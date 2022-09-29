ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Woman shares surprising symptom that led her to being diagnosed with blood cancer

By Joanna Whitehead
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wktiH_0hfcOGQd00

A newly-wed bride has encouraged others to trust their “gut feelings” and “check their lumps” after being diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer the day before her 28th birthday.

Courtney Wilson-Calder from Leeds found a bulge on her neck earlier this year, but when she spoke to doctors in March, they told her it was just “swollen lymph nodes ”.

When it grew and became painful, the hairdresser went to see a specialist who told her it could be cancer.

“I spent time away from work with loved ones who helped me come to terms with what I could be facing,” she said.

“I spoke to my fiancé and I decided I wanted to get married before I started any treatment.”

After arranging her wedding to partner Liam Calder in just five weeks, Wilson-Calder was informed by doctors that the bump was non-cancerous.

She said: “I relaxed, my friends planned me a hen do, and I was so happy and relieved.

“I married the man of my dreams, but we didn’t expect what was coming next.”

Devastatingly, the new bride discovered another lump on her neck and after another biopsy, she was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma the day before her 28th birthday.

The disease, which accounts for less than one per cent of all new cancer cases, develops in the network of vessels and glands that are spread throughout the body.

According to the NHS , it can develop at any age, but mostly affects people between the ages of 20 and 40 years of age and those over 75.

Around 2,100 people in the UK are diagnosed with the rare condition each year.

The exact cause of Hodgkin lymphoma is unknown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19Cpyz_0hfcOGQd00

After coming to terms with the shock diagnosis, Wilson-Calder took to TikTok to describe her experiences in an effort to encourage others to “check their lumps” and trust their “gut feelings”.

Her story quickly went viral, garnering hundreds of comments and over one million views.

She said: “Lymphoma symptoms can be hard to diagnose and recognise.

“I will shortly be starting treatment and my journey to getting better. I have a positive treatment plan in place and I’m ready to give this my all.

“[But] I want to encourage everyone of all ages to check their lumps and believe in their gut feeling.”

Wilson-Calder and her loved ones have sought solace in fundraising and raising awareness of the rare disease.

Her JustGiving page quickly exceeded its £500 target and currently stands at £4,500.

Sarah Thorn, community and partnerships manager at Lymphoma Action, said the charity was thankful to Wilson-Calder for raising awareness of the condition.

She said: “Everyone at Lymphoma Action is thinking of Courtney and wishing her the very best with her treatment.

“We want to say a huge thank you to her for so bravely raising awareness of lymphoma and fundraising for us, especially when she has only just received her diagnosis”.

Additional reporting by SWNS

Comments / 1

Related
survivornet.com

‘Exhausted’ Mom, 52, Had Sore Throat Doctors Said Was ‘Acid Reflux:’ Then She Had An ‘Eggplant-Sized Tumor’ In Her Chest And Was Fighting Cancer

Wife, Mom And Survivor of Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, Nicole Bullock, 52, Hosts Blood Drives As A 'Way Of Paying It Forward'. Wife, mom of two, and cancer survivor from Chicago, Nicole Bullock, 52, is giving back after beating non-Hodgkin Lymphoma. She launched a foundation, ‘Nicole Cares’, and hosts blood drives as...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood Cancer#Cancer Treatment#Hodgkin Lymphoma#Uk#Nhs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
U.K.
survivornet.com

Pregnant Mom, 29, Had ‘Severe Toothache’ And Was Rushed To The Hospital For A Root Canal: It Turned Out To Be Cancer

Emma Webster, a 29-year-old Scottish woman, knew something was wrong when her toothache wouldn’t go away, but she wasn’t prepared for a cancer diagnosis. After she underwent a root canal and was misdiagnosed with neuralgia, the mom of one was referred to the neurology department at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow, where an MRI scan revealed she had a brain tumor behind her right eye.
CANCER
Black Enterprise

8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame

“Instead of planning our child’s first birthday we have to plan a funeral for our child,” the devastated mother of eight-month-old J’ream said. Baby J’ream died after doctors found fentanyl in the child’s urine. In a live report per Fox 2, the infant was shown hooked up to hoses in the hospital, fighting for her life from what was allegedly an accidental fentanyl overdose.
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, MI
The Independent

The Independent

866K+
Followers
276K+
Post
418M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy