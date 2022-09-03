ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Everton v Liverpool Team News | Premier League | Jota To Return?

By Neil Andrew
LFCTransferRoom
LFCTransferRoom
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CMr3Y_0hfapAbA00

All the latest news on injuries and availability ahead of the Merseyside derby.

Liverpool make the short trip across Stanley Park on Saturday to take on neighbours Everton in a Premier League clash.

Jurgen Klopp's team come into the fixture after back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Newcastle United which has helped them recover from a disappointing start to the season.

Everton are still winless after three draws and two defeats which leaves them just outside the relegation zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M4fEx_0hfapAbA00

IMAGO / PA Images

Liverpool Team News

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson is ruled out with a hamstring injury and he joins Thiago Alcantara , Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain , Naby Keita , and Ibrahima Konate on the sidelines.

New signing Arthur Melo may not be ready in time for the trip to the Toffees as he waits on international clearance.

Diogo Jota could be in the squad as he has returned to training after a muscle injury and Darwin Nunez will also be back after serving his suspension.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lPTxQ_0hfapAbA00

IMAGO / Sportimage

Everton Team News

Frank Lampard has new signings Idrissa Gana Gueye, James Garner and Neal Maupay available for the visit of the Reds.

Mason Holgate (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Ben Godfrey (fibula), and Andros Townsend (knee) are all out.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mason Holgate
Person
Arthur Melo
Person
Andros Townsend
Person
Neal Maupay
Person
Yerry Mina
Person
Diogo Jota
Person
Jurgen Klopp
Person
Alex Oxlade Chamberlain
Person
Ben Godfrey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Everton#Bournemouth#Reds
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Facebook
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
LFCTransferRoom

LFCTransferRoom

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
6K+
Post
552K+
Views
ABOUT

LFCTransferRoom is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of Liverpool Football

 https://www.si.com/soccer/liverpool

Comments / 0

Community Policy