Watch: Jurgen Klopp Pre-Match Press Conference | Everton v Liverpool | Update On Injuries

 5 days ago

Watch what Klopp told the media ahead of the clash with their neighbours at Goodison Park.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has addressed the media ahead of his team's Premier League clash with Everton on Saturday and you can watch what he had to say in his pre-match press conference here.

The Reds make the short trip across Stanley Park after back-to-back victories and buoyed by Fabio Carvalho 's 98th minute against Newcastle United in midweek.

After a poor start that saw them take just two points from their opening three matches, they are now on eight points after five games but still in need of a run of further victories to stay in touch with the teams at the top of the table.

Frank Lampard's Everton sit just one place above the relegation zone after picking up just three points from their opening five matches.

The Toffees were active however in the final stages of the transfer window so it could be a much different Everton that take to the pitch on Saturday.

Watch what Klopp had to say at his pre-match press conference on Everton, Lampard, injuries, and new signing Arthur Melo .

