Huntsville, AL

treksplorer.com

Best Things to Do in Huntsville, Alabama

Passing through North Alabama on an upcoming road trip? Dedicate a few days of your itinerary to exploring all the best things to do in Huntsville, AL!. Huntsville, Alabama, is a wanderlust-worthy city full of historic buildings and flanked by stunning natural areas. With top tourist attractions like the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and Harmony Park Safari in every direction, Alabama’s third-largest city also makes a great choice for traveling families.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
tvseriesfinale.com

Love & Marriage: Huntsville: OWN Teases Reality Series’ Return (Watch)

Love & Marriage: Huntsville is returning soon to OWN. Season four will resume on Saturday. Featuring Melody Shari and Martell Holt, Kimmi and Maurice Scott, Marsau and LaTisha Scott, Destiny Payton-Williams, as well as Tiffany and Louis Whitlow, the OWN reality series follows high-powered African-Americans as they come together to revitalize Huntsville, Alabama.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Is Southwest Airlines coming to Huntsville International Airport?

There was a time, not long ago, when Huntsville International Airport set a laser focus on attracting Southwest Airlines to the state’s second-busiest airport. More than 2½ years and one pandemic later, the airport is acknowledging that the nation’s largest low-fare carrier is, in fact, not coming to Huntsville. But the airport and the city’s mayor are not giving up just yet.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
foodieflashpacker.com

The 10 Best Downtown Decatur AL Restaurants

When walking down the sidewalks of Decatur, Alabama, you’ll notice something right away. You have to check the doors of every establishment. Why? Because they are home to some of the best dining options a tiny Southern town has to offer. When it comes to downtown Decatur AL restaurants,...
DECATUR, AL
The Decatur Daily

Morgan employees in line for 5% pay hike

A revised fiscal 2023 proposed budget would provide Morgan County employees with a 5% cost-of-living raise, instead of the 2% previously proposed, increasing the county's annual costs by $450,000.
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
aerotechnews.com

Boeing wins key missile defense contract

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency has awarded Boeing the Ground-based Midcourse Defense System Integration, Test and Readiness contract. Boeing has supported the GMD system since its inception in 1998, through development, sustainment and test operations. The system has now been on alert for nearly 18 years, and remains the nation’s only protection against intercontinental ballistic missile threats.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
radio7media.com

Hands Across the Border Checkpoint Scheduled in Ardmore

ON SEPTEMBER 23RD THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE WILL PARTNER WITH THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY SAFETY OFFICE AND LOCAL AGENCIES ALONG WITH THE STATE OF ALABAMA FOR HANDS ACROSS THE BORDER, A MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL CAMPAIGN TO INCREASE TRAFFIC ENFORSEMENT FOR IMPAIRED DRIVERS. A CHECKPOINT WILL BE HELD IN THE AREA OF MAIN STREET IN ARDMORE ON SEPTEMBER 23RD FROM 8 TO 10. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO TN TRAFFIC SAFETY.ORG.
ARDMORE, AL
athens.edu

2022 Fiddlers Concert Series to Conclude with Two Concerts in October

The Tennessee Valley Old Time Fiddlers Concert Series, presented by WYTM Country, will conclude in October with performances by Mile Twelve and Larry Cordle, Carl Jackson, & Jerry Salley. Both concerts will be held at Athens State University in McCandless Hall. Mile Twelve will take the stage on Saturday, October...
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

Winchester Road McDonald’s location open after Sunday evening fire

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A Huntsville McDonald’s location is back open this morning after crews responded to a fire on Sunday evening. The fire at the McDonald’s on Winchester Road started outside of the building on the sign. It’s not clear how much damage was done to the building but we do know that no one was hurt.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Community Policy