shaped beignets topped with powdered sugar is $4.99 at Disneyland while a 3-pack with one choice of dipping sauce is $10 at Walt Disney World.

Moore said those purchasing beignets at Scat Cat's Club also may infuse their Baton Rouge Beignets (two beignets for $11.99) with their choice of an alcoholic beverage -- Kahlúa Liqueur or RumChata Liqueur.

"This is done with a pipette, which will essentially come injected into your Beignets on the plate itself," Moore said. "It's pretty wild and definitely a fun treat for adults visiting Disney World property."

Totchos

Heading to Woody's Lunch Box at Disney's Hollywood Studios? Grab yourself a plate of totchos -- tater tots smothered in beef and bean chili, shredded cheese, corn chips and sour cream -- and split the savory snack with your fellow park-going companion. Totchos are $9.99 and are also available in a plant-based option for $9.99.

Liege Waffle

This is one of the newest snacks available at EPCOT, but it's already a fan favorite. You can find the Liege Waffle at Connections Eatery EPCOT for $5.49.

"The waffle is made from a unique brioche dough pressed in pearl sugar and baked in cast iron, giving it a crunchy and flaky texture," Oskwarek said. "The pearl sugar coating makes it sweeter and totally different than any other waffle. The chocolate sauce, strawberries and whipped cream are not even necessary to enjoy it but (are) welcome additions."

Caramel Butter Bar

You can pick up one of these at the Karamell-Küche shop located in World Showcase at EPCOT. Prices may vary.

"This is the richest and most buttery snack in Walt Disney World as it has sweet caramel layered into a buttery shortbread," Oskwarek said. "The perfect balance of sweetness from the caramel and the bread goodness of the shortbread makes it super addicting."

Turkey Leg

Smoked turkey legs are available at both Disney parks. Most legs are $11.99 each, but Oskwarek said they are gigantic and easy to split among two or three people.

"It tastes nothing like turkey from your Thanksgiving dinner. This turkey leg is smoked until the skin gets hard and crispy and the inside is juicy," Oskwarek said. "It's a Disney snack rite of passage. My family has gotten this since I was a little kid, and there is not one trip to the park where we have skipped getting it."

Mickey Pretzel

This snack is controversial to include on the list, as many Disney enthusiasts to whom GOBankingRates spoke were split on whether it's worth it.

The Mickey Pretzel, however, is always popular with park visitors. You can pick one up at any pretzel cart. The cost is usually around $7 and you can easily split the snack with anyone you're with.

Pro Tips for Cutting Back on Disney Snack Costs

All of these snack prices add up fast. Moore recommends cutting costs by skipping out on purchasing expensive beverages and opting for free water at eateries instead. (Bring your own water bottle to fill up at nearby fountains instead of purchasing bottled water, too.)

Another tried-and-true way to save extra money, especially for adults? Occasionally order off the kids menu.

"If one is willing to indulge in simpler menu options," Moore said, "ordering food like pizza, cheeseburgers or chicken fingers with fries from the kids menu can (save not only) money but calories because the portions are smaller."

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 10 Most Popular Disney Parks Snacks: What They Cost and Where You Can Get Them