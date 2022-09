Sundays at 11 AM and Mondays at 1 PM from Nathan Hale Park on Summit Ave. Sundays at 11 AM and Mondays at 1 PM from Nathan Hale Park on Summit Ave. A historic walking tour through one of the most literate cities in the nation! Learn how the city shaped and influenced a rich collective of poets, publishers, educators and world class writers... and listen to selections from some of their finest works on this lovely walk through the Hill District!

