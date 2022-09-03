Australia vs South Africa live stream and how to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship for free, Round 4, online and on TV

Having hammered the Springboks 25-17 in Adelaide last week, Dave Rennie's Wallabies will be hoping for another stunning performance when they take on South Africa in Sydney today. Australia vs South Africa – the 2nd Test – kicks off at 10.35am BST, while over in Australia it's a an evening affair at a rainy Allianz Stadium. Aussies can watch a free live stream on 9Now – and tune into the game using a VPN if travelling abroad . Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs South Africa free live stream, online and on TV, from wherever you are.

Australia vs South Africa live stream

Date: Saturday 3rd Sept 2022

Kick off : 10.35am BST / 5.35am ET / 7.35pm AEST

Venue: Allianz Stadium, Sydney

Free stream: 9Now

The team news is in and Australia coach Dave Rennie has named an unchanged starting lineup. Meanwhile, the Boks have made eight changes. Handre Pollard, Lukhanyo Am and Pieter-Steph du Toit are injured, forcing head coach Jacques Nienaber to move Damian Willemse to fly-half and Jesse Kriel to centre. Faf de Klerk has been dropped and replaced by Jaden Hendrikse, while 19-year-old Canan Moodie will make his test debut on the right wing.

Today's match will be the first major event at the refurbished former Sydney Football Stadium. The sellout crowd of 42,500 should be in for a treat as the Wallabies give it their all in hopes of winning their second consecutive Rugby Championship test and building up some momentum ahead of the Bledisloe Cup and 2023 World Cup.

Rugby fans in Australia can watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream free today on 9Now. The match is exclusive to Sky Sports in the UK but Australian citizens travelling abroad can use a VPN to access the 9Now free stream . Make sure you know how to watch an Australia vs South Africa free live stream, online and on TV, from anywhere in the world.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa free live stream

Aussies can watch Australia vs South Africa (and all of Australia's Rugby Championship home games) for free on 9Now .

Away from home? You'll need to use a VPN to access 9Now without being location-blocked .

We recommend ExpressVPN as it comes with a risk-free 30-day money-back guarantee. Full details below.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream from abroad using a VPN

Even if you have subscribed to the relevant 2022 Rugby Championship rights holders, you won't be able to access them when outside your own country. The service will know your location based on your IP address, and will automatically block your access.

A Virtual Private Network (VPN) helps you get around this obstacle. VPNs are a doddle to use and create a private connection between your device and the internet. All the information passing back and forth is entirely encrypted.

There are many VPN providers out there, with some more reliable and safe than others. As a rule, we’d suggest a paid-for service such as ExpressVPN which offers a 100 per cent risk-free money back guarantee. If you're not happy with the service any time within the first 30 days, then you can cancel with no penalties at all.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream in the USA

FloRugby has the rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship in the States. Subscription costs $30 a month or $150 a year.

Not cheap, but you do get access to live streams of every RC match, including Australia vs South Africa, plus replays, results, team and athlete rankings and breaking news.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream in the UK

Sky Sports has the exclusive rights to the 2022 Rugby Championship, including this Saturday's clash between Australia vs South Africa. Check out today's best Sky TV deals .

Even without a full Sky subscription, fans can enjoy an Australia vs South Africa live stream with a Now day pass (£12) or monthly pass (£34). Make sure you've got your VPN handy if you're stuck abroad.

Watch an Australia vs South Africa live stream in South Africa

As ever, SuperSport is the place to watch the 2022 Rugby Championship in South Africa, Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo. The African online sports channel will broadcast the games via its DStv satellite platform in South Africa. You can sign up to DStv here . Failing that, head to any local sports bar to watch a South Africa vs Australia live stream.

One of the biggest African online sports channels, DStv also shows live FA Cup, Champions League and La Liga as well as rugby, tennis, golf, motorsport and cricket.

2022 Rugby Championship schedule

All times British Summer Time

Round 4 – 3rd Sept 2022

8.05am: New Zealand v Argentina (FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton)

10.35am: Australia vs South Africa (Allianz Stadium, Sydney)

Round 5 – 15th & 17th Sept 2022

15th, 10.45am: Australia vs New Zealand (Marvel Stadium, Melbourne)

17th, 8.10pm Argentina vs South Africa (Estadio Jose Amalfitani, Buenos Aires)

Round 6 – 24th Sept 2022

8.05am: New Zealand vs Australia (Eden Park, Auckland)

4.05pm: South Africa vs Argentina (Hollywoodbets Kings Park, Durban)

