ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – The Lewis University women's soccer team recorded their second straight shutout as the Flyers defeated Northwood at Lewis Stadium, 2-0, Saturday (Sept. 3). Cosa Bella Milazzo (Orland Park, Ill./Victor J. Andrew) scored in the first half and Cameron Sengstock (Crystal Lake, Ill./Crystal Lake South) scored her second goal of the season in the other 45 minutes.

ROMEOVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO