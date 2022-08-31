ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IN

WGAU

Indiana hotel’s ‘Stranger Things’ suite offers stay in the Upside Down

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If the “Upside Down” sounds like your kind of vacation, then one Indiana hotel has just the package for you. With Halloween approaching and a fifth and final season of Netflix’s wildly popular, ‘80s-centric series “Stranger Things” slated to begin filming in 2023, the folks at Graduate Bloomington hotels have brought the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to life.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
roadtirement.com

Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago

Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
SHELBYVILLE, IN
Quincy, IN
Maine State
Indiana State
Indiana Real Estate
Indiana Business
99.5 WKDQ

This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun

Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
LOOGOOTEE, IN
cbs4indy.com

When could it snow in Indiana?

INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wbiw.com

On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update

INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
MORGAN COUNTY, IN
FOX59

1 critical after fire breaks out near Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured after a fire broke out in a neighborhood near Fountain Square on Friday evening. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Hartford Street at around 5:15 p.m. on report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, two houses […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Volunteers with wells needed for water availability study

The Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office is in need of volunteers who use wells to help provide information for a water availability study. The three-year study is the first of its kind in Indiana. Through the study, Hamilton County aims to better understand its water supply and ensure water availability for future generations and potential development.
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
FOX59

Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie

INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary

ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means. “The whole congregation is […]
ROCKVILLE, IN

