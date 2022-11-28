ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNET

The Solar Panel Angle That'll Generate the Most Energy Possible

This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Because solar panels convert sunlight to energy, anything that keeps strong, direct sunlight from reaching them is something that lowers the amount of electricity they can make. These obstacles might be clouds, trees, wildfire smoke or dust and grime built up over time. Since solar panels cost a lot (though they're getting cheaper), you want to get the most bang for your buck, recoup the cost and start saving money.
Apple Insider

Best portable power stations to keep lights on & iPhone charged in an emergency

AppleInsider may earn an affiliate commission on purchases made through links on our site. — Portable power stations come in many shapes and sizes. We've looked at a lot of them, and we've picked our favorites for a wide range of emergency and every-day needs. There are many types...
outsidemagazine

Meet the Brand Raising the Bar on Portable Power

Picture this: you’re on a camping trip, and the whole family is watching a movie beneath the stars with a rock face as the big screen. It’s one of the perks of modern-day adventure, and to enjoy it, all you need is a portable power source. Enter Jackery, which fits all of the clean solar energy you could ever need for epic off-the-grid adventures into a compact box that can literally be taken anywhere. For powering everything from phones to fridges, Jackery’s affordable high-performance generators will do the job.
CNN

The best outdoor home security cameras of 2022

Outdoor home security cameras make great additions to any home security system, so we tested a dozen with motion detectors, floodlights, and object and person recognition systems to find the best ones to watch over your driveway, yard, or any part of your property to provide peace of mind whenever you’re away.
shefinds

Amazon Announced A New Perk For Prime Members—Here’s How To Get It

Are you an Amazon Prime member *and* a music lover? You’re in luck! The world’s largest online retailer announced this week that members of its subscription service can now access Amazon Music‘s entire catalog, full of 100 million songs in shuffle mode. This new perk, as reported by Fox Business and the Associated Press, will be available without advertisements, and most importantly, at no additional cost. Here’s else what we know:
msn.com

‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — has issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 stocks for protection

Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels.
Mashed

What Does Costco Do With All Of Its Leftover Food?

Food waste is a critical issue across the world. According to BBC News, "over 900 million tonnes every year" worldwide, with 17% of food sold to consumers, ends up in the trash. In America, the USDA believes that 30% to 40% of all food is wasted, equating to 133 billion pounds and $161 billion.
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Lowe's Announces Sweeping Changes in December

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
The Independent

‘Biggest badass’ warship in the world moors off the South Coast

The “biggest badass” warship in the world has moored off the south coast of England.The 333m-long USS Gerald R Ford, which is the newest and largest aircraft carrier in the US fleet and the biggest in the world, has dropped anchor in the Solent near Gosport, Hampshire.The giant warship, which cost 12.8 billion dollars (about £10.8 billion) to build, is visiting to allow its 4,500 crew members a spot of “liberty” in Portsmouth, Hampshire, and in London.The 100,000 ton warship, which is about 50m longer than the Royal Navy’s HMS Queen Elizabeth, is visiting the UK in its first foreign...
notebookcheck.net

Tesla Semi truck stops would consume the electricity of small town USA as launch event scheduled for December 1

A utility company has run the numbers and warns that the US grid can't provide the charging power for all the upcoming electric trucks like the Tesla Semi that will be released on December 1. The electrification of a typical gas station would demand the amount needed for a sports stadium, while a regular truck stop would need the electricity of a small town.
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
