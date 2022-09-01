SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of International Game Technology PLC - IGT

Read full article on original website
SGFY Stock Alert: Halper Sadeh LLP Is Investigating Whether the Sale of Signify Health, Inc. Is Fair to Shareholders
Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of Signify Health, Inc. SGFY to CVS Health Corporation for $30.50 per share in cash is fair to Signify Health shareholders. Halper Sadeh encourages Signify Health shareholders to click here to learn more about their legal rights...
ROSEN, A GLOBAL AND LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Olo Inc. Investors to Inquire About Class Action Investigation - OLO
New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 3, 2022) - WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of Olo Inc. OLO resulting from allegations that Olo may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.
Securities Litigation Partner James (Josh) Wilson Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $250,000 In NIO To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against NIO, Inc. ("NIO" or the "Company") NIO and reminds investors of the October 24, 2022 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the company.
UNITY FINAL DEADLINE: ROSEN, RESPECTED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Unity Software Inc. Investors With Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Tuesday Deadline in Securities Class Action – U
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2022 / WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds purchasers of the securities of Unity Software Inc. U between March 5, 2021 and May 10, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), of the important September 6, 2022 lead plaintiff deadline.
Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.)
SAMPO PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 5 September 2022 at 8:00 am. Sampo plc: Disclosure Under Chapter 9 Section 5 of the Securities Market Act (BlackRock, Inc.) Sampo plc (business code 0142213-3) has received a disclosure under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Markets Act, according to which the total number of Sampo A shares FI owned directly, indirectly or through financial instruments by BlackRock, Inc. (USA tax ID 32-0174421) and its funds increased on 1 September 2022 above five (5) per cent of Sampo plc's total stock.
Audited Financial Statements: MCTO 2nd Bi-Weekly Status Report
Montréal – TheNewswire - August 31, 2022 – St-Georges Eco-Mining Corp. SX SXOOF (FSE:85G1) is issuing its second bi-weekly default status reports in accordance with National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders. St-Georges is providing an update to its previously disclosed management cease trade order...
STMicroelectronics Announces Status of Common Share Repurchase Program
AMSTERDAM – September 05, 2022 -- STMicroelectronics N.V. (the "Company" or "STMicroelectronics"), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, announces full details of its common share repurchase program (the "Program") disclosed via a press release dated July 1, 2021. The Program was approved by a shareholder resolution dated May 27, 2021 and by the supervisory board.
PlantFuel Enters into Loan Agreement and Issues Shares
NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN. Mississauga, Ontario – TheNewswire – August 29, 2022 – PlantFuel Life Inc. FUEL PLFLF BR ("PlantFuel" or the "Company") a scientifically focused plant-based wellness company, announces that it has entered into a revolving loan facility and security agreement (the "Loan Agreement") with PlantFuel, Inc., (the "Borrower") a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company located in Colorado, USA and Tasty Idea, LLC (the "Lender"), a company located in Colorado, USA.
Triple Digit Growth Lands Benzinga Spot On The Inc. 5000 For The Second Year In A Row
In recognition of triple-digit growth, over the span of three years, Inc. magazine recognized Benzinga for a second year as one of the fastest-growing companies. Based in Detroit, Benzinga is a media outlet and data provider for large-name institutions and retail investors. Its core product portfolio consists of newswires and analytics software.
Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme. On 19 May 2022, Scandinavian Tobacco Group A/S announced that the share buy-back programme that was initiated 9 March 2022 was increased to an aggregated value of up to DKK 1,000 million. The purpose of the programme is to adjust the Company's capital structure and meet obligations relating to the Group's share-based incentive programme.
Y5 Crypto Launches Buyback and Burn Program
London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2022) - Y5 Crypto launched their Wealth Token in early 2022, with tokenomics inscribed into its underlying smart contract. The tokenomics have been structured with the primary intention of providing value to token holders in a variety of ways, in particular the BUSD reflections (13% of buy and sell transactions) and the Buyback & Burn funds (4% of buy and sell transactions). Firstly, the BUSD reflections are distributed by the smart contract automatically; a process that does not require human input. Whereas the use of the Buyback & Burn wallet is to be strategically implemented by the Core Team, which allows for timing to be optimized in harmony with the rollout of the ecosystem, general economic conditions and the wider cryptocurrency markets.
Here Are 2 High Yielding Dividend Stocks In The Financial Sector Conducting Share Buybacks
With the U.S. 2-Year Treasury Yield sitting at 3.402% as of Friday, investors may want to hunt for stocks offering high dividend yields or elevated dividend payments per share. Although the dividend yield is important, it will fluctuate with the volatility of the market. On the other hand, the dividend...
InfoCepts is certified by ISO for conforming to their latest Information Security Management System (ISMS) standard
MCLEAN, Va. (PRWEB) September 04, 2022. InfoCepts, a global leader in end-to-end data & analytics solutions, today announced that it has been awarded the prestigious ISO/IEC 27001 2013 certification to its state-of-the-art centres in US, India, Singapore, and Canada. The company-wide ISO 27001 certification affirms that InfoCepts has the right information security approach to effectively manage sensitive organizational and client information.
Was Bed Bath & Beyond A 'Pump And Dump'? Ryan Cohen, Deceased CFO Named In Shareholder Lawsuit
A class action lawsuit alleges that the executive vice president and chief financial officer of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc BBBY, who died Friday after falling from the 18th floor of a New York City skyscraper in what the medical examiner said was a suicide, and GameStop Corp. GME Chairman Ryan Cohen, artificially inflated the company's value through a "pump and dump" scheme.
