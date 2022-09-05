ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deer Park, NY

Man Wins $1M New York Lottery Prize

By Nicole Valinote
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago

A Long Island man claimed a $1 million lottery prize.

Carlos Moran Jr., of Deer Park, won his prize after matching the first five numbers selected in the Monday, June 13, Powerball drawing, the New York Lottery said.

Moran received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after required withholdings, NY Lottery said.

The winning numbers for the drawing were: 02 27 42 44 51 Powerball 25, the lottery said.

“This is truly a blessing,” he told NY Lottery after claiming his prize.

The winning ticket was purchased at Deer Hills Service LLC, which is located at 1985 Deer Park Ave. in Deer Park, NY Lottery said.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

NY Man Wins $1M In NY Lottery Scratch-Off Game

A New York man won a $1 million lottery prize.Michael Spivey, a resident of St. Albans, a neighborhood in Queens, claimed a top prize from the New York Lottery's $1,000,000 Lucky Dog scratch-off game, NY Lottery announced on Tuesday, Sept. 6.He received his prize as a single, lump sum of $526,…
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Queens man wins $1M on scratch-off lottery ticket

NEW YORK - A Queens man has won a $1,000,000 top prize on a New York Lottery scratch-off game. Michael Spivey of St. Albans bought the winning Lucky Dog ticket at Associated Supermarket on 89th St. in the Jamaica neighborhood. Spivey received his prize as a one-time, lump sum of...
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $5 Million Scratch-Off Prize

A New York man has claimed a $5 million lottery prize.Carlos Torrelino, of Elmhurst, Queens, won a top prize from the X Series: 100X scratch-off game, New York Lottery announced on Monday, Aug. 29.He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $3,255,000 after required withholdings, NY Lott…
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Deer Park, NY
Lifestyle
State
New York State
City
Deer Park, NY
Daily Voice

NY LLC Wins '$1,000 A Day For Life' Lottery Prize

A Long Island-based Limited Liability Company has claimed a "$1,000 A Day For Life" lottery prize.HLEC Holdings, an LLC based in Syosset, won a top prize from the April 25 CASH4LIFE drawing, guaranteeing a minimum payout of $7 million, the New York Lottery announced on Friday, Aug. 26.The LLC …
SYOSSET, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#The Lottery#The New York Lottery#Ny Lottery
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $1 Million Powerball Prize

A Long Island man won a $1 million Powerball prize.Peter Wishart, of Garden City, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers drawn on Saturday, May 28, New York Lottery announced on Wednesday, Aug. 31.Wishart received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $651,000 after requi…
GARDEN CITY, NY
Daily Voice

New Seafood Shop Open For Business In Stratford

Seafood lovers on the hunt for fresh shellfish have a new option to check out in Connecticut. In Fairfield County, Bell’s Shellfish will officially open the doors to its new shop in Stratford on Thursday, Sept. 8. Located in Stratford, at 681 Access Road, the company “proudly harvests clams...
STRATFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Powerball
brickunderground.com

An affordable housing lottery launches for 43 apartments in the Bronx

Applications are open for 43 newly constructed apartments at 2 Mount Hope Pl. through the affordable housing lottery. Rents start at $545 a month for a one bedroom. Eligible applicants for this specific lottery must earn from $21,738 to $215,150, depending on the size of the household. There are 12...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
truecrimedaily

New York college freshman fatally shot in car 1 day before her 18th birthday

QUEENS, N.Y. (TCD) -- A 15-year-old boy has been taken into custody after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed as they sat in a car over the weekend. According to WPIX-TV, on Friday, Sept. 2, Shantasia O'Brian was found shot in the Rosedale neighborhood of Queens and was transported to a nearby hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Two people were taken into custody and a 15-year-old was charged with manslaughter, criminal possession of a weapon, and tampering with physical evidence.
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

New Report Reveals Best Sandwich Served In New York

Reader's Digest has revealed its selection for New York's best sandwich in a brand-new report.The publication released its picks for the best sandwiches in all 50 states on Wednesday, Aug. 24.New York's best sandwich is the pastrami on rye, made with spicy brown mustard, the news outlet said. …
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Long Island MS-13 Members Face New Charges, Including For 2016 Murder Of Central Islip Man

Members and associates of MS-13 are facing a series of new racketeering charges, including charges in the 2016 murder of a Long Island man. The 29-count superseding indictment includes acts involving murder, attempted murder, narcotics, and firearms offenses, according to an announcement on Wednesday, Sept. 7, from Breon Peace, United States attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
CENTRAL ISLIP, NY
greaterlongisland.com

It started as a hobby. The K9 Shop is now a Long Island phenomenon

Robert and Anya Tucker just wanted their dog to live a happier and healthier life. So they zeroed in on her diet — and made huge changes. Their neighbors soon took notice of their happy dog on walks. That shiny coat!. That giddyup!. Soon, they were helping their neighbors’...
MASSAPEQUA, NY
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
355K+
Followers
53K+
Post
106M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy