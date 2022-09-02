Leonardo DiCaprio’s rumoured new 22-year-old girlfriend responds to being asked if she’s seen Titanic

While Leonardo DiCaprio may have split from his former girlfriend Camila Morrone , it seems that the actor has already moved on: He was recently pictured with a mysterious model.

Earlier this week, reports broke that DiCaprio, 47, and Morrone, 25, ended their relationship after four years together. The pair were reportedly last seen together during the Fourth of July weekend in Malibu, California. Since the news of their split, new photos have emerged of DiCaprio partying in St Tropez back in July with his new rumoured girlfriend, Maria Beregova.

Beregova, a 22-year-old Ukrainian model living in London, didn’t provide too much intel about her rumoured new beau when she appeared on Australian radio show The 2DayFM Morning Crew on Friday (2 September). She remained tight-lipped about her ties to the actor, but did reveal that she loves DiCaprio’s 1997 film Titanic .

When asked about the recent photos of herself and DiCaprio in St Tropez, Beregova maintained that she “cannot discuss anything regarding my personal life”.

The closest that hosts Dave Hughes, Ed Kavalee and Erin Molan got to getting some answers from Beregova was when they asked if she’s ever seen Titanic . “Who hasn’t seen this movie?” she said, laughing. “If you haven’t seen it, you better go home and put it on and watch that movie.”

But Beregova wouldn’t reveal which actor in particular is her favourite from the classic film. “All of the actors,” she replied.

The model explained that she’s currently studying in London to become a business lawyer, and will eventually take over her family’s pharmaceutical business. Although she boasts more than 50,000 followers on Instagram, Beregova expressed that modeling is more of a hobby than a career.

Since she was pictured with DiCaprio, Beregova said that she’s seen a massive rise in her Instagram follower count. “I mean Instagram is one thing, real life is another thing,” she said. “I feel the messages, I feel the buzz going around my page, but whatever happens on Instagram is just a small part of it. I only focus on the good messages, no bad vibes.”

Following his breakup with Morrone, DiCaprio was spotted in New York City at private club The Ned NoMad on Tuesday night. The Don’t Look Up actor was dressed in all black and covered his face with a baseball cap and mask as he made his way inside the members-only club.

DiCaprio and Morrone, who stars in the upcoming Amazon Prime miniseries Daisy Jones & The Six , were first romantically linked in 2018 while at a New Year’s Eve party and they made their red carpet debut at the 2020 Academy Awards.

DiCaprio’s dating history has recently received much attention, after many fans noticed that he tends to date women no older than 25, despite being in his late forties himself.

The Great Gatsby actor has previously been linked to Blake Lively, Kate Moss, Nina Agdal, Bar Refaeli, and Gisele Bündchen — all of whom were 25 or under during their relationship.