4th Generation S.F.
3d ago
Give $ away and they will come…plus every single camp that needs to move for public safety will ask for money the cities DONT have. Good move Sausalito 🤦🏻♀️
Pickets on display at NorCal Kaiser locations as nurses press health and staffing concerns
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed last week to protest the health care giant’s alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from...
48hills.org
Police racism, police violence, a hiatus on the Amazon tax ….
It was so sad and weird to read about the death of Al Saracevic, who spend a long career in daily newspapers in San Francisco. He died Aug. 27, tragically, at just 52. We were not close, but we were colleagues in that sense that we have been in the same line of work for so many years. And just two days before he died, we had an extended email chat about our disagreements on politics in this city.
Sheriff: If you’re not at the beach yet, don’t go
MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The Marin County Sheriff’s office is advising people who aren’t already at Stinson Beach not to go as of midday Monday. “If you are not already at Stinson Beach … We’d suggest not going,” the office stated in a tweet. “Expect hours long delays getting into the area and the […]
sfrichmondreview.com
Commentary: Quentin L. Kopp
Upon reviewing local and state ballot measures, your scribe was reminded of an anonymous quip: “America is a land of opportunity. Everybody can become a taxpayer.”. Question of the month: When will Shamann Walton resign from presidency of the Board of Supervisors and, better yet, from the Board itself? His repeated use of a racial slur and vulgarity to a sheriff’s cadet ensuring Walton entered City Hall without any prohibited weapons constitutes disparagement and an insult of the most disgusting nature. Yet the Board of Supervisors does nothing to this loathsome member of the City “family!” One “family” member stated to me last month he would never vote to disrobe Walton. Don’t you love double standards?
sonomasun.com
Power and politics in San Francisco’s gilded age
Phoebe Apperson Hearst: A Life in Power and Politics. History lecture with Alexandra M. Nicklis, author of the definitive biography on Hearst. A businesswoman and reformer, the Gilded Age doyenne was one of the wealthiest and most influential women of the era and a philanthropist, almost without rival, in the San Francisco Bay Area.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Offers No Escape From Brutal Heat
With most heat waves, San Francisco becomes the place to escape to. But that's not the case this time. The city was roasting on Monday, with temperatures hovering around 90 degrees. At Los Amigos restaurant on Valencia Street, customers seemed to have the same idea on a hot afternoon. "They...
CA launches emergency treatment to remove oriental fruit flies
(BCN) — The State of California declared emergency action on Friday against an invasive pest recently found in San Jose, the oriental fruit fly. The oriental fruit fly, which comes from Asia and has recently spread to Pacific Islands, is considered a “significant threat” to both the natural ecosystem and the state’s multibillion-dollar agriculture industry, […]
coloradoboulevard.net
I Know You’ll Think I’m Paranoid, but Please Read On
All my children, and I have five of them (don’t ask me why) envy me. Normally they hide it so well that only I can detect it. But today it was on full view. Let me explain. Part of the lore of our family is how my wife and I relocated to California from the Virginia suburbs of Washington, DC on the coldest night that had ever been recorded in places en route, so cold in fact that, although our Arlington apartment looked straight down on Interstate 66, which leads almost directly due west, the road was closed because of sheets of black ice.
sanjoseinside.com
Nurses Picket Kaiser Permanent, Complain of Short Staffing and Stalled Contract Talks
Nurses from Kaiser Permanente facilities in the greater Bay Area and throughout the state picketed Thursday to protest the health care giant's alleged refusal to address concerns about health, safety and short staffing, according to the union California Nurses Association/National Nurses United. Registered nurses and nurse practitioners from 22 Kaiser...
‘Ugly heat today’: Brutal Bay Area heat wave is only getting worse
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — If you were looking for relief from the Bay Area heat wave that baked much of the region, particularly the East Bay and North Bay, you won’t be getting any time soon. The widespread heat wave that descended on the Bay Area after making its way upward from Southern California last […]
KTVU FOX 2
Officials call for safety as many head to a dangerous beach to escape the heat
Some Bay Area beaches are flooded with people trying to escape the heat. There are a lot of great spots to visit in the Bay Area when the weather gets hot, but there’s one beach that’s not well suited for swimming or going too far out in the water because it’s too dangerous.
Refinery29
A Week In Bay Area, CA, On A $426,000 Joint Income
Welcome to Money Diaries, where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We're asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we're tracking every last dollar. Today: a nurse practitioner who has a joint income of $426,000 per year and...
Ag officials launch emergency action targeting Oriental fruit flies in SJ to protect local harvest
"There's multiple layers of environmental damage, food damage, economic damage, and export damage," Santa Clara County Agricultural Commissioner Joe Deviney told ABC7 News.
SFist
Labor Day Links: Bay Area Heatwave Expected to Stick Around Even Longer
The hottest temperatures to hit the Bay Area are expected today and Tuesday — though unruly highs will stick around until at least Thursday. The Bay Area's chapter of the National Weather Service extended its Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories until Thursday at 8 p.m. for many parts of the region; Livermore could see temps as high as 112 degrees Fahrenheit today, September 5. [Twitter]
idesignarch.com
Breathtaking Waterfront Dream Home above San Francisco Bay
Nestled on a hillside on Corinthian Island in Belvedere, California, this stunning home offers expansive water and city views. The sophisticated home with its own floating dock is a contemporary architecture masterpiece. In the spacious great room, walls of glass frame the San Francisco Bay and the city skyline. The...
NBC Bay Area
SJ Restaurant Owner Charged With Misusing $3.5 Million in COVID Funds
A San Jose restaurant owner is in hot water, accused of taking millions in COVID-19 relief funds and using it for personal gain. Court documents showed that David Tai Leung, who owns half of Tomi Sushi and Seafood Buffet, was indicted by a federal grand jury on Wednesday. According to...
156th Scottish Highland Gathering and Games returns to Alameda County Fairgrounds
If you listen closely, you might be able to hear a familiar sound making its way back to the Alameda County Fairgrounds this weekend.
KTVU FOX 2
Sideshow shuts down streets in San Francisco Mission District
A sideshow on the edge of the Mission District on Sunday night shut down an intersection for about 15 minutes. Video from the scene shows multiple cars and people participating.
San Francisco homes that sold for under $1 million in August
Spoiler alert: Many are fixer-uppers.
Thousands without power across Bay Area
(KRON) — Pacific Gas & Electric is reporting massive power outages across the Bay Area as the region sees high temperatures throughout the day. The North Bay, East Bay, and South Bay have all been hit hard by outages Monday afternoon. More than 20,000 customers across the Bay Area were without power. The largest outage […]
