Read full article on original website
Related
CNET
The Solar Panel Angle That'll Generate the Most Energy Possible
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Because solar panels convert sunlight to energy, anything that keeps strong, direct sunlight from reaching them is something that lowers the amount of electricity they can make. These obstacles might be clouds, trees, wildfire smoke or dust and grime built up over time. Since solar panels cost a lot (though they're getting cheaper), you want to get the most bang for your buck, recoup the cost and start saving money.
Apple Insider
Best portable power stations to keep lights on & iPhone charged in an emergency
AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Portable power stations come in many shapes and sizes. We've looked at a lot of them, and we've picked our favorites for a wide range of emergency and every-day needs. There are many types...
Meet the Brand Raising the Bar on Portable Power
Picture this: you’re on a camping trip, and the whole family is watching a movie beneath the stars with a rock face as the big screen. It’s one of the perks of modern-day adventure, and to enjoy it, all you need is a portable power source. Enter Jackery, which fits all of the clean solar energy you could ever need for epic off-the-grid adventures into a compact box that can literally be taken anywhere. For powering everything from phones to fridges, Jackery’s affordable high-performance generators will do the job.
The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022
Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
MacKenzie Scott donates another $2bn as ex Jeff Bezos complains it is ‘hard’ to give away money
MacKenzie Scott just revealed she’s donated a whopping near $2bn to various causes on the very same day her ex Jeff Bezos announced he is struggling to give away his $124bn fortune. On Monday, Scott shared in a Medium blog post that she’d doled out “$1,990,800,000 to 343 organizations...
Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It
Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
Woman Annoyed After Paying $12 for Wendy’s Lunch But the Fast Food Chain Is Not Only One To Hike Prices
Wendy's and other fast food chains have been raising their prices by around 10% due to rising food costs this year. Still, one woman is getting a lot of attention for complaining about the price of a Wendy's $12 combo meal.
I wear pigtails to my waitressing job because men tip better when I do. It grosses me out, but the money is worth it.
Server Katelyn Boss tried the viral "pigtail theory" at work and immediately made her first $100 tip. But some male customers treat her like a fetish.
msn.com
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection
Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
I retired, then 'unretired' 2 months later at the same company. I now have the best of both worlds.
"When I retired, I believed my chapter was over and I'd have to source a new avenue to make an impact. Imagine my delight when Manpower reached out."
What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?
Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
I’m a coin collector – your Lincoln penny could be worth $3,525, the exact ‘small date’ to look for
THIS regular-looking penny could be worth thousands of dollars, as long as you have a few minor details. An expert and coin collector, who goes by the name the_coin_guy to his TikTok family, originally found this penny on the Professional Coin Grading Services (PCGS). This content is common for him...
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast
The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
Amazon Prepares For A Not-So-Happy New Year As CEO Tells Workers To Brace For More Layoffs
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN CEO Andy Jassy said there will be more "role reductions" at the e-commerce behemoth in early 2023 as the company leadership continues to "make adjustments." What Happened: Jassy said in a letter to employees that Amazon's "annual planning process" which the company is in the midst of...
“He’s going to sell the company” - Disney Insider Predicts Company Sale to Apple
Less than three years after triumphantly leaving Disney at the peak of it's success, Bob Iger has returned as CEO in an effort to guide the beloved company back after a pandemic-ravaged few years of trouble. However, his second act may not be exactly what it seems as one Disney insider has a bold prediction:
notebookcheck.net
Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1
A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
7 Places Giving Away Land or Money To Move There
If you've joined the remote-work revolution, you might have the opportunity to move wherever you want for the first time in your career. Explore: GOBankingRates' Best Credit Cards for 2023Find Out: 5...
9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay
We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
CNN
1M+
Followers
177K+
Post
1077M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 3