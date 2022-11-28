This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Because solar panels convert sunlight to energy, anything that keeps strong, direct sunlight from reaching them is something that lowers the amount of electricity they can make. These obstacles might be clouds, trees, wildfire smoke or dust and grime built up over time. Since solar panels cost a lot (though they're getting cheaper), you want to get the most bang for your buck, recoup the cost and start saving money.

26 DAYS AGO