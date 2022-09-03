Everton v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | Jota To Return?
All the latest news on injuries and availability ahead of the Merseyside derby.
Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday to take on neighbours Everton in a Premier League clash.
Jurgen Klopp's team come into the fixture after back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle United which has helped them recover from a disappointing start to the season.
Everton are still winless after three draws and two defeats which leaves them just outside the relegation zone.
Liverpool Team News
Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago Alcantara , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Naby Keita , and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.
New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.
Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his suspension.
Everton Team News
Frank Lampard has new signings Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Neal Maupay available for the visit of the Reds.
Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fibula), and Andros Townsend (knee) are all out.
