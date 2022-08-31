Read full article on original website
You Can Get a Campsite For Free at This Indiana Campground, But There’s a Christmas Themed Catch
You can enjoy a free campsite, but there's a Christmas-themed catch!. Located in Mitchell, Indiana is Spring Mill State Park. It's about an hour and 45 minutes from Evansville, so it's not a far drive at all. Perfect for a day trip, or to go spend the weekend. Plus there's SO MUCH to do around Spring Mill State Park.
Indiana hotel’s ‘Stranger Things’ suite offers stay in the Upside Down
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — If the “Upside Down” sounds like your kind of vacation, then one Indiana hotel has just the package for you. With Halloween approaching and a fifth and final season of Netflix’s wildly popular, ‘80s-centric series “Stranger Things” slated to begin filming in 2023, the folks at Graduate Bloomington hotels have brought the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, to life.
Indiana Woman Spots Unique Fungus That’s “Out of This World”
Barb Martin was strolling through a wooded area in Vigo County, Indiana when she spotted one of Mother Nature's most unique creations. I don't know if I would have thought twice about it, but luckily for us, Barb knew exactly what it was and that she needed to take a picture of it.
Fire destroyed the 1879 grandstand ten years ago
Around midnight on May 19, 2012, Shelbyville, Indiana residents saw flames raising hundreds of feet in the air. The source of the flames, visible from over a mile away, was the historic all wooden grandstands at the Shelby County Fairgrounds. These grandstands were constructed back in 1879, and records show that 6000 board feet of white pine was utilized for the build. Over 130 years later, the wood was tinder dry and the entire structure was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene.
New renderings released as The Pyramids redevelopment continues
Renovations are about to begin on an Indianapolis staple. This week, the company released renderings of what the improvements will look like.
This Southern Indiana Ranch is Packed Full of Fall Family Fun
Lark Ranch, in Loogootee, Indiana will be opening for the season later this month, and it's the perfect fall day trip for you and the family. It's never too early to start planning for fall adventures. When it comes to fall festivities here in southern Indiana, there is no shortage of things to do. Whether it be pumpkin patches, fall festivals, corn mazes, camping, or bonfires, you name it, we have it here in the area. However, one place stands out in terms of encapsulating fall family fun in the area.
Ray's Trash Service sold to Waste Management
Ray's Trash Service, an Indianapolis-area, family-owned trash disposal operation with a history of more than five decades, has been purchased by the nation's largest disposal company.
Indianapolis home set to be renovated on ‘Good Bones: Risky Business’
An Indianapolis home will soon be featured on the show “Good Bones: Risky Business.”. Mina Starsiak Hawk just bought the old Sanders House for 1.2 million dollars in Indy’s Fountain Square neighborhood. It’s got good bones, and she’s going to transform the massive Victorian-style property into a bed...
When could it snow in Indiana?
INDIANAPOLIS — It won’t be long before leaves change colors, highs only reach the 50s, and before we know it, snow chances will increase. According to the National Weather Service, a measurable snowfall is considered one-tenth of an inch or more. Average first measurable snowfall across the state.
'My story will help': Noblesville dad on mission to help others
Geovani Galvez’s story is one of hope. It has been a year since his second chapter began. Last July, he attempted suicide. At the time, his young son faced a cancer relapse.
On Track: I-69 Finish Line project update
INDIANA – The week before Labor Day was one of monumental progress across two counties for the I-69 Finish Line project. In Morgan County, southbound State Road 37 traffic should expect the lane closure to resume following the holiday weekend travels from Henderson Ford Road to Teeters Road. Crews...
1 critical after fire breaks out near Fountain Square
INDIANAPOLIS — One person has been critically injured after a fire broke out in a neighborhood near Fountain Square on Friday evening. According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 1300 block of Hartford Street at around 5:15 p.m. on report of a structure fire. When firefighters arrived on scene, two houses […]
Hamilton County celebrates the Great Squirrel Stampede of 1822
A once destructive part of Hamilton County's past is now a point of celebration for central Indiana Hoosiers.
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 | Spotted in Bloomington, Indiana
Spotted this awesome impressive looking dark blue C7 Grandsport with a racing decals in Renwick Apartments this afternoon! Might be one of my fav Corvette spots. Help the community by flagging poor quality images!:
Volunteers with wells needed for water availability study
The Hamilton County Surveyor’s Office is in need of volunteers who use wells to help provide information for a water availability study. The three-year study is the first of its kind in Indiana. Through the study, Hamilton County aims to better understand its water supply and ensure water availability for future generations and potential development.
Father, 4-year-old son found dead in crash where bridge was removed
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A father and his 4-year-old son died in an early-morning crash Saturday where a State Road 32 bridge has been removed, the Hamilton County sheriff said in a news release issued Monday afternoon. Christopher A. Edwards, 28, of Tennessee and originally from Anderson, Indiana, and...
Story of Indy ex-con to be told in Mel Gibson movie
INDIANAPOLIS — On Sept. 20, Gilbert Galvan will board a plane at Indianapolis International Airport to fly to Los Angeles for the Hollywood premiere of a movie based on his career as a prolific robber of Canadian banks and jewelry stores in the 1980s. Because he often flew from one end of The Great White […]
Queen of Free: What you should know before making a major purchase
INDIANAPOLIS — Labor Day weekend means there are shopping deals to be had, but the Queen of Free cautions some purchases can really add up. If you're shopping for a major item for your home, this weekend or any other, there are some things to keep in mind to keep your finances on track.
Award-winning Indianapolis author uses books to raise awareness and inspire
INDIANAPOLIS — Leah Johnson is feeling pretty good after winning the Indiana Authors Award for Young Adult fiction this year. Her breakout novel, “You Should See Me in a Crown,” tells the story of a young Black girl in a small town in Indiana, fighting for a chance at an education, while falling for a fellow contestant for prom queen.
Local church celebrates its 200-year anniversary
ROCKVILLE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Rockville United Methodist Church is celebrating its 200-year anniversary. A celebration was held for the special occasion at the church on Sunday. Hundreds of people joined in the big celebration. Pastor Jon Overbey said that it’s hard to put into words just what this milestone means. “The whole congregation is […]
