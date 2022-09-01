ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Romeoville, IL

Lewis Women's Soccer Records 2nd Straight Shutout; Defeats Northwood Saturday

ROMEOVILLE, Ill. – The Lewis University women's soccer team recorded their second straight shutout as the Flyers defeated Northwood at Lewis Stadium, 2-0, Saturday (Sept. 3). Cosa Bella Milazzo (Orland Park, Ill./Victor J. Andrew) scored in the first half and Cameron Sengstock (Crystal Lake, Ill./Crystal Lake South) scored her second goal of the season in the other 45 minutes.
