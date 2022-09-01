Read full article on original website
Related
Huntsville student featured in UA “Legends” campaign
This year, people in the Huntsville area might recognize a familiar face in the University of Alabama's "Where Legends are Made" ad.
treksplorer.com
Best Things to Do in Huntsville, Alabama
Passing through North Alabama on an upcoming road trip? Dedicate a few days of your itinerary to exploring all the best things to do in Huntsville, AL!. Huntsville, Alabama, is a wanderlust-worthy city full of historic buildings and flanked by stunning natural areas. With top tourist attractions like the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Harmony Park Safari in every direction, Alabama’s third-largest city also makes a great choice for traveling families.
tvseriesfinale.com
Love & Marriage: Huntsville: OWN Teases Reality Series’ Return (Watch)
Love & Marriage: Huntsville is returning soon to OWN. Season four will resume on Saturday. Featuring Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, the OWN reality series follows high-powered African-Americans as they come together to revitalize Huntsville, Alabama.
Rolling Stone magazine’s new issue highlights Alabama city’s live-music
Pretty pop-star Harry Styles is on the cover, but page 46 will be more interesting to Huntsville residents. The city’s live music scene is covered in the print edition of Rolling Stone magazine’s September issue. Huntsville is among eight cities highlighted in a seven-page package headlined “Being There.”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Huntsville’s Jazz in the Park kickoff canceled
Ragan Whiteside was scheduled to headline the event, with John Stoddart and The PitchPockets as featured musicians.
Madison, September 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The James Clemens High School football team will have a game with Bob Jones High School on September 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
10 Alabama Cities Your Least Likely To Move To
This list of Alabama's 10 cities you are least likely to move to is based science, FBI crime data, and my opinion. The chances of becoming a victim of violence in this area is 1 in 94. Lincoln has the 16th worst property crime rate in Alabama, the number of...
The local music scene is growing in Huntsville: "Invisible Fest" returns
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — As the music scene grows in the city, another local music festival rocked Huntsville at Fractal Brewing Project. It's known as "Invisible Fest" featuring many local artists. The festival's creator, Brad Posey, and local artist, Matthew Wilson share what it's all about. "When I was a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?
There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
Here’s where teachers can get a free coffee Wednesday
One coffee shop is celebrating teachers on Wednesday, September 7.
foodieflashpacker.com
The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants
When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
Huntsville Utilities hits couple with extremely high bill on their vacant home
Huntsville Utilities and the Tennessee Valley Authority are under fire once again. People across North Alabama have opened their mailboxes in recent months to find a nasty surprise waiting in the form of high electric bills.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Lawrence County dominates Pepsi Challenge
MOULTON — The road to three state championships for the Lawrence County Red Devils continued with a bang Saturday morning. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Some North Alabama dispensaries hesitate to apply for medical marijuana licenses
While some dispensary businesses are eager to put in an application for a medical marijuana license, others are not.
Morgan employees in line for 5% pay hike
A revised fiscal 2023 proposed budget would provide Morgan County employees with a 5% cost-of-living raise, instead of the 2% previously proposed, increasing the county's annual costs by $450,000. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
aerotechnews.com
Boeing wins key missile defense contract
The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has awarded Boeing the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System Integration, Test and Readiness contract. Boeing has supported the GMD system since its inception in 1998, through development, sustainment and test operations. The system has now been on alert for nearly 18 years, and remains the nation’s only protection against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.
2 people swept away by floodwaters at Guntersville State Park
According to Hanceville's Mayor Kenneth Nail, two people, a man and a woman, were swept away from the park by the floodwater, sweeping them through a culvert.
radio7media.com
Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore
ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
athens.edu
2022 Fiddlers Concert Series to Conclude with Two Concerts in October
The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series, presented by WYTM Country, will conclude in October with performances by Mile Twelve and Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, & Jerry Salley. Both concerts will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall. Mile Twelve will take the stage on Saturday, October...
WAFF
Winchester Road McDonald’s location open after Sunday evening fire
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville McDonald’s location is back open this morning after crews responded to a fire on Sunday evening. The fire at the McDonald’s on Winchester Road started outside of the building on the sign. It’s not clear how much damage was done to the building but we do know that no one was hurt.
Comments / 0